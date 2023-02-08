The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will both be seeking their first win in the month of February when they square off on Wednesday night. Charlotte has lost four straight games and is coming off a 119-113 setback against Orlando. Washington has lost three consecutive games, falling to Cleveland in a 114-91 final on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Washington is favored by 5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 52-28 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns!

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Hornets:

Wizards vs. Hornets spread: Wizards -5

Wizards vs. Hornets over/under: 236.5 points

Wizards vs. Hornets money line: Washington -205, Charlotte +170

Wizards vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is only three games removed from its season-best six-game winning streak, and it could have won two of its three games during its currently losing skid. The Wizards led Portland by 20 points on Friday and were ahead of Brooklyn by 23 points on Saturday, but they blew both of those leads. They were without starters Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (foot) in Monday's loss to Cleveland.

Kuzma and Beal are both listed as game time decisions for Wednesday's contest. Kuzma scored 20 points in a win over Charlotte on Nov. 7 and had 28 points in a win over the Hornets on Nov. 20. The Hornets have been getting dominated on the boards, losing the rebounding battle by 14 in a loss to Detroit on Friday before getting out-rebounded 52-39 in a loss to Orlando on Sunday.

Why the Hornets can cover

Washington desperately needs Kuzma and Beal to be available on Wednesday, as the Wizards looked lifeless without them on Monday. They never led in the 114-91 final, trailing by at least 20 points for the final 20 minutes of the contest. Washington knocked down just 6-of-28 attempts from 3-point range, with Kristaps Porzingis and Will Barton shooting a combined 2-of-10 from the perimeter.

Charlotte star LaMelo Ball missed the first three meetings with Washington due to an injury, but he has averaged 25.5 points during the team's current four-game skid. Ball finished with a season-high 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting against Orlando on Sunday. The Hornets have been undervalued in their recent meetings with Washington, covering the spread in eight of the last 10 matchups between these teams.

How to make Hornets vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Wizards vs. Hornets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.