Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined $50,000 for violating the league's Health and Safety Protocols, which among other things prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, League Operations. Porter Jr. violated these rules when he attended a club in Miami on April 19.

The violation occurred during an April 19 trip to a Miami strip club where Rockets teammate Sterling Brown was jumped and assaulted. Porter reportedly stepped into the altercation between Brown and his assailants outside the club in order to help protect his teammate, who is now recovering from his injuries in Houston.

Porter suffered injuries during the incident as well, but they were minor. He was able to take the floor for the Rockets against the Heat only around 12 hours later and played well, scoring 18 points and dishing out three assists. It was only afterward, though, that Porter was found to have violated the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Porter is having a breakout season in Houston, averaging 15.5 points in his first 21 games as a Rocket. At 20 years old, he figures to be a part of Houston's core for the foreseeable future. Losing him for a few games isn't ideal, but for now, the Rockets are likely just glad that he didn't suffer more serious injuries during the strip club incident.