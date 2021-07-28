Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham PG Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40% The expectation on Thursday night is that Detroit will stay put at No. 1 and select Oklahoma State product Cade Cunningham. The Pistons have worked out several of the other top players in this draft but Cunningham is both a good roster fit and considered the consensus No. 1 prospect in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.9 RPG 4.1 APG 2.8 3P% 36.5% There will be three reasonable paths Houston could take here -- Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs or Jalen Green -- but Green is the fast-rising player who I expect will land with the Rockets in this slot. Most gifted scoring prospect in this draft and there's room to grow for him as well as he develops his defensive profile and adds to his already-elite bag of tricks on offense.

Round 1- Pick 3 Evan Mobley C USC • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Cleveland's backcourt is loaded so with Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley both on the board here the tiebreaker is fit. so they grab the 7-footer from USC. He's an instant impact defender who can shot block and rim run at a high level and I like the potential a future Jarrett Allen-Mobley frontcourt presents.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Suggs PG Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% Toronto has a type it likes in guards best summed up in a word: Gritty. Jalen Suggs fits that type as a two-way talent and could be a Kyle Lowry replacement to pair next to Fred VanVleet in the backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Scottie Barnes SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.3 RPG 4 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% Orlando's drafted its fair share of big forwards whose big weakness is shooting, so Scottie Barnes' jump shot -- or lack thereof -- likely won't scare them away. He's got a great frame, can guard all five positions and boasts incredible court vision to compensate for his struggles as a shooter.

Round 1 - Pick 6 James Bouknight SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% No lottery pick's stock has risen more in recent weeks than James Bouknight. He's impressing in team workouts and answering questions about his jumper to boot. A fit in OKC as a dynamic scorer next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives the team another exciting backcourt prospect with promise to build around for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 3P% 24.6% If Golden State keeps this pick it would be wise to bet on long-term upside over fit. So, in Jonathan Kuminga, they do precisely that, landing a wing with All-Star upside and the length and athleticism to maybe help early with the Warriors.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 8 Moses Moody SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 211 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% After selecting a forward with a shooting problem at No. 5, Orlando scoops 3-and-D talent Moses Moody here to give this young roster another weapon -- and he can shoot it. Moody's got a reliable outside shot, defends at a high level and he's got enough playmaking upside that, if it continues, he could be one of the steals of the lottery in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Franz Wagner SF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% Sacramento has for weeks been linked to Michigan forward Franz Wagner and, for weeks, he has been a mainstay here in my mock. So I'll continue to keep him here. Still only 19 years old after spending two seasons in college yet has the frame, shooting and defense to be an early NBA contributor.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 10 Josh Giddey SF Australia • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 10.9 RPG 7.4 APG 7.5 3P% 29.3% Memphis moved from No. 17 to No. 10 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans with Josh Giddey reportedly in mind. Giddey's the best passer in the draft and a big-bodied wing who can be a plus-playmaker in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Alperen Sengun C Turkey • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.2 RPG 9.4 BPG 1.7 Alperen Sengun won Turkish League MVP last season as an 18-year-old while averaging 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. His production at his age in a very good professional league has earned him plenty of fans. And while his game is more of a throwback to the old school style, it's reasonable to bet on the production at his age -- plus he fits a dire roster need for the Hornets.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Keon Johnson SG Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% The Spurs look plenty deep at the wing position but in Keon Johnson, they get one of the most tantalizing prospects in the draft who, at this point, presents arguably the highest long-term potential among those still on the board. Very raw talent on the whole but an explosive athlete with natural physical tools and a strong defensive framework to build on.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jalen Johnson SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% While Jalen Johnson struggled in his 13-game stint at Duke before quitting the team, he's still a borderline lottery talent because of his frame and ability to play-make and pass at his position. No doubt some flaws in his game but the former five-star has a nice pedigree worth gambling on and he adds unique ability on offense as a passer and shot-creator that could make him a value regardless of how the other parts of his game develop.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Davion Mitchell PG Baylor • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% After prioritizing a player with a big long-term ceiling who may not be impactful right away at No. 7, Golden State comes back at 14 with a potential win-now addition in Davion Mitchell. Mitchell is a defensive menace who won Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season, adds top-notch playmaking ability and is coming off a career year in which he made 44.7% of his 3s.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Murphy III SG Virginia • Jr • 6'9" / 206 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.4 APG 1.2 3P% 43.3% Washington needs shooters to add to its roster and if Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are the foundation this franchise is going to continue forward with, Trey Murphy at No. 15 is worth the price of admission. He has a special ability to reliably make 3-pointers and space the floor and also has positional size to be a plus-defender.