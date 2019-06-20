2019 NBA Mock Draft: Final projections have Hawks taking De'andre Hunter after trading up to No. 4

Round 1- Pick 1 Zion Williamson PF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.6 RPG 8.9 APG 2.1 FG% 68.0% The Pelicans need a player to build around long-term with Anthony Davis on his way out. Williamson provides that as the clear-cut best player -- and prospect -- in this draft. At No. 1, New Orleans won't even bother getting cute by dangling this pick or listening to offers. Williamson is New Orleans-bound.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Ja Morant PG Murray State • Soph • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 24.5 RPG 5.7 APG 10.0 3P% 36.3% Mike Conley is out, and Morant is in. He gives the Grizzlies a point guard to build around, and an exciting young asset they can pair with Jaren Jackson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 3 RJ Barrett SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 202 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.6 RPG 7.6 APG 4.3 3P% 30.8% Drafting prolific college scorers doesn't guarantee said prolific college scorer will be a prolific NBA scorer. That is not the case with Barrett, who in NBA spacing should be an instant impact scorer right away. After scoring 860 points at Duke -- an ACC freshman record -- he's ready to become a young player the Knicks can build around regardless of whether or not they win big or strike out in free agency.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 4 De'Andre Hunter SF Virginia • Soph • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 5.1 APG 2.0 3P% 43.8% In acquiring this pick on draft night, the Hawks should be targeting De'Andre Hunter, a good 3-point shooter and versatile defender who can be productive right away with the Hawks.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jarrett Culver SG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 5.1 APG 2.0 3P% 43.8% After drafting a point guard in last year's lottery, Cleveland can look to build its roster out elsewhere. And at a position of need, Culver is both a roster fit and a cultural fit with new coach John Beilein. He's a gym rat who will fit in nicely.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 6 Darius Garland PG Vanderbilt • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 2.6 3P% 47.8% While Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones are productive players, neither project as future All-Stars like Garland could be if he reaches his ceiling. His upside here paired with Karl-Anthony Towns could be a major hit.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Coby White PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 191 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 3.5 APG 4.1 3P% 35.3% Like Phoenix, Chicago has been spinning its wheels trying to address its point guard conundrum. Enter White, UNC's one-and-done energetic star. He's a burst of energy who runs the floor at a frenetic pace, can score well off the catch, and is developing quickly as a passer. Anyone who can break a Michael Jordan record (he broke MJ's freshman scoring record at UNC) is a player worth considering with a high pick. And hey, Jordan worked out fine for the Bulls, wouldn't you say?

Round 1 - Pick 8 Cam Reddish SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 208 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 3.7 APG 1.9 3P% 33.3% New Orleans should be looking to add shooters to surround Zion Williamson immediately. While Reddish struggled to do exactly that at Duke, his shot mechanics suggest it'll come, making this a potential steal.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Sekou Doumbouya PF France • 6'9" / 209 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG RPG APG 3P% Washington's books are a mess largely because John Wall, the team's highest-paid player, will miss all of next season. That will stunt the Wizards in their roster construction, but it's incentive for them to think highest ceiling regardless of timeline. Doumbouya fits that timeline as an athletic, high upside play who, with development and season, could be a star. I'm betting on him if I'm Washington.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaxson Hayes C Texas • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.0 RPG 5.0 APG 0.3 FG% 72.8 If the Hawks go wing at No. 8 with Reddish, they should think bigger -- literally. With uncertainty at center, Hayes provides a quality developmental option to put alongside burgeoning star John Collins. Hayes is ultra raw as an offensive weapon, but he can do two things at a high level: protect the rim and finish lobs. Trae Young would be an ideal lob-throwing fit for him.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 11 Brandon Clarke PF Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 207 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.9 RPG 8.6 APG 1.9 3P% 26.7% After selecting Deandre Ayton at No. 1 last year, Clarke at No. 11 here could be a luxury add. His rim-protection and lob-finishing skills would complement well what Ayton already brings to the table.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kevin Porter Jr. SG Southern California • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 9.5 RPG 4.0 APG 1.4 3P% 41.2% There's some uncertainty at shooting guard for the Hornets not only in who will start next season, but also in who they intend to build with. Porter Jr. can help the team reset with Jeremy Lamb entering free agency and Malik Monk still struggling to perform up to his draft level. He's a top 5 talent worth heavily investing in.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Nassir Little SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 224 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.8 RPG 4.6 APG 0.7 3P% 26.9% The Heat are stuck in purgatory: good but not great, and with no real flexibility salary-wise. So Miami should swing for the fences here and hope to get an All-Star talent on a rookie deal. Little has a lot of untapped potential and was in an odd fit at UNC, but in the right system and right culture he has 3-and-D potential with defensive versatility Pat Riley craves.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 14 Goga Bitadze C Georgia (Country) • 6'11" / 245 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd There is plenty of uncertainty around Boston and what its roster will look like next season, and most of its big men hitting the open market adds to that. Bitadze is a high upside play with plenty of room to grow, and what he provides as a versatile offensive weapon and rim protector could be a valuable skill to build around.