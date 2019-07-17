WATCH: Celtics' Enes Kanter explains why he chose No. 11, jokes by using Kyrie Irving's line
The Celtics newest gain is already cracking jokes with the media
New Celtics big man Enes Kanter has chosen to wear No. 11 with Boston, taking the number right after Kyrie Irving wore it for Boston.
At a press conference Wednesday, Kanter told the media why he chose the number saying, "it was my old jersey number."
Smiling, and using the words Irving used when he arrived in Boston, he adds, "and I want to be the reason no one wears it again." Trying to keep a straight face, the 6-foot-11 center failed and broke into laughter, with the media laughing as well.
It's no secret what happened with the Boston Celtics and Kyrie Irving. Irving is no longer with the Celtics and has now found a spot with the Brooklyn Nets, but the Kyrie jokes are still fair game.
Remembering way back to before the Celtics came up short in the Eastern Conference finals in 2018, before the Irving drama, and before last year's No. 11 exited the city with fans telling him not to let the door hit him on the way out, the team and the city were genuinely excited for the star, and the he was excited to be in the city.
He posted on Twitter in 2018 that his dad was the reason he wears No. 11, and he wants to be the reason no one wears it again.
Well, we all know how that ended. No. 11 was still very much available at 100 Legends Way at TD Garden, and Kanter claimed it for this season.
The 27-year-old is on his ninth season in the NBA looks to make his first with the Celtics a memorable one.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knicks never wanted Russell Westbrook
New York had the future in mind over acquiring a star player
-
AD joins Lebron for taco Tuesday
Taco Tuesday at the James' household gained a new member
-
Is Big Baller Brand about to go under?
Stock up while you can!
-
Sorting through free agency scrap heap
There are still several solid free-agent options available for teams looking to fill needs
-
NBA offseason grades for every team
We looked at every team's offseason moves so far, with some coming out better than others
-
2019 NBA free agency winners and losers
The whole league has changed, so let's take a step back and take a look at what happened