2019 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks, Pelicans among most active teams; Sixers, Celtics swap first-rounders

The 2019 NBA Draft is officially in the books, and what started with the first three picks going as expected (Zion Williamson to New Orleans, Ja Morant to Memphis and R.J. Barrett to New York), quickly became unpredictable as the trades started to fly. The moves started coming fast and furious twoard the end of the first round and kept on going until the end of the draft.

Before the draft even started, folks around the NBA were wondering whether the Pelicans would hang onto the No. 4 overall pick they received from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal or trade it for assets, and we received our answer. New Orleans reportedly dealt the pick to the Hawks in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks on Thursday night. The Hawks also took back the contract of Solomon Hill in the deal.

The night of the NBA Draft provides hope for franchises who have fallen on hard times, but it also allows contending teams to make moves to improve their rosters. Due to the Warriors' injuries, the Lakers getting Davis and so many stars on the free agent market, Thursday night provided some transactional fireworks.

Here's a look at every proposed trade that took place on draft night, along with the Davis and Mike Conley deals that were agreed upon a few days prior since they involve 2019 draft picks.

6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





DET G Jordan Bone (No. 57 overall pick)







PHI Cash considerations









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





UTA G Miye Oni (No. 58 overall pick)







GS Cash considerations









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





UTA F Jarrell Brantley (No. 50 overall pick)







IND Future second-round pick









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





NY F Ignas Brazdeikis (No. 47 overall pick)







SAC G Kyle Guy (No. 55 overall pick)

Cash considerations







6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





DEN F Bol Bol (No. 44 overall pick)







MIA Future second-round pick

Cash considerations







6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





LAL F Talen Horton-Tucker (No. 46 overall pick)







ORL Future draft pick

Cash considerations









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





WAS F Jonathon Simmons

F Admiral Schofield (No. 42 overall pick)







PHI Cash considerations









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





GS C Alen Smailagic (No. 39 overall pick)







NO Future considerations









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





DET F Deividas Sirvydis (No. 37 overall pick)







DAL F Isaiah Roby (No. 45 overall pick)

Two future second-round picks







6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





MIA F KZ Okpala (No. 32 overall pick)







IND Three future second-round picks









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





CLE G Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 30 overall pick)







DET Four future second-round draft picks

Cash considerations







6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





LAC F Mfiondu Kabengele (No. 27 overall pick)







BKN G Jaylen Hands (No. 56 overall pick)

2020 first-round pick (via Philadelphia)







6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





PHO G Ty Jerome (No. 24 overall pick)

C Aron Baynes





BOS 2020 first-round pick (via Milwaukee)







6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





MEM F Brandon Clarke (No. 21 overall pick)





OKC F Darius Bazley (No. overall 23 pick)

2024 second-round pick









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





PHI F Matisse Thybulle (No. 20 overall pick)







BOS No. 24 overall pick in 2019 draft

G Carsen Edwards (No. 33 overall pick)









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





MIN F Jarrett Culver (No. 6 overall pick)







PHO F Dario Saric

F Cam Johnson (No. 11 overall pick)









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





ATL F Solomon Hill

F De'Andre Hunter (No. 4 overall pick)

No. 57 overall pick in 2019 draft

Future second-round pick





NO C Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall pick)

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 overall pick)

F Marcos Louzada Silva (No. 35 overall pick)

Protected 2020 first-round pick (via Cleveland)







6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





IND F T.J. Warren

No. 32 overall pick in 2019 draft





PHO Cash considerations









6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





GS F Eric Paschall (No. 41 overall pick)





ATL Cash considerations

2024 second round pick







6/19/19 TEAM RECEIVES





MIL Jon Leuer





DET Tony Snell

No. 30 overall pick in 2019 draft







6/19/19 TEAM RECEIVES





MIA No. 44 overall pick in 2019 draft





ATL Future conditional second-round pick

Cash considerations









6/19/19 TEAM RECEIVES





UTA G Mike Conley





MEM F Jae Crowder

G Kyle Korver

G Grayson Allen

No. 23 overall pick in 2019 draft

Future first-round draft pick





