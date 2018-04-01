Warriors' Patrick McCaw injury update: MRI shows McCaw is 'structurally sound' after scary fall

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was taken off the floor on a stretcher following a scary fall during Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. A CT scan and X-Rays following the game came back clear.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported that an MRI came back structurally sound and McCaw could be discharged from the hospital as soon as Sunday. There is still no timetable on his return, but that's excellent news considering how scary the fall was in the moment.

Sources: MRI on Warriors‘ Pat McCaw returned structurally sound, and hope is for McCaw to be discharged from hospital Sunday. No return timetable yet. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2018

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, McCaw felt numbness in his legs initially, but later regained feeling. McCaw went up for a layup and got his legs caught on the shoulder of Kings forward Vince Carter, causing McCaw to fall hard to the floor during the second half of Saturday's Kings-Warriors. He writhed in pain for a several seconds before being attended to by team personnel.

After being stabilized, McCaw was taken off the court on a stretcher, and players from both teams joined in prayer on the court.

Both teams join in prayer after Patrick McCaw gets stretchered off the court pic.twitter.com/ayJP36PQo6 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 1, 2018

McCaw was transported to UC Davis for further evaluation. The Warriors announced that the X-rays and CT scan both came back clear.

Hopefully he'll make a speedy recovery from this point.