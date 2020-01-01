2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins surprise by taking Jordan Love, Chargers pick Tua Tagovailoa

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st After arguably the best quarterback season in college football history, Joe Burrow will (almost assuredly) be in the shotgun for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st While the Redskins have prioritized building the defensive line in the past few drafts, Young is too big, too powerful, and too refined as a pass rusher for Washington to not pick him here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions somewhat quietly won only three games in 2019 but had to labor through the majority of the season without Matthew Stafford. The real problem is the club's defense, and even if Darius Slay is retained, Okudah is the easy pick for Detroit at No. 3 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants would miss out on Young by two picks, but landing Thomas wouldn't be considered a bad consolation prize whatsoever. He has franchise left tackle everything.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 7th The hiring of spread specialist Chan Gailey could point the Dolphins in the direction of Love, who played in a wide-open system at Utah State. This would be the biggest surprise in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd After researching quarterbacks the past few drafts but not taking one, the Chargers land a real prize in Tagovailoa, and with Tyrod Taylor in Los Angeles, the Alabama product wouldn't have to play instantly.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st In this scenario, Cam Newton gets a clean bill of health and is the Panthers quarterback in 2020. Therefore, Carolina goes defensive line to bolster that group in a big way with a big man in Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals go with Lamb over Jerry Jeudy to pair the former Oklahoma star with his college teammate, Kyler Murray, in the desert.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is a stellar safety/linebacker hybrid with immense athletic talents, and the Jaguars need safety and linebacker on defense. Perfect.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Browns can't pry Trent Williams from Washington or he lands elsewhere, Wirfs needs to be the top target for the new GM in Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets would likely be more interested in blocking help but aren't mad in the least that they were able to get Jeudy at No. 11 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton has No. 1 cornerback traits, size, and experience in a top conference. After teams ignored him in 2018, he was targeted more in 2019 and had 13 pass breakups.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs is somewhat small but may have legit 4.2-something speed and isn't stiff running routes or after the catch. Sounds like a perfect West Coast Offense receiver to me.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The young Buccaneers cornerbacks played much better down the stretch. The safety spot needs help. Delpit is a towering presence and a playmaker in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos had a strong finish to the year with Drew Lock at quarterback but need to fortify the defensive front. Kinlaw can be a menace at any defensive line spot.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons dip into the Round 1 edge rusher well again with Gross-Matos, a long, fluid hand-move master with a gigantic frame and room to grow into it.

Round 1 - Pick 17 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Terrell is a mirroring machine down the field, which leads to him not being targeted often. The Cowboys will likely be in the cornerback market this offseason.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa is a three-down mauler who can handle himself on the inside and disrupt around.the corner with his length and pass-rushing moves.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Shenault has rare movement abilities after the catch at 220-plus pounds and has shown the ability to make contested catches.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th The Jaguars have to emphasize the cornerback spot after trading Jalen Ramsey. Hall's injury happened early in the 2019 season so he should be ready to contribute immediately for Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th This is an obvious selection after the year the Eagles had on the injury front, especially at receiver. Higgins is tall, fluid, and fast with the best ball skills I've seen at the receiver position since Mike Evans.

Round 1 - Pick 22 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 5th The Titans have to invest in another edge rusher for 2020 and beyond, and Chaisson has serious juice around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 10th Going slightly off the radar here, Baun is more of an edge rusher than linebacker who plays with dynamic athleticism and refined hand work. While smaller, Baun could fit immediately into the Lorenzo Alexander role on Buffalo's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th Leatherwood was a big recruit and has thrived in his move from right guard to left tackle this season, and the Vikings must upgrade that key position this offseason.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 10th Wills has flourished as a well-balanced, powerful right tackle for the Crimson Tide this season and would be an instant starter on a line that desperately needs more talent.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th Another week, another run on tackles. The Seahawks have to do something to help Russell Wilson by way of better, more reliable blocking. Jackson is a fine athlete who'll likely be of interest to the Seattle run office.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Herbert to the Patriots is starting to make more sense. He wouldn't have to play right away but has All-Pro potential.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray is the second-rangiest linebacker in this class after Simmons, and with Blake Martinez bound to hit free agency, the Packers add a playmaker at the second level of their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Jr • 5'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 3rd For a Super Bowl caliber team with a glaring need at running back in the long-term future, this would be an exciting pick for the Chiefs. Etienne is an incredibly explosive, hard-to-tackle back with high-end receiving skills.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Reagor would go from being held back by his quarterbacks at TCU to catching passes from Drew Brees.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 2nd This is a stellar pairing, as Davis would add to already stout defense and has a versatile skill set to be a run-support stud or ball-hawking center fielder.