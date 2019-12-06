Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star undergoes second surgery on broken hand, per report
Curry had pins removed from his broken left hand, and is still on track to be re-evaluated in February
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined since Halloween with a broken hand, underwent a second surgery to remove pins from the first procedure, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This was a planned procedure that Curry mentioned during a press conference in November, and he is reportedly still on track to be evaluated in mid-February, which was the original timeline.
In that press conference, Curry said that he plans to return to on-court action this season, in the spring specifically.
"I definitely expect to be ready to play, I don't know when, but at some point in the spring," Curry said in November. "It's just a matter of the rehab process. I've never obviously dealt with a hand injury like this."
Without Curry (and Klay Thompson ... and occasionally Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell), the Warriors have sunk to the bottom of the Western Conference, as they sit at just 4-19. Considering the fact that they now have no chance to make a sixth straight Finals run this season, they have shifted their focus toward developing young players like Eric Paschall, Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole.
Curry will be under absolutely no pressure to return quickly this season. In fact, considering how many miles he has put on his body over the past five years, some extended time off could be beneficial for the two-time MVP. At this point, the ideal situation for Golden State might be getting ample rest for their core trio of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green this season, landing a high draft pick and then coming back strong next season.
