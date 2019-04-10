NBA scores, highlights, results: Heat's Dwyane Wade drops 30 in final home game; Nowitzki announces retirement

What a night. On the second-to-last evening of the NBA regular season, the league delivered one of the most memorable few hours in years.

First of all, two legends played the final home games of their career, and each scored 30 points. Honored with tribute videos and speeches, Dwyane Wade in Miami and Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas went out in style. But the rest of the league couldn't let those two have the night for themselves.

Off the court, Lakers president Magic Johnson abruptly announced he was stepping down from his role with the Lakers, surprising pretty much everyone, as he revealed during the press conference that he hadn't even told general manager Rob Pelinka or owner Jeanie Buss he was doing so.

On the court, Jamal Crawford became the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points, when he dropped 51 on Dirk and the Mavericks. And if that wasn't enough, there were multiple game-winning shots in the final seconds. First, Paul George capped the Thunder's incredible comeback to beat the Rockets, and later on Moe Harkless sank a buzzer-beater to lift the Trail Blazers over the Lakers.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, April 9

NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 10

*All times Eastern

Wade gets honored, drops 30 in last home game

Dwyane Wade played his last game -- at least in the regular season -- in Miami on Tuesday, and the Heat had an incredible ceremony for him before the game. Then, once the ball went up, he showed out. Wade finished with 30 points on the night to lead the Heat to a 23-point win over the 76ers. Unfortunately for them, they were eliminated from the playoffs due to wins by the Hornets and Pistons.

Nowitzki officially announces retirement

It wasn't all that surprising, given how fans and even his own team have been treating him all season long, but Dirk Nowitzki officially announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring. The legend went out with 30 points and a win in his final home game, before being honored with a heartwarming ceremony on the court afterwards.

George's late 3 stuns Rockets

The Thunder were getting crushed by the Rockets on Tuesday night, but came roaring back in the fourth quarter to steal the game thanks to Paul George's last-second 3-pointer from the corner. George finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and four steals, as the Thunder won their fourth straight game and held on to the No. 6 seed in the West -- at least for now.

Harkless beats the buzzer for Trail Blazers

Regular season shots don't get much bigger than the one Moe Harkless hit on Tuesday night. The swingman knocked down a corner 3 as time expired at the Staples Center to give Trail Blazers a victory over the Lakers. But more importantly, it clinched the team home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. It also kept their hopes for the No. 3 seed alive. If the Blazers win on Wednesday, they'll steal the third seed from the Rockets due to the fact that they've won the season series between the teams.

Crawford makes history with 51 points

Jamal Crawford can still get buckets. The veteran went off on the Mavericks, stealing the show in Dirk Nowitzki's final home game. Finishing with 51 points, Crawford became the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points, as well as the first player to score 50 points for four different franchises.

🙌 @JCrossover goes off for 51 PTS, becoming the oldest player in @NBAHistory (39 years & 20 days) to score 50-plus! #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/qr5evTCT13 — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2019

Drummond has big night in Pistons' crucial win



The Pistons have been playing like they were trying to miss the playoffs, and continued to do so through much of Tuesday night's game versus the Grizzlies. In the fourth quarter, however, they turned things around to secure a crucial win. Andre Drummond was a key factor, finishing with 20 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and three blocks.

Walker helps Hornets keep playoff hopes alive

The Hornets needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they got one without too much trouble, cruising past the Cavaliers by 27 points. Leading the way, as always, was their star man Kemba Walker. The point guard finished with 23 points and seven assists.

Doncic's deep heave goes down, but doesn't count

Luka Doncic showed off his array of skills with a heave from his own free throw line. Unfortunately for him, it didn't count.

The Timelord says no

Robert Williams hasn't gotten much playing time for the Celtics this season, but with Boston resting pretty much everyone on Tuesday night, he got the start. It didn't take him long to take advantage of the extra minutes, swatting a shot way out to halfcourt.

TIME LORD STRIKES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/1rVZ5jmSrU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 10, 2019



