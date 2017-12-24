WATCH: Isaiah Thomas posts video of himself dunking as he nears return for Cavs

Thomas is expected to return in early January

Isaiah Thomas has been on the "slow grind" as he puts it, but he is nearing a return from the hip injury that has kept him out for the entire season. 

As proof, he posted a video of himself showing off his hops on Christmas Eve. Bouncing the ball to himself, Thomas, rose up and threw down the lefty jam. At just 5-9, it's impressive 

It's not clear exactly when Thomas will return to the floor for the Cavs, but a report last week indicated that the team is targeting the first week of January. Earlier this week, Thomas was sent to the Cavs' G-League team, the Canton Charge, so he could get in an actual practice, which the Cavs aren't doing much of these days. 

He also joined the Cavs on the floor for pregame warmups before they took on the Bulls on Thursday night. 

With Thomas practicing, participating in pregame warmups and now throwing down dunks, he certainly seems ready to get on the court.

