WATCH: Celtics' Enes Kanter explains why he chose No. 11, jokes by using Kyrie Irving's line

New Celtics big man Enes Kanter has chosen to wear No. 11 with Boston, taking the number right after Kyrie Irving wore it for Boston.

Enes Kanter on why he chose #11 😏 pic.twitter.com/Nfp1kGY6Aj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 17, 2019

At a press conference Wednesday, Kanter told the media why he chose the number saying, "it was my old jersey number."

Smiling, and using the words Irving used when he arrived in Boston, he adds, "and I want to be the reason no one wears it again." Trying to keep a straight face, the 6-foot-11 center failed and broke into laughter, with the media laughing as well.

It's no secret what happened with the Boston Celtics and Kyrie Irving. Irving is no longer with the Celtics and has now found a spot with the Brooklyn Nets, but the Kyrie jokes are still fair game.

Remembering way back to before the Celtics came up short in the Eastern Conference finals in 2018, before the Irving drama, and before last year's No. 11 exited the city with fans telling him not to let the door hit him on the way out, the team and the city were genuinely excited for the star, and the he was excited to be in the city.

He posted on Twitter in 2018 that his dad was the reason he wears No. 11, and he wants to be the reason no one wears it again.

My dad is the reason I wear 11. I want to be the reason no one else will. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/CZiLOsxbA9 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

Well, we all know how that ended. No. 11 was still very much available at 100 Legends Way at TD Garden, and Kanter claimed it for this season.

The 27-year-old is on his ninth season in the NBA looks to make his first with the Celtics a memorable one.