The NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury are expected to be sold to Mat Ishbia, the billionaire CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, according to ESPN. The purchase price will be $4 billion, according to The Athletic.

The sale would end the tenure of embattled owner Robert Sarver, who announced in September that he would sell his take in both the Suns and the Mercury after being suspended for one year by the NBA due to the findings of an independent investigation into the teams' workplace culture and Sarver's conduct.

Ishbia was part of a group that tried to purchase the Denver Broncos earlier this year, and he has reportedly been interested in buying the Washington Commanders, too. In basketball, though, Ishbia has a personal history: He was a walk-on for the Michigan State Spartans from 1999-2002, and won a national championship in 2000. After graduating from MSU's business school, he started working at UWM, and in 2013 he was named CEO, succeeding his father, Jeff Ishbia, who founded the Michigan-based mortgage lending company.

Sarver purchased the Suns in 2004 for $401 million, at the time an NBA record.

In November 2021, ESPN published an investigation into the Suns' workplace under Sarver's watch, which included among its many allegations that Sarver had said the N-word on multiple occasions and made misogynistic comments in meetings. The story led to the NBA commissioning an investigation. When the league announced Sarver's one-year suspension, players including LeBron James and the Suns' Chris Paul criticized it for being too lenient.

The Athletic reported that Justin Ishbia, Mat's brother, will be a part of the ownership group.