Bronny James stunned more than a few people with a remarkable dunk in France this week. One of them was his own dad, LeBron James.

"OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!" tweeted the Los Angeles Lakers' star, followed by 10 shocked emojis.

Both of the NBA veteran's sons, Bronny and Bryce, are in the middle of playing with the California Basketball Club as part of the AXE Euro Tour.

CBC held a 12-point lead over the U-18 French Select team with under two minutes remaining in the first half when Bronny made the highlight-reel dunk. Bronny's team had possession of the ball, and he quickly took it from one side of the court to the other before defenders had time to properly react. He finished the play with a one-handed dunk over a defender, which made those in the crowd immediately get on their feet.

While that dunk was certainly stunning, this is not the first time Bronny has shown off his talent. Earlier this summer, one of his one-handed dunks on a fast break was put side-by-side with one of his dad's dunks to show their similarity.

Bronny, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, will be entering his high school senior year at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) this fall. The four-star recruit is currently the No. 49-ranked player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

Both Bronny and Bryce are trying to follow their father's footsteps and pursue a basketball career. It's a tough goal to achieve, but they are certainly putting in the work. Earlier this month, they were at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo.

Bryce, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, is part of the class of 2025. The Euro Tour is the first time the brothers play in the same roster, so it's been quite the special summer for LeBron.

"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW," LeBron tweeted last week.