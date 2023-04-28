The Golden State Warriors will look to close out their series with the Sacramento Kings when the teams meet in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round matchup in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Friday. After dropping the first two games of the series, Golden State has responded with three consecutive wins, including a 123-116 win on Wednesday. The Warriors (44-38), the defending NBA champions, don't lose on their home court very often, going 33-8 in San Francisco during the regular season. The Kings (48-34), the third seed in the Western Conference, were 25-16 away from home. Golden State leads the all-time regular-season series 215-193, and hold a 3-2 edge in the postseason.

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Warriors -7.5

Warriors vs. Kings over/under: 234.5 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Kings +250, Warriors -320

SAC: The Kings are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS loss

GSW: The Warriors are 37-13-1 ATS in their last 51 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Why the Warriors can cover

Point guard Stephen Curry has scored 30 or more points in each of Golden State's wins in the series. On Wednesday, he poured in 31 points, while adding eight assists and two rebounds. He had 36 points in the Game 3 win. He is averaging 31.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists through the first five games of the series. During the regular season, he led the Warriors by averaging 29.4 points, as well as 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Curry now has scored 20 or more points in 110 postseason games, 30 or more in 55, and 40 or more in seven.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson continues to dominate as well. He scored 26 points in Sunday's Game 4, and followed that up with a 25-point effort on Wednesday. He scored 21 points in both Games 1 and 2, and has reached 20 or more points in eight of the past nine games, including a high of 31 in a 130-115 win over San Antonio on March 31. In 69 regular-season games, all starts, Thompson averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

Despite that, Golden State isn't a lock to cover the Kings vs. Warriors spread. That's because Sacramento point guard De'Aaron Fox has been a major force. In Sunday's loss, he scored 38 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists. In the postseason, he is averaging 30 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 39.2 minutes of action. He opened the series with a 38-point, five-assist and three-steal effort, and nearly had a triple-double in Game 3, scoring 26 points, and adding nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Power forward Domantas Sabonis has registered three double-doubles in the series, including a 21-point and 10-rebound performance in Game 5. He also had four assists, three steals and one block. His best game came in Game 3, when he scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. He had 12 points and 16 boards in the series opener. In the postseason, he is averaging 17.2 points and 11.6 rebounds in 36.6 minutes of action. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.9 rebounds during the regular season. See which team to pick here.

