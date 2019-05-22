Toronto restaurants offering Kawhi Leonard free food for life if he stays with Raptors
The 'Ka'Wine & Dine' movement has taken over Toronto
While there has been endless speculation about where Kawhi Leonard will end up in his impending free agency, precious little has been heard from the man himself. Every fan base wants to believe they have a shot at Leonard, who has been nothing short of marvelous this postseason. But no team has more hope than the Raptors, who are in the hunt for their first NBA Finals appearance with Leonard at the helm.
Obviously that's getting ahead of things -- they need to take care of business against the Bucks -- but Toronto businesses are getting in the free agency spirit with a new tactic called "Ka'Wine and Dine," in which they offer free food to Leonard for life if he re-signs with the Raptors.
The long and short of it is that that sticker indicates that it's an establishment that will always welcome Leonard and cover his tab. It's unorthodox, but Leonard and the Raptors have gelled -- and the Raptors gave up quite a bit to get him in the first place.
Leonard's new contract is going to allow him to eat whatever he wants moving forward, of course. But it's a nice gesture nevertheless as the city tries to hold onto its transcendent star past his one-year obligation.
