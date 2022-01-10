With the omicron variant running rampant, NBA rosters are in flux. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis are among the many players in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Since the beginning of December, more than 300 players have entered protocols, per ESPN.

In related news, since Dec. 26, tighter protocols -- stricter mask requirements, increased testing -- have been in effect. These rules will be in place until the All-Star break in mid-February, and any player who has not received a booster shot will be subject to additional off-court restrictions.

Another change: Some players can now clear health and safety protocols and return to play as soon as five days after testing positive, provided that they are asymptomatic, vaccinated and likely not contagious (i.e. their cycle threshold is above 30). Between the tweaked return-to-play policy and the new rule mandating teams to use hardship exceptions when multiple players are in protocols, the NBA is aiming to avoid postponing more games.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

There have been 11 postponements this season, and the NBA announced makeup dates last week. Here's a list of the games that were pushed back:

Five head coaches are in health and safety protocols: Dwane Casey (Detroit Pistons), Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies), Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks), Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks) and Nate McMillan (Atlanta Hawks).

Ten more coaches -- Doc Rivers (Philadelphia 76ers), Chauncey Billups (Portland Trail Blazers), Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers), Alvin Gentry (Sacramento Kings), Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers), Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls), Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers), Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets) -- have entered and subsequently cleared protocols this season.

The Raptors played two December home games at 50% capacity and, as of Dec. 31, can allow no more than 1,000 people to enter Scotiabank Arena, per a provincial mandate. The team expects the limit to be in place for the next three weeks, and, as such, are playing in a virtually empty arena.

Below is a regularly updated, team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols, along with the date (or, in some cases, the approximate date) they entered:

Players in health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks

Gorgui Dieng (Dec. 28)



Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard (Jan. 5)



Charlotte Hornets

Vernon Carey Jr. (Jan. 1)

Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso (Jan. 5)

Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis (Jan. 3)

Detroit Pistons



Frank Jackson (Jan. 6)

Houston Rockets

Armoni Brooks (Jan. 9)

Indiana Pacers

Justin Anderson (Jan. 7)

Goga Bitadze (Jan. 2)

Caris LeVert (Jan. 2)

T.J. Warren (Jan. 2)

Los Angeles Clippers

Justise Winslow (Jan. 9)

Luke Kennard (Jan. 1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams (Jan. 7)

Miami Heat

Markieff Morris (Jan. 10)

Marcus Garrett (Dec. 30)

Milwaukee Bucks

George Hill (Jan. 5)



Grayson Allen (Jan. 4)

Pat Connaughton (Jan. 4)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Leandro Bolmaro (Jan. 6)

New Orleans Pelicans

Tomas Satoransky (Jan. 2)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Kenrich Williams (Jan. 10)

Isaiah Roby (Jan. 5)

Philadelphia 76ers



Paul Reed (Jan. 4)

Tyrese Maxey (Jan. 3)

Phoenix Suns

Landry Shamet (Jan. 4)

Portland Trail Blazers

Norman Powell (Jan. 9)

Sacramento Kings



Damian Jones (Jan. 9)

Richaun Holmes (Jan. 1)



San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones (Jan. 7)

Keldon Johnson (Jan. 6)

Devin Vassell (Jan. 6)



Derrick White (Jan. 6)

Thaddeus Young (Jan. 6)



Doug McDermott (Jan. 1)



Utah Jazz



Jared Butler (Jan. 10)

Rudy Gay (Jan. 9)

Elijah Hughes Jan. 9)

Rudy Gobert (Jan. 6)

Washington Wizards