2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders snag Oklahoma duo after Kyler Murray falls out of top three

The Giants finish with three first-round picks and a new franchise quarterback in Will Brinson's latest mock draft

Alright, here we go. It's the last NFL mock draft of the 2019 season for me. The actual first round of the draft is going down later tonight, and I couldn't possibly be less confident with this rendition. I think there are a few facets of it that will actually play out in fairly accurate fashion, including the quarterbacks in this group dropping a lot further than people think.

I also believe we'll see a bunch of trade backs in the later part of the draft. The teams who have the late picks in the first round (Seattle, Baltimore, New England, etc.) love to move back, and there will be players falling further than people expect once we get through the first half of the round. This will be doubly true with the quarterbacks.

I'm also rolling with the Josh Rosen train in Arizona. I don't think the Cardinals see the value in Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, which means they're going to go in a different direction at No. 1. I wouldn't be surprised by a trade down at all, but I don't think there's a partner there. 

Actually, finding anyone to trade up early in this draft is almost impossible. I wanted to move the Jets and Lions down but there's not a viable jump out there. I think we see tons of moves, but I don't think those moves come early. Most of the teams out there are going to be forced into playing the hand they're dealt and trying to best suss out the draft board as it heads their way. 

No, I didn't forget to mock anyone that you think is a first-round pick either (ahem, D.K. Metcalf). It's just tough in this draft -- there are 25-30 guys who could go as early as No. 10, or not end up actually going in the first round of the draft. Don't be surprised by anything that happens in this draft. Thursday is going to be wild.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
I'm just not buying that the Cardinals are going to take way less value on a Josh Rosen trade when he can run the Air Raid. Give me the defensive stud.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FF
1
Easy choice here for San Francisco. I kind of want Bosa to go No. 1 just to see all the options for the 49ers here instead.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
The Jets would love to trade down and while I think Murray falling helps them, I don't see anyone actually willing to do it so they take the best player available.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
The pressure is on Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden here, but they can't pass up Murray's talent when he falls to No. 4.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
Moving down would be fine for the Bucs, but they don't see enough to get off the option of taking White here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		FF
5
Going back and forth between Allen and Bush here for Dave Gettleman, but I think landing a coveted pass rusher would push him over the top if he was debating.
Round 1 - Pick 7
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
Jags could def go with offensive line here but I love the idea of them improving their blocking and their weapons for Nick Foles in one fell swoop.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
The Lions are officially the most difficult team to mock for this year. Edge rush could be a big spot here but I'm going to give them a hog molly instead.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
Feels like an easy choice if Taylor is still on the board as the Bills badly need help on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
If he makes it this far, Bush should be a layup for Denver. Ignore the QB noise -- Vic Fangio defenses key on the LB position, and Bush would help in a big way.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
The Bengals could take a quarterback, but they need more infrastructure in place first and have to improve the line.
Round 1 - Pick 12
  Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
Green Bay's shown a willingness to move down; the Falcons have been willing to move up. Atlanta badly wants 1-2 of the top defensive lineman so they make a move here knowing Miami is lurking.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
The Dolphins want to recreate their culture and find 10-year players: Clemson or Bama guys would fit but Bradbury gives them an anchor in the middle of the line.
Round 1 - Pick 14
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
Great deal for the Packers as they get their initial target anyway and add a lethal weapon in the passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
The Redskins SHOULDN'T take a quarterback, because they have many more issues, but I can see them thinking the only way to save their jobs is to take one.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
Love this pick from a need, fit, value perspective. Carolina has to get pass rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  From Cleveland Browns
Dexter Lawrence DL
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
36 		TFL
7 		SACKS
1.5 		PD
3
Dave Gettleman doubles down on defensive linemen! Everyone freaks out!
Round 1 - Pick 18
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
The Vikings have to get an offensive lineman with their first pick and Dillard here is a godsend.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
53 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FF
1
The heart condition is a concern, but the Titans need to get some pass rush help and Sweat here is a nice pull.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
58 		INTS
4 		PD
13 		FF
1
The Steelers would love a linebacker here, but there's just no real way to trade up for one so they settle for a top corner.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FF
3
The Seahawks might trade down with both picks, but I like the idea of them getting Ferrell here as a Frank Clark replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Parris Campbell WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
51 		POSITION RNK
8
REC
90 		REYDS
1063 		YDS/REC
11.8 		TDS
12
Another team that could trade down, but instead they decide to grab a wide receiver who is capable of playing all over the field and exploding for big gains.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
32 		POSITION RNK
7
The Texans have to take an offensive lineman in the first round. It's almost impossible to see them doing anything else.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Rashan Gary DL
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
9 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
38 		TFL
6.5 		SACKS
3.5 		FF
0
Long play by the Raiders with this news that Gary is hurt. They got value with Maurice Hurst last season and dip back into the Michigan well.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
Howie Roseman isn't afraid to grab a redshirt guy and Simmons is great value here.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Hakeem Butler WR
Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
52 		POSITION RNK
9
REC
60 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
22 		TDS
9
The Colts want big, physical humans who dominate their position. Butler is just that and has a ton of upside playing next to T.Y. Hilton.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
I'm so here for a) Jon Gruden planning to go defense and then going offense, and b) Antonio Brown AND Marquise Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kaleb McGary OL
Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
28 		POSITION RNK
6
They've seen a lot of success when they have a strong offensive line, so why not double down here?
Round 1 - Pick 29
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
Dreamscape for John Elway to go with a defensive player AND come back into the first round and get his quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
27 		POSITION RNK
1
RUYDS
640 		YDS/ATT
5.3 		REYDS
247 		TDS
15
Going with multiple offensive players won't make the Packers fans happy, but it should -- this offense is lethal now.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
41 		POSITION RNK
9
If the Rams stand pat they almost certainly need to roll with an offensive lineman here to keep things in good shape for Jared Goff moving forward.
Round 1 - Pick 32
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
This doesn't feel like a combo of teams that would work together, but the Patriots love to trade back and Gettleman can win the day if he comes out of the first round with two defensive linemen AND a quarterback of the future.
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

