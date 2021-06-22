The Phoenix Suns came out on top against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 behind a 40-point triple-double from rising superstar Devin Booker. It was a back-and-forth contest between the two teams, but Booker's explosive third quarter along with a botched defensive possession from the Clippers with 20 seconds left sealed Los Angeles' fate. Both teams will still be without their most important players heading into Game 2, so it will once again fall on the shoulders of Booker and Paul George to carry their teams to success. Game 1 proved to be an exciting affair, and it should be no different for the next meeting.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 2 between the Suns and Clippers.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (4) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Tuesday, June 22 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 22 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Odds: LAC: +175; PHX: -200 | O/U: 223

Storylines

Suns: Phoenix executed a near-perfect game plan in Game 1, with Booker carving up the Clippers defense through a simple high screen-and-roll almost every trip down the floor. They'll have to do that again as Chris Paul is still sidelined due to health and safety protocols. DeAndre Ayton's first-half performance forced the Clippers to play bigger than they wanted, and he'll continue to be a key in this series as the best big man on the floor at all times. The one change Phoenix needs to make for Game 2 is not allowing a small lead to let L.A. get comfortable. The Clippers managed to get within two points with 20 seconds left in the game because of Phoenix celebrating too early. The Suns can't afford for that to happen again.

Clippers: Without Leonard, the Clippers are going to remain at a disadvantage, but George's performance in Game 1 showed that they still have a fighting chance in this series with him. However, George can't do it alone, and the Clippers are going to need more out of everyone else to get past this Suns team. There's no update on Leonard's status, but he will remain out for Game 2 as he remained back in Los Angeles to rehab his knee injury. The severity of the injury is unknown, but L.A. hasn't ruled him out for the series yet, giving a glimmer of hope for his return at some point.

Prediction

I think that's the worst we'll see the Clippers' role players perform, and I'm banking on adjustments on defense to handle Booker and Ayton, and more shots falling for Batum and Morris en route to a win for L.A. Pick: Clippers +4.5