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Jackson PF Kentucky • Fr • 6'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 8.4 RPG 6.6 APG 0.7 OKC should be in the market to add to its center rotation -- via the draft or free agency -- so in Isaiah Jackson they get a young, promising prospect on a rookie-scale deal. He's a springy leaper who, with his long and wiry arms, can do a little of everything around the rim.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 17 Corey Kispert SF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 224 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% New Orleans moved back from No. 10 to No. 17 in a trade with the Grizzlies but still comes away with a role player in Corey Kispert, the draft's best sharpshooter. He should be a knockdown option to pair next to Zion Williamson as the team adds shooting around their young star.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaden Springer PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 2.9 3P% 43.5% A scout told CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger earlier this year that on his own personal projections he ranks Jaden Springer ahead of Jalen Suggs in this draft. That praise might be pouring it on a tad thick, but it shows there really are believers in what Springer can do. He's a bulldog defender who has a real edge and swagger to his game that shows up on both ends, and there's enough play-making and shot-making in his game to find a strong role on a young team like OKC.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jared Butler PG Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.7 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 41.6% While Davion Mitchell got the NCAA Tournament draft bump, Jared Butler was quietly the Final Four MOP and the offensive weapon that helped lead Baylor's top-rated offense. He's a decisive passer who operates well in tight spaces with his sharp handle and is a career 38.4% 3-point shooter. Skill-wise, a great match for a Knicks franchise in need of depth at the guard spot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cameron Thomas SG LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% As a freshman for LSU last season Cameron Thomas led the SEC in scoring. He was a scorer at the prep level, a scorer at the college level, and he'll be a scorer in the NBA. It's his NBA skill. The Hawks clearly value that type of talent, too, having traded for Lou Williams earlier this year.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 4.7 RPG 4.6 BPG 0.5 The defensive chops of Usman Garuba combined with his ability to defend multiple positions makes him one of the more ready-made prospects in the draft on defense. While he's a tad undersized for a big and still developing his offensive weaponry, New York could put him to work early -- and potentially use him to insure against Mitchell Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chris Duarte SG Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.6 APG 2.7 3P% 42.4% Chris Duarte is the oldest prospect in the draft but he is also one of the most NBA-ready prospects, too. Great size, great shooter, great defender -- and a great match on a Lakers team that could put him to work right away as they try and extend their championship window.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 23 Ziaire Williams SF Stanford • Fr • 6'9" / 188 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 29.1% Houston should be taking as many big swings as possible and at No. 23, in this draft, there's arguably no one with more potential than Ziaire Williams. The wing has special shot-creation skills for his size. He struggled in his one season at Stanford, though, and could wind up falling in this range on draft night.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Kai Jones PF Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% Another Houston pick, another big swing, this time with a product not far away in Texas' Kai Jones. Jones can knock down corner 3-pointers, run the rim and defends at a high level as well.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Nah'Shon Hyland PG VCU • Soph • 6'3" / 169 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.5 RPG 4.7 APG 2.1 3P% 37.1% "Bones" Hyland dominated at the combine, knocking down shots, getting to the cup and providing instant offense. A team looking to add a microwave scorer would do well to look his way in the mid-to-late first round -- and the Clippers might be an ideal landing spot to add more shot-making on an already-loaded roster.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Ayo Dosunmu SG Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% Ayo Dosunmu came back to college as a junior to improve as a shooter and try to lead Illinois to a title. He failed at the latter but achieved the former, hitting 38.6% from 3-point range (after it was 29.6% the year prior) while improving as a passer and rebounder. Glue-guy potential here with him as he does a lot of things really well but nothing at an elite level. Someone who should stick and find success.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Quentin Grimes SG Houston • Jr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 11th PPG 17.8 RPG 5.7 APG 2.0 3P% 40.3% A former five-star who struggled at Kansas, Quentin Grimes re-made his game at Houston and developed into one of the draft's most prolific shooters. That skill -- coupled with his playmaking potential, good size and defense -- could make him a valuable addition to a Nets team with a core of superstars already in place.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Charles Bassey C W. Kentucky • Jr • 6'10" / 230 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.6 RPG 11.6 BPG 3.1 Philly needs to find an answer at its backup center spot. I can think of no better way to complement the NBA's most dominant interior force in Joel Embiid than with one of college's most physically imposing bigs in Charles Bassey. Coming off a knee injury, Bassey destroyed Conference USA last season and he has made significant strides as a rebounder and shot-blocker. He might struggle defending in space but there's immense value for a big who can do what he does.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tre Mann PG Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 178 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 3P% 40.2% Phoenix in the Finals lacked enough playmakers on its roster so here, I have them getting a potential table-setter in Tre Mann, who could potentially step into a reserve role with the Suns. The shooting (from any range) he provides from the 2-guard spot is a plus, but it's his vision and passing that makes him a potential value add.