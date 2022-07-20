A month after showing off his skills at an amusement park, Steph Curry was back at it this week while celebrating daughter Riley's 10th birthday. Curry spent some family time at Dave & Buster's and, per usual, was not able to resist the urge to shoot some baskets.

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors superstar put up a respectable 62 points in a pop-a-shot game called Super Shot. When the clock ran out, Curry made three more baskets that didn't count, but even so, he appeared to be happy with his performance.

In another video, Curry is seen playing a different basketball game. This time, he was going head-to-head with his wife Ayesha in a basketball version of connect four. She was the yellow player while he took red. It's unclear who won this game, but the important thing is that the family appeared to be having a fun day.

Curry has long been known as a lethal 3-point shooter, but last year he made his title of greatest shooter in NBA history official by surpassing Ray Allen's 3-point record of 2,973 made in a career. Through his 13 seasons in the NBA, Curry has made 3,117 -- and counting -- 3-pointers in his career to go along with a host of other accomplishments including four NBA Championship rings and two Most Valuable Player awards. Those accomplishments might be slightly more impressive than his 62 points in pop-a-shot, but they don't typically come with a teddy bear as a prize.