2019 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks, Pelicans among most active teams; Sixers, Celtics swap first-rounders
A look at every deal that went down during the 2019 NBA Draft
The 2019 NBA Draft is officially in the books, and what started with the first three picks going as expected (Zion Williamson to New Orleans, Ja Morant to Memphis and R.J. Barrett to New York), quickly became unpredictable as the trades started to fly. The moves started coming fast and furious twoard the end of the first round and kept on going until the end of the draft.
Before the draft even started, folks around the NBA were wondering whether the Pelicans would hang onto the No. 4 overall pick they received from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal or trade it for assets, and we received our answer. New Orleans reportedly dealt the pick to the Hawks in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks on Thursday night. The Hawks also took back the contract of Solomon Hill in the deal.
The night of the NBA Draft provides hope for franchises who have fallen on hard times, but it also allows contending teams to make moves to improve their rosters. Due to the Warriors' injuries, the Lakers getting Davis and so many stars on the free agent market, Thursday night provided some transactional fireworks.
Here's a look at every proposed trade that took place on draft night, along with the Davis and Mike Conley deals that were agreed upon a few days prior since they involve 2019 draft picks.
|6/20/19
|TEAM RECEIVES
| F Solomon Hill
F De'Andre Hunter (No. 4 overall pick)
No. 57 overall pick in 2019 draft
Future second-round pick
|
|
|
| C Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall pick)
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 overall pick)
F Marcos Louzada Silva (No. 35 overall pick)
Protected 2020 first-round pick (via Cleveland)
|
|
|
