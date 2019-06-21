2019 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks, Pelicans among most active teams; Sixers, Celtics swap first-rounders

A look at every deal that went down during the 2019 NBA Draft

The 2019 NBA Draft is officially in the books, and what started with the first three picks going as expected (Zion Williamson to New Orleans, Ja Morant to Memphis and R.J. Barrett to New York), quickly became unpredictable as the trades started to fly. The moves started coming fast and furious twoard the end of the first round and kept on going until the end of the draft.

Before the draft even started, folks around the NBA were wondering whether the Pelicans would hang onto the No. 4 overall pick they received from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal or trade it for assets, and we received our answer. New Orleans reportedly dealt the pick to the Hawks in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks on Thursday night. The Hawks also took back the contract of Solomon Hill in the deal.

The night of the NBA Draft provides hope for franchises who have fallen on hard times, but it also allows contending teams to make moves to improve their rosters. Due to the Warriors' injuries, the Lakers getting Davis and so many stars on the free agent market, Thursday night provided some transactional fireworks.

Here's a look at every proposed trade that took place on draft night, along with the Davis and Mike Conley deals that were agreed upon a few days prior since they involve 2019 draft picks.

6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


G Jordan Bone (No. 57 overall pick)


Cash considerations


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


G Miye Oni (No. 58 overall pick)


Cash considerations


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Jarrell Brantley (No. 50 overall pick)


Future second-round pick


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Ignas Brazdeikis (No. 47 overall pick)


G Kyle Guy (No. 55 overall pick)
Cash considerations


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Bol Bol (No. 44 overall pick)


Future second-round pick
Cash considerations


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Talen Horton-Tucker (No. 46 overall pick)


Future draft pick
Cash considerations


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Jonathon Simmons
F Admiral Schofield (No. 42 overall pick)


Cash considerations


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


C Alen Smailagic (No. 39 overall pick)


Future considerations


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Deividas Sirvydis (No. 37 overall pick)


F Isaiah Roby (No. 45 overall pick)
Two future second-round picks


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F KZ Okpala (No. 32 overall pick)


Three future second-round picks


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


G Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 30 overall pick)


Four future second-round draft picks
Cash considerations


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Mfiondu Kabengele (No. 27 overall pick)


G Jaylen Hands (No. 56 overall pick)
2020 first-round pick (via Philadelphia)


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


G Ty Jerome (No. 24 overall pick)
C Aron Baynes


2020 first-round pick (via Milwaukee)


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Brandon Clarke (No. 21 overall pick)


F Darius Bazley (No. overall 23 pick)
2024 second-round pick


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Matisse Thybulle (No. 20 overall pick)


No. 24 overall pick in 2019 draft
G Carsen Edwards (No. 33 overall pick)


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Jarrett Culver (No. 6 overall pick)



F Dario Saric
F Cam Johnson (No. 11 overall pick)  


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Solomon Hill
F De'Andre Hunter (No. 4 overall pick)
No. 57 overall pick in 2019 draft
Future second-round pick


C Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall pick)
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 overall pick)
F Marcos Louzada Silva (No. 35 overall pick)
Protected 2020 first-round pick (via Cleveland)


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F T.J. Warren
No. 32 overall pick in 2019 draft


Cash considerations



6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Eric Paschall (No. 41 overall pick)


Cash considerations
2024 second round pick


6/19/19TEAM RECEIVES


Jon Leuer


Tony Snell
No. 30 overall pick in 2019 draft


6/19/19TEAM RECEIVES


No. 44 overall pick in 2019 draft


Future conditional second-round pick 
Cash considerations


6/19/19TEAM RECEIVES


G Mike Conley


F Jae Crowder 
G Kyle Korver
G Grayson Allen
No. 23 overall pick in 2019 draft
Future first-round draft pick


6/15/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Anthony Davis


F Brandon Ingram 
G Lonzo Ball
G Josh Hart
No. 4 overall pick in 2019 draft
Three future first-round draft picks


Our Latest Stories