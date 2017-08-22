NBA Twitter shocked, confused by Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas blockbuster trade

We expected Kyrie to be traded, but not many people, including NBA Twitter, saw this coming

Well so much for a quiet NBA August. The Kyrie Irving trade rumors had died down considerably since news broke that Irving wanted out of Cleveland back in July. And then ... well ...

Boy, that escalated quickly. The trade talks went from nearly non-existent to an absolute blockbuster involving the two best teams in the Eastern Conference and two of the league's best point guards. It happened so quickly that the NBA world was understandably shocked, and the emotions (mostly disbelief and confusion) were out in full force. Here are some of the best reactions.

Even Dwyane Wade, who may end up on the Cavs at some point this season, got in on the act.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories