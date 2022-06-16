Ahead of Game 5 in the 2022 NBA Finals, Andrew Wiggins had been one of the steadiest players for the Golden State Warriors, but he broke out in a big way on Monday night. Wiggins scored 26 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and had a steal and a block to finish as the top player for NBA DFS lineups on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Through the first four games of the series, he averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.

The only thing that has been a problem for Wiggins has been his three-point shooting. He had made just 31.8 percent of his threes through his first four games, and he missed all five of his three-point attempts in Game 5. Can Wiggins overcome his weak outside shooting to be worth another look in the NBA DFS player pool for Game 6 ahead of other players like Jordan Poole or Draymond Green? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 6, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

In his Game 5 picks, McClure highlighted Celtics star Jayson Tatum as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Tatum scored a game-high 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists to return 47.5 points on DraftKings and 41 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, June 16

For Game 6, Tatum is one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks once again. Through the first four games of the finals, Tatum averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 assists and seven rebounds. He should be looking forward to the series returning to Boston, as he averaged 24.5 points and drained 41.2 percent of his three-pointers in the two games played at home.

Tatum outproduced fellow scorer Jaylen Brown in Game 5 by just two points, but his offensive usage rate was significantly higher, at 32.4 percent compared to Brown's 24.4 percent. Additionally, Tatum had the highest assist rate among all Celtics players at 27 percent. Nobody in the finals has played more minutes than Tatum, at 204, and with the title in the balance on Thursday night, he'll be looking to step up in a big way to push Boston.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson. In Game 5, Thompson scored 21 points and hit 5-of-11 three-point attempts to help Golden State take a 3-2 lead in the series. In the two previous finals games played in Boston, Thompson scored 43 total points and made 39 percent of his three-point attempts.

Many are anticipating the return of "Game 6 Klay" after he has historically had strong performances in such games throughout his career in the playoffs. In 12 career Game 6 appearances, Thompson has averaged 20.7 points and made an incredible 49.5 percent of his three-pointers. Thompson has also stepped up his game on defense recently, with three steals and two blocks over the last two games.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, June 16

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.