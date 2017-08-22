NBA Twitter shocked, confused by Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas blockbuster trade

Well so much for a quiet NBA August. The Kyrie Irving trade rumors had died down considerably since news broke that Irving wanted out of Cleveland back in July. And then ... well ...

Boy, that escalated quickly. The trade talks went from nearly non-existent to an absolute blockbuster involving the two best teams in the Eastern Conference and two of the league's best point guards. It happened so quickly that the NBA world was understandably shocked, and the emotions (mostly disbelief and confusion) were out in full force. Here are some of the best reactions.

This is LeBron finding out he could be getting Isaiah Thomas in place of a pissy Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/nqegEvTRBN — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) August 22, 2017

Kyrie-for-Isaiah the strongest evidence yet we live in a simulation — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) August 22, 2017

Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas would mean trading the No. 1 pick for the 60th pick from the 2011 draft. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 22, 2017

isaiah thomas for kyrie??¿?¿¿?? pic.twitter.com/5ABZotvyIU — AJ Unzueta 🦉 (@AJunzueta5) August 22, 2017

It needed a slight adjustment, but this is basically what a Kyrie-Isaiah swap looks like. pic.twitter.com/x1dkCTF9R1 — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) August 22, 2017

"Why Kyrie 3 feet shorter" pic.twitter.com/FRLFvoDHQI — ainge pls (@MPleasing69) August 22, 2017

It's going to be freaking AWESOME to watch Cleveland and Boston fanbases immediately 180 on their opinions of Isaiah and Kyrie. Here for it. — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 22, 2017

Kyrie for Isaiah might be just enough to push me into a self-imposed nba exile.. i'll return in a year like pic.twitter.com/JTHiDQWVW6 — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) August 22, 2017

Sources: Boston, Cleveland nearing deal on Kyrie Irving, but details still working to completion. Isaiah Thomas, Crowder, pick(s) in talks. pic.twitter.com/zDbdYRMfey — Tyler (@Tyler_Ferg) August 22, 2017

Should've paid David Griffin. — Cleveland SportsTalk (@CLEsportsTalk) August 22, 2017

Shams: "Boston nearing trade to acquire Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Picks"



Warriors: pic.twitter.com/XbBGvO79eh — Weasel Butterfield (@NubyXL) August 22, 2017

Me rn seeing these trade rumors about Kyrie and Isaiah pic.twitter.com/F3J45DPczG — Scott (@patsfan0215) August 22, 2017

Celtics Fan: We love Isaiah Thomas, he's a Boston Celtic forever



Celtics Fan: Screw Isaiah Thomas, trade him we want Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/3anssBsDHW — Abel (@Abel_NY) August 22, 2017

JR: Nice shot Kyrie



Lebron: Bro that's Isaiah



JR: pic.twitter.com/YayBxsD8US — ㅤadam (@Adam_Kring1) August 22, 2017

“when did kyrie start wearing a headband?”



“jr, that’s isaiah thomas.” pic.twitter.com/8B1sN0uFgP — trey (@treyzingis) August 22, 2017

Realizing you're trading Isaiah but you're getting kyrie in the process pic.twitter.com/jlBKB36Swk — Seymore Butts (@Mattsayssup) August 22, 2017

NBA Fans: "There hasn't been any drama or rumors in a few days, weird."



Media: "Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas could happen."



Fans: pic.twitter.com/USDNaWXgsM — What the Sports (@realwtsports) August 22, 2017

Cavs: "Hey LeBron we traded Kyrie for Isaiah, so does this mean you're gonna stay? "



LeBron: pic.twitter.com/HAYAP8kYRK — Matt Brennan (@MattyBrennan14) August 22, 2017

Even Dwyane Wade, who may end up on the Cavs at some point this season, got in on the act.