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Romeo Langford SG Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.5 RPG 5.4 APG 2.3 3P% 27.2% After playing most of last season with a torn ligament in his shooting hand, concerns about Langford's inefficient scoring have been silenced significantly. If he can shake off the injury and score at a more effective clip, the Pistons could scoop up a lottery talent just outside it.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tyler Herro SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 192 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.0 RPG 4.5 APG 2.5 3P% 35.5% Point guard is arguably the big priority, but unless the Magic intend to trade up or down, they should stick with best player available. Herro is a combo guard who can bolster their backcourt and provide a safety valve if Terrence Ross gets too expensive in free agency.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 17 PJ Washington PF Kentucky • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.2 RPG 7.5 APG 1.8 3P% 42.3% Julius Randle is headed for free agency, which gives New Orleans the chance to add a young replacement on a cheap deal via the draft. Washington can space the floor and knock down open shots to give the Pelicans another offensive weapon around Zion.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG Virginia Tech • Soph • 6'5" / 204 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.2 RPG 4.1 APG 4.0 3P% 37.4% The Pacers should consider drafting a Tyreke Evans replacement after he was DQ'd from the NBA this offseason for two years. Alexander-Walker provides a positive replacement who could play well off Victor Oladipo and has shown capable of growing into a reliable ball-handler.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Rui Hachimura PF Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.7 RPG 6.5 APG 1.5 3P% 41.7% The Spurs lack depth at power forward and with LaMarcus Aldridge quickly approaching his mid-30s (he'll turn 34 in July), they should turn to the future. Hachimura has guard skills but can play either forward spot, and his competitiveness could give him an edge to play early.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldon Johnson SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.5 RPG 5.9 APG 1.6 3P% 38.1% With an always-hot motor, adequate 3-point shooting and glue guy potential, Keldon Johnson could be an invaluable addition capable of playing well alongside Jayson Tatum and Boston's young core.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Cameron Johnson SF North Carolina • Sr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.4 3P% 45.7% There is no better pure shooter in this draft than Johnson, and that's exactly what OKC needs. With Russell Westbrook and Paul George returning as primary offensive catalysts, Johnson would thrive as a spot-up shooter.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Mfiondu Kabengele PF Florida State • Soph • 6'10" / 256 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.2 RPG 5.9 APG 0.3 3P% 36.9% Marcus Morris is headed towards free agency and the Celtics need a player -- whether it's Morris, a free agent or a draft acquisition -- to be a floor-spacing power forward. Kabengele can do that after two strong seasons shooting from 3-point range at Florida State, and he provides upside as a rim protector, too.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 23 Matisse Thybulle SF Washington • Sr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 9.1 RPG 3.1 APG 2.1 FG% 30.5% The Grizzlies are set to address the point guard position with Ja Morant after trading cornerstone player Mike Conley, and wing is the next need. While Thybulle's shooting stroke needs some work, he's a plug-and-play defensive player with 3-and-D potential.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Ty Jerome SG Virginia • Jr • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.6 RPG 4.2 APG 5.5 3P% 39.9% Philadelphia needs to add shooters to its roster who can allow them to space the floor and give Ben Simmons driving lanes. Jerome rated in the 99th percentile last season as a spot-up shooter, and he's a high IQ ball-handler who could wear a number of hats for them.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Grant Williams PF Tennessee • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 18.8 RPG 7.5 APG 3.2 3P% 32.6% Opinions vary on Williams, and while this may be seen as a reach for Portland, it would be a perfect fit. Williams can run the short roll in the Blazers' offense and give Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum another weapon to roll teams with. His physical presence and improving perimeter skills could help him grow into an even better form of the two-time SEC Player of the Year he was in college.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 26 Nicolas Claxton PF Georgia • Soph • 7'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.0 RPG 8.6 APG 1.8 3P% 28.1% Should Cleveland go with a wing in the lottery, John Beilein could look bigger -- literally -- to a player like Claxton after he had a strong pre-draft process. Georgia ran its offense through him last season and he showed himself capable of being a good playmaker with time.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Bol Bol C Oregon • Fr • 7'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 21.0 RPG 9.6 APG 1.0 3P% 52.0% At this point in the draft, Bol Bol presents too much upside to pass on. Even with the injury risk, the motor concerns, the durability questions, the combination of his 3-point shooting and shot-blocking is undeniably worthy of a first-round flyer.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Eric Paschall PF Villanova • Sr • 6'7" / 254 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th Golden State is likely going to be well into the luxury tax next season, so grabbing an instant impact player on a cheap deal is imperative. Paschall, 22, can provide an immediate boost as a versatile defender and 3-point shooter.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 29 Bruno Fernando C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 237 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.6 RPG 10.6 APG 2.0 3P% 30% The Spurs need also to address their depth at center, where Jakob Poeltl and Drew Eubanks were both stretched past what they should have been last season. Fernando can be an instant impact player at the position who can bring intensity, rebounding and a physical post presence that would play well off LaMarcus Aldridge.