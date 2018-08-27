Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announces retirement from NBA after 16 seasons

The NBA will be one legend short this season. San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili announced on Monday that he is retiring from the game of basketball after 23 professional seasons, the last 16 of which came with the Spurs. "Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone," Ginobili wrote on Twitter. "It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams."

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

Last week, reports indicated that Ginobili was "seriously considering" calling it a career, and had a meeting planned with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to discuss his future. Obviously, he came to the conclusion that he wouldn't be back.

The 57th overall pick back in the 1999 NBA Draft, Ginobili's professional basketball career spanned three decades, and saw him capture multiple championships and personal accolades, both at the club level and internationally. He was a star in Europe before coming to the NBA, helped lead the Spurs to four NBA titles, made multiple All-Star and All-NBA teams, won Sixth Man of the Year in 2008, and helped Argentina capture multiple Olympic medals including their historic gold in 2004.

There is, truly, too much to say about one of the league's best, and perhaps most unique players of the last 15 years or so to do it justice here. He popularized the Eurostep, the Spurs dynasty likely doesn't exist without him and the guy even swatted a flying bat out of the air when it got loose during a Spurs game.

The NBA was always a more fun and interesting place with Ginobili around. Congrats to him on a spectacular career.