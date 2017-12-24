WATCH: Isaiah Thomas posts video of himself dunking as he nears return for Cavs
Thomas is expected to return in early January
Isaiah Thomas has been on the "slow grind" as he puts it, but he is nearing a return from the hip injury that has kept him out for the entire season.
As proof, he posted a video of himself showing off his hops on Christmas Eve. Bouncing the ball to himself, Thomas, rose up and threw down the lefty jam. At just 5-9, it's impressive
It's not clear exactly when Thomas will return to the floor for the Cavs, but a report last week indicated that the team is targeting the first week of January. Earlier this week, Thomas was sent to the Cavs' G-League team, the Canton Charge, so he could get in an actual practice, which the Cavs aren't doing much of these days.
He also joined the Cavs on the floor for pregame warmups before they took on the Bulls on Thursday night.
With Thomas practicing, participating in pregame warmups and now throwing down dunks, he certainly seems ready to get on the court.
-
Was Quavo behind Schroder's career game?
Schroder also hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Hawks
-
Embiid returns, should play on Christmas
Embiid has missed five of the Sixers' 11 games in December
-
Cavaliers vs. Warriors odds, picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of LeBron James and the Cavs and has a strong Christmas...
-
Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Christmas Day Lakers-Thunder game 10,000...
-
Rockets vs. Thunder odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Christmas Day's Thunder-Rockets game 10,000 times, with some surprising...
-
How to watch Cavs-Warriors on Christmas
Kevin Durant does battle with LeBron James as the Cavs and Warriors meet for the third straight...
Add a Comment