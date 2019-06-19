NBA Draft 2019: Knicks 'locked on' taking Duke's RJ Barrett with No. 3 overall pick, per report

The 2019 NBA Draft is now just one day away, which means it's time for teams to start finalizing their draft boards. One player it appears that teams can cross off their list is Duke's RJ Barrett. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that despite working out Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland, the Knicks remain "locked on" Barrett with the No. 3 pick.

Wojnarowski's report comes after Barrett said last week that the New York Knicks are the only team he'll work out for and meet with ahead of the draft.

Barrett was in New York last Monday for a workout, and spoke with reporters after the session, saying, "This is where I want to be. I hope they draft me."

Barrett, a 6-7 swingman, was the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2019 heading into the season, but was surpassed by his college teammate and viral sensation, Zion Williamson. Still, despite some concerns about his 3-point shooting -- he shot just 30.8 percent from deep -- and decision making, he averaged 22.6 points and 7.6 rebounds, and is expected to be a top pick.

Most mock drafts -- including those from CBS Sports' own Gary Parrish and Kyle Boone -- have him going No. 3 overall to the Knicks after Williamson and Ja Morant.

Judging by these quotes, Barrett would be thrilled if the draft played out that way. And now that an Anthony Davis trade is out of the picture, it certainly seems like it will, barring any surprise scenario on draft night.