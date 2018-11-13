Tim Tebow will host LeBron James' upcoming 'Million Dollar Mile' competition show on CBS

"Million Dollar Mile," the upcoming competition show on CBS, already had a big name in its lineup thanks to the TV series tabbing LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment company as executive producers.

Now, the "Mile" has added another big name -- one that's challenged even LeBron for headlines over the course of his career.

CBS announced this week that "Million Dollar Mile" will be hosted by Tim Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and aspiring MLB outfielder. Alongside Matt "Money" Smith, the play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Chargers, and ESPN's Maria Taylor, Tebow is set to oversee commentary for the show, which is currently in production for a 10-episode debut season.

"Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me," Tebow said, per CBS. "'Million Dollar Mile' is a show that does just that -- it motivates, thrills and is aspirational, and I'm excited to be hosting this show."

Tebow is perhaps best known for his transition from football to baseball. The former Denver Broncos first-round draft pick and Florida Gators star returned to the diamond for the first time since high school in 2016 and ascended to Double-A All-Star in 2018 as part of the New York Mets' farm system. But he's no stranger to the broadcast booth, either, having guest hosted ABC's "Good Morning America" and appeared on ESPN's SEC Network starting in 2013.

"Million Dollar Mile," just one of many LeBron-backed projects, offers a $1-million prize to contestants who take on an obstacle course on actual city streets. Standing in their way, according to CBS, are also "elite athletes with one mission: to stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs."