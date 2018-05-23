NBA Playoffs 2018: Rockets beat Warriors with a defensive effort, must keep intensity high

The Rockets evened up their series with the Warriors on Tuesday, winning in Oakland 95-92 in a huge bounce-back game after the worst playoff loss in franchise history. The Game 4 win knotted up the series 2-2, and the Rockets got the win in an unorthodox way.

"You just beat Golden State with a defensive effort," said Raja Bell on Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast. Our resident defensive guru continued, commenting that the Rockets have more to play for, look hungrier and as long as they win the intensity battle then they have a chance in the series.

It's not often that the Rockets win games with their defensive prowess. Both of these teams had been held to fewer than 100 points one other time in this postseason. However, to beat the Warriors, you have to do some things that you don't normally do. In Game 2, the Rockets won in transition. In Game 4, it was defense. They were the No. 1 seed in the West for a reason, and in this series, they're showing that versatility could be that reason.

