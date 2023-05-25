The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will continue the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals with Game 5 on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics extended the series with a 116-99 win in Game 4 and will look to finally apply some pressure on the Heat in front of their home crowd. Grant Williams put in a strong performance off the bench in Boston's win with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block and he could provide important value in Game 5 NBA DFS lineups.

On the other side, Caleb Martin has also been essential off the bench, averaging 18.5 points (second on the team) while shooting a staggering 63.8% from the floor and 46.2% from the 3-point line. So can Martin keep up those incredible shooting performances or are there better options in the NBA DFS player pool for Heat vs. Celtics Game 5? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Tatum had 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal to return 64.25 points on DraftKings and 60.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Celtics vs. Heat ECF Game 5

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat guard Kyle Lowry. After starting 44 of the 55 games that he played during the regular season, the six-time NBA all-star has moved to the bench for Miami during the 2023 NBA playoffs and averaged just over 25 minutes per game.

He's averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this postseason. That's helped him produce at least 20 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in nine of his last 10 games and the veteran's potential to play a major role in another elimination matchup makes him a high-floor, high-ceiling play for Thursday night.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Tatum again. The first-team All-NBA selection rebounded from a poor shooting night in Game 3 to lead the Celtics to a series-extending victory in Game 4. He went 14-for-22 from the floor in an ultra-efficient night and continued to hammer the boards as he has all postseason.

He's averaging 28.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game so far during the 2023 NBA playoffs and despite Boston's general struggles, he's been producing similarly this series. In the first four games, he's averaged 27.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

