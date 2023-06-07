Kaseya Center will be the central focus of the basketball world on Wednesday evening. The 2023 NBA Finals continue with Game 3, as the series shifts from Denver to Miami. The Miami Heat welcome the Denver Nuggets to town just days after Miami scored 36 points in the fourth quarter to steal Game 2 at Ball Arena. That victory knotted the best-of-seven series at 1-1, with Miami now owning home-court advantage.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds. Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Heat picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the 2023 NBA Finals a stunning 72-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900.

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -2.5

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 214.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -150, Heat +126

Denver: The Nuggets are 23-25 against the spread in road games

Miami: The Heat are 21-28-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover



Denver's offense has been able to assert itself throughout the postseason, even in the midst of a Game 2 loss. The Nuggets scored 1.24 points per possession in Game 2, shooting 52% from the field against a top-flight defense. Denver is leading the 2023 NBA playoffs in offensive efficiency, scoring 119.5 points per 100 possessions, and the Nuggets also lead the league with a 59.7% true shooting mark in the postseason. The Nuggets are shooting 49.3% from the field, 38.2% from 3-point range, and 81.7% from the free throw line in the playoffs, and Denver was also an elite offensive team during the regular season.

The Nuggets are multi-faceted in their approach, producing 25.9 assists per game and leading the playoffs with only 11.5 turnovers per contest. Denver also leads the postseason with 51.1 points in the paint per game, and the Nuggets are averaging 16.2 fast break points per game while securing 29.8% of available offensive rebounds. The Nuggets have a +7.5 net rating in the postseason, including a playoff-best +3.9 net rating away from home. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's resilience has been on display during the entire postseason. The Heat have 10 wins as the betting underdog in the playoffs, the most of any team in the NBA over the last 30 postseasons. Miami also has seven comeback wins when facing at least a 12-point deficit, more than any team in a single postseason in the play-by-play era. Game 2 was a primary example of that phenomenon, with the Heat scoring 36 points in the fourth quarter and playing nearly flawless basketball down the stretch. Miami scored 1.29 points per possession in Game 2, tying an NBA Finals record with six different players making at least two 3-pointers.

The Heat converted 17 of 35 attempts from 3-point range in the game, and Miami produced 28 assists and only 11 turnovers on the way to the win. Miami is averaging 24.1 assists and only 12.1 turnovers per game in the playoffs, and the Heat are difficult to beat when they are hot from 3-point range. Miami is shooting 39.2% from 3-point distance in the playoffs, including more than 46% in nine victories over the Bucks, Celtics and Nuggets. See which team to pick here.

