Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for giving fans in Boston the middle finger on Sunday, the NBA announced. Irving has had a contentious relationship with fans in Boston ever since he left the team in the 2019 offseason. Irving had previously said that he planned to re-sign with the team at a season-ticket holder's event. Since then, he has been booed relentlessly and one fan threw a water bottle at him during last season's series between the Nets and Celtics. Irving had previously wiped his shoe on Boston's center-court logo.

On Sunday, Irving used the middle finger to respond to words he heard from fans in the stands. There were multiple incidents in which he gave fans the middle finger, as well as a back-and-forth that took place after the game.

Irving stood firm when asked about the incidents after the game. "Look, where I'm from, I'm used to all these antics and people being close nearby," Irving said. "It's nothing new when I come into this building what it's going to be like -- but it's the same energy they have for me, I'm going to have the same energy for them.

"And it's not every fan, I don't want to attack every fan, every Boston fan. When people start yelling 'p----' or 'bitch' and 'f--- you' and all this stuff, there's only but so much you take as a competitor. We're the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach, f--- that, it's the playoffs. This is what it is."

Irving scored a game-high 39 points, and were it not for Jayson Tatum's remarkable buzzer-beating layup, his 3-pointer with 45 seconds left would have won the game for the Nets. Boston and Brooklyn don't play again until Wednesday, and if the Nets plan to win this series, they will have to play at least one more game in Boston, Game 5 of this series. If the series goes the distance, Game 7 will also be played in Boston. Given what happened Sunday and their history over the past several years, the fans there will likely continue to go at Irving throughout the series.