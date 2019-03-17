NBA scores, highlights, updates: 76ers battle Bucks, Pistons host Raptors in potential playoff preview
There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday
Eight games of action make up the NBA's Sunday slate, highlighted by two match-ups between playoff teams in the Eastern Conference.
First, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Philadelphia 76ers in a battle of two teams with Finals aspirations. Entering the match-up, the Bucks control the top seed in the East, while the Sixers sit third. The meeting between the two teams is the second of the season, as the Bucks won the first one back in October. There is no shortage of star power in this game, as MVP candidates GIannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid will both get a chance to show their stuff.
Then, the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons host the second-seeded Toronto Raptors in a potential playoff preview. Entering Sunday's games, the Pistons held just a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth spot in the East, so there's a decent chance that they drop back to seventh before all is said and done, which would set up a first round match-up with the Raptors, as they are basically locked into the second spot.
NBA schedule for Sunday, March 17
*All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks, 12 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat, 1 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Wade doubtful to play against Hornets
The Heat will likely have to pick up a win over their Southeast Division rival in the Charlotte Hornets without the services of future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade on Sunday as the veteran has been officially listed as doubtful for today's game.
