The 2023-24 NBA season tips off on Oct. 24 with the defending champion Denver Nuggets facing the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors hosting the Phoenix Suns. Over the coming days, many NBA futures bets will be placed at sportsbooks across the country as NBA fans gear up for what should be another thrilling season. According to the latest NBA odds, the Nuggets have the third-best odds to repeat at +450, but that's only one way to bet on the NBA this season.

For example, the Lakers have a win total of 47.5 and are the second-favorites to win the NBA Pacific Division behind the Warriors according to current NBA futures odds. Other notable NBA win totals include the Philadelphia 76ers (48.5), Los Angeles Clippers (46.5), Miami Heat (44.5) and New York Knicks (46.5). Before making any basketball picks or 2023-24 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA predictions from SportsLine basketball expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past two NBA seasons, he has returned $3,215 for $100 bettors on his NBA picks. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has has revealed his top 2023-24 NBA futures bets.

Top 2024 NBA futures bets

One of Severance's top 2023-24 NBA futures picks: He says to stay away from the Phoenix Suns (+550) as a title contender. The Suns made major moves this summer, acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Phoenix also acquired Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Grayson Allen and Keon Johnson in a blockbuster three-team trade with the Trail Blazers and Bucks.

However, Phoenix lost several key pieces from a team that finished fourth in the Western Conference last season with a 45-37 record. Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne were all traded in the offseason. Ayton will be extremely hard to replace after the big man averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.

"Phoenix is going to be spectacular to watch offensively with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, but you have to play some defense and rebound to win in the playoffs, and it's hard to see the Suns doing that well enough," Severance told SportsLine. See Severance's best NBA futures bets at SportsLine.

How to place 2023 NBA futures bets

Severance has revealed five picks, including a pair of longshot plays that return at least +3000.

Which 2023 NBA futures odds should you target, and which long-shot plays could lead to a massive June payday?

2023-24 NBA championship odds

Celtics +380

Bucks +400

Nuggets +450

Suns +550

Warriors +900

Lakers +1100

76ers +2500

Mavericks +2500

Clippers +2500

Heat +2800

Cavaliers +3000

Grizzlies +3000

Kings +4000

Knicks +5000

Pelicans +5000

Timberwolves +6000

Thunder +7500

Hawks +8000

Raptors +12500

Bulls +15000

Nets +15000

Spurs +20000

Pacers +20000

Jazz +30000

Rockets +30000

Magic +30000

Pistons +50000

Hornets +50000

Wizards +50000

Blazers +50000

2023-24 NBA win totals

Celtics 54.5

Bucks 53.5

Nuggets 52.5

Suns 52.5

Cavaliers 50.5

76ers 47.5

Warriors 47.5

Lakers 46.5

Clippers 45.5

Grizzlies 45.5

Knicks 45.5

Heat 44.5

Kings 44.5

Timberwolves 44.5

Pelicans 44.5

Thunder 44.5

Mavericks 43.5

Hawks 41.5

Pacers 38.5

Nets 37.5

Bulls 37.5

Magic 37.5

Raptors 36.5

Jazz 35.5

Hornets 31.5

Rockets 31.5

Spurs 28.5

Pistons 27.5

Blazers 27.5

Wizards 23.5