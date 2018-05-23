NBA Playoffs 2018: Rockets beat Warriors with a defensive effort, must keep intensity high
Winning with defense may not be the Rockets' style, but Raja thinks it's best way to take the Warriors
The Rockets evened up their series with the Warriors on Tuesday, winning in Oakland 95-92 in a huge bounce-back game after the worst playoff loss in franchise history. The Game 4 win knotted up the series 2-2, and the Rockets got the win in an unorthodox way.
"You just beat Golden State with a defensive effort," said Raja Bell on Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast. Our resident defensive guru continued, commenting that the Rockets have more to play for, look hungrier and as long as they win the intensity battle then they have a chance in the series.
It's not often that the Rockets win games with their defensive prowess. Both of these teams had been held to fewer than 100 points one other time in this postseason. However, to beat the Warriors, you have to do some things that you don't normally do. In Game 2, the Rockets won in transition. In Game 4, it was defense. They were the No. 1 seed in the West for a reason, and in this series, they're showing that versatility could be that reason.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
-
Rockets save season, Game 4 revives WCF
The Rockets not only spared fans of another blowout, they also made the WCF much more inte...
-
Rockets show grit in gutty 4th quarter
Houston was left for dead, but resurrected itself through sheer will to win Game 4
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are well underway in the 2018 NBA playoffs
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Rockets vs. Warriors series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff matchup in the Western Confe...