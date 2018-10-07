WATCH: Celtics' Jayson Tatum bites hard on devastating crossover from Cavs' Sam Dekker
Dekker finished strong at the rim after leaving Tatum in the dust on this slick move
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker dished out a devastating crossover on Saturday night in a preseason game against the Boston Celtics that left opposing star Jayson Tatum keeled over in confusion.
After Dekker faked left and drove right toward the bucket, Tatum's legs split wide like a newborn giraffe, apparently surprised as any that the Cavs' new forward gave him the full shake-and-bake treatment.
Here's another angle:
Adding insult to injury for Tatum, the Celtics dropped to 1-3 in the preseason after the Dekker-led Cavs raced to a 113-102 win. Tatum had 8 points, 4 rebounds and a block in the losing effort. Dekker, meanwhile, had 7 points, 5 rebounds and a highlight-worthy crossover to boot.
