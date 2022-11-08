All 30 NBA teams were in action on Monday, and one of the most interesting matchups of the night was the Philadelphia 76ers against the Phoenix Suns. Even with James Harden sidelined due to a foot injury, the game featured stars such as Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, and two teams who hope to be contending come the spring.

Further proof that it was a big game came when Meek Mill showed up courtside. The Philadelphia-born rapper is a frequent sight at Sixers games, and has even rung the team's ceremonial bell prior to games on multiple occasions. This visit was notable, but for a different, and much funnier, reason.

In the middle of the second quarter, the Suns were bringing the ball up the floor, when the referee on the far side of the court suddenly hit the deck. Play kept on going as everyone tried to figure out what had happened. As it turned out, Meek Mill had gotten a bit too comfortable and had his legs stretched nearly all the way to the sideline.

Thankfully the ref was not injured on the play, which means we're all free to laugh at this video without feeling any guilt. Which is good because we'll be seeing it replayed time and again over the next few days.

Perhaps the next time Meek Mill plans to sit courtside at a game, he should refrain from listening to "Empire State of Mind" on his way there. Jay-Z's lyrics were just a boast, not a suggestion.