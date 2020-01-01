2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins surprise by taking Jordan Love, Chargers pick Tua Tagovailoa
With Chan Gailey hired as offensive coordinator, the Dolphins might be into a passer other than Tua
For more than a month now, it's been nearly impossible to peg where Tua Tagovailoa will land, but the Miami Dolphins have seemed like a safe projection. However, now, I don't think we should rule out Jordan Love for Brian Flores' team.
That's the team that takes him in this mock.
The order of selections below is based on the draft order which is now set through No. 20 overall. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
After arguably the best quarterback season in college football history, Joe Burrow will (almost assuredly) be in the shotgun for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
While the Redskins have prioritized building the defensive line in the past few drafts, Young is too big, too powerful, and too refined as a pass rusher for Washington to not pick him here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Lions somewhat quietly won only three games in 2019 but had to labor through the majority of the season without Matthew Stafford. The real problem is the club's defense, and even if Darius Slay is retained, Okudah is the easy pick for Detroit at No. 3 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Giants would miss out on Young by two picks, but landing Thomas wouldn't be considered a bad consolation prize whatsoever. He has franchise left tackle everything.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
The hiring of spread specialist Chan Gailey could point the Dolphins in the direction of Love, who played in a wide-open system at Utah State. This would be the biggest surprise in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
After researching quarterbacks the past few drafts but not taking one, the Chargers land a real prize in Tagovailoa, and with Tyrod Taylor in Los Angeles, the Alabama product wouldn't have to play instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
In this scenario, Cam Newton gets a clean bill of health and is the Panthers quarterback in 2020. Therefore, Carolina goes defensive line to bolster that group in a big way with a big man in Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The Cardinals go with Lamb over Jerry Jeudy to pair the former Oklahoma star with his college teammate, Kyler Murray, in the desert.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons is a stellar safety/linebacker hybrid with immense athletic talents, and the Jaguars need safety and linebacker on defense. Perfect.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
If the Browns can't pry Trent Williams from Washington or he lands elsewhere, Wirfs needs to be the top target for the new GM in Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
The Jets would likely be more interested in blocking help but aren't mad in the least that they were able to get Jeudy at No. 11 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Fulton has No. 1 cornerback traits, size, and experience in a top conference. After teams ignored him in 2018, he was targeted more in 2019 and had 13 pass breakups.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Ruggs is somewhat small but may have legit 4.2-something speed and isn't stiff running routes or after the catch. Sounds like a perfect West Coast Offense receiver to me.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The young Buccaneers cornerbacks played much better down the stretch. The safety spot needs help. Delpit is a towering presence and a playmaker in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Broncos had a strong finish to the year with Drew Lock at quarterback but need to fortify the defensive front. Kinlaw can be a menace at any defensive line spot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Falcons dip into the Round 1 edge rusher well again with Gross-Matos, a long, fluid hand-move master with a gigantic frame and room to grow into it.
Round 1 - Pick 17
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Terrell is a mirroring machine down the field, which leads to him not being targeted often. The Cowboys will likely be in the cornerback market this offseason.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa is a three-down mauler who can handle himself on the inside and disrupt around.the corner with his length and pass-rushing moves.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault has rare movement abilities after the catch at 220-plus pounds and has shown the ability to make contested catches.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Jaguars have to emphasize the cornerback spot after trading Jalen Ramsey. Hall's injury happened early in the 2019 season so he should be ready to contribute immediately for Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
This is an obvious selection after the year the Eagles had on the injury front, especially at receiver. Higgins is tall, fluid, and fast with the best ball skills I've seen at the receiver position since Mike Evans.
Round 1 - Pick 22
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Titans have to invest in another edge rusher for 2020 and beyond, and Chaisson has serious juice around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Going slightly off the radar here, Baun is more of an edge rusher than linebacker who plays with dynamic athleticism and refined hand work. While smaller, Baun could fit immediately into the Lorenzo Alexander role on Buffalo's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Leatherwood was a big recruit and has thrived in his move from right guard to left tackle this season, and the Vikings must upgrade that key position this offseason.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wills has flourished as a well-balanced, powerful right tackle for the Crimson Tide this season and would be an instant starter on a line that desperately needs more talent.
Round 1 - Pick 26
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Another week, another run on tackles. The Seahawks have to do something to help Russell Wilson by way of better, more reliable blocking. Jackson is a fine athlete who'll likely be of interest to the Seattle run office.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Herbert to the Patriots is starting to make more sense. He wouldn't have to play right away but has All-Pro potential.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray is the second-rangiest linebacker in this class after Simmons, and with Blake Martinez bound to hit free agency, the Packers add a playmaker at the second level of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 5'10" / 210 lbs
For a Super Bowl caliber team with a glaring need at running back in the long-term future, this would be an exciting pick for the Chiefs. Etienne is an incredibly explosive, hard-to-tackle back with high-end receiving skills.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Reagor would go from being held back by his quarterbacks at TCU to catching passes from Drew Brees.
Round 1 - Pick 31
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
This is a stellar pairing, as Davis would add to already stout defense and has a versatile skill set to be a run-support stud or ball-hawking center fielder.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Depending on what happens in free agency, the Ravens could have a major need on the edge in 2020. Weaver is a thick, relatively bendy, and heavy-handed outside linebacker.
