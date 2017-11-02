WATCH: Lance Stephenson draws flagrant foul for slapping LeBron James in the groin
The strange history between LeBron James and Lance Stephenson continues
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers got hit with another gut-punch on Wednesday, dropping their fourth straight game to a team that might not even make the playoffs. But during the game LeBron took a punch of another part of his body ... and it definitely wasn't the gut.
With LeBron driving toward the basket, Pacers guard Lance Stephenson got faked out, jumped in the air and slapped down at the basketball as he landed. He did not hit the basketball.
James was in obvious pain after taking the shot to the groin, and Stephenson was given a flagrant foul for unnecessary contact. This, of course, isn't the first run-in between Lance and LeBron. They combined for one of the strangest moments in NBA playoff history when Stephenson tried to get into LeBron's head by blowing into his ear back in 2014.
Stephenson lost the series in 2014 but had the last laugh on Wednesday, as the Pacers prevailed with a 124-107 win.
