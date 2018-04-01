Warriors' Patrick McCaw injury update: MRI shows McCaw is 'structurally sound' after scary fall
The Warriors received some positive news on Patrick McCaw following his scary fall Saturday night
Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was taken off the floor on a stretcher following a scary fall during Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. A CT scan and X-Rays following the game came back clear.
On Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported that an MRI came back structurally sound and McCaw could be discharged from the hospital as soon as Sunday. There is still no timetable on his return, but that's excellent news considering how scary the fall was in the moment.
According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, McCaw felt numbness in his legs initially, but later regained feeling. McCaw went up for a layup and got his legs caught on the shoulder of Kings forward Vince Carter, causing McCaw to fall hard to the floor during the second half of Saturday's Kings-Warriors. He writhed in pain for a several seconds before being attended to by team personnel.
After being stabilized, McCaw was taken off the court on a stretcher, and players from both teams joined in prayer on the court.
McCaw was transported to UC Davis for further evaluation. The Warriors announced that the X-rays and CT scan both came back clear.
Hopefully he'll make a speedy recovery from this point.
-
LeBron to produce a Civil Rights doc
LeBron James continues to make his mark off the court in Hollywood and as an activist
-
How to watch Rockets vs. Spurs
The Rockets are already pushing another 12-game win streak
-
How to watch Thunder vs. Pelicans
Someone has to rebound in this matchup between the Thunder and Pelicans with playoff stakes...
-
How to watch 76ers vs. Hornets
The Hornets and 76ers are going in two very different directions on this Easter Sunday
-
NBA Saturday schedule, updates, news
We've got all the latest news from around the NBA on Saturday
-
NBA Sunday news, updates, schedule
We'll have updates on all the NBA news throughout the day