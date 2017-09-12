Report: Lakers plan to retire both of Kobe Bryant's jersey numbers this season
Kobe wore Nos. 8 and 24 during his career, and both numbers will be retired on Dec. 18 vs. the Warriors
In what should come as little surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning to retire Kobe Bryant's number -- well, numbers -- this season.
Ramona Shelburne reported the news on Tuesday morning. Via ESPN:
The Lakers are planning to retire Kobe's jersey before the Warriors game on Dec 18, per team sources. No word yet on whether it'll be No. 8 or 24.
While it originally wasn't clear which of Bryant's two iconic numbers, 8 and 24, the Lakers would hang in the rafters, Shelburne later added that it would, in fact, be both numbers.
Bryant wore No. 8 from the start of his career through the 2005-06 season, after which he switched to No. 24, which was what he originally wore in high school.
The Black Mamba, of course, played all 20 seasons of his legendary career with the Lakers, and helped them win five titles.
Though the ceremony hasn't yet been confirmed by the team, tickets are already through the roof for the game. On secondhand sites such as Stub Hub, it will cost you over $500 bucks just to get in the door.
