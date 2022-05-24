The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks collide in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday evening. Golden State has a commanding 3-0 lead and hopes to sweep Dallas and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. Dallas will need to come out hungry to keep its hopes alive in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is questionable for Golden State, while Andre Iguodala (cervical disc), Gary Payton II (elbow) and James Wiseman (knee) remain out. Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) is out for Dallas.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Dallas is favored by one point in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 215.5. Before locking in any Mavericks vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -1

Warriors vs. Mavericks over-under: 215.5 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Golden State -105, Dallas -115

DAL: The Mavericks are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games as home favorites

GS: The Warriors are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five Western Conference finals games

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry has been sensational throughout this playoff run. Curry is a lights-out shooter from all across the court with his remarkable range. The eight-time All-Star does a great job reading the defense and making the right read. Curry is averaging a team-high 27.1 points with 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He has scored 30-plus in two consecutive games.

Forward Andrew Wiggins has played his role extremely well in this playoff run. Wiggins is an athletic presence in the frontcourt with superb explosiveness. The Kansas product can score at all three levels and is fluid on the defensive end. Wiggins is putting up 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from downtown. In his last outing, Wiggins recorded a double-double with 27 points and 11 boards.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic has been the best player on the floor for the Mavericks. Doncic is a top-tier playmaker with the ability to consistently create his own shot. The three-time All-Star can pile up rebounds and assists with regularity. Doncic is leading the team in points (32.1), rebounds (9.5) and assists (6.2). Doncic has dropped 40-plus points in back-to-back games.

Guard Jalen Brunson is a fellow ball-handler in the backcourt. Brunson has the skillset to beat his defender on a consistent basis. The Villanova product can get a bucket at all three levels while being super quick and agile. The 2018 second-round pick is averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. In his last outing, Brunson had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists.

