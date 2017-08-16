Report: Pelicans keeping doctor fired by Saints for misdiagnosing player's broken leg

On Tuesday the New Orleans Saints reportedly fired orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri after misdiagnosing cornerback Delvin Breaux's broken leg as a bruise.

Suri also works for the New Orleans Pelicans, and according to a report by Mason Ginsberg, he will retain his job with the NBA team despite being fired by the Saints.

Hearing that, despite being let go by the #Saints, physician Misty Suri will stay with the #Pelicans. — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) August 16, 2017

According to The Ringer's Justin Verrier, Suri was with the Pelicans for over a year as the team's head physician and director of medical services.

Saints coach Sean Payton was livid over the misdiagnosis, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett, and the team had reportedly had issues with the medical staff in the past.

Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis, who had struggled with injuries in his first four seasons in the NBA, played a career-high 75 games last season while averaging highs in points (28.0) and rebounds (11.8).