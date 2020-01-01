2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins surprise by taking Jordan Love, Chargers pick Tua Tagovailoa

With Chan Gailey hired as offensive coordinator, the Dolphins might be into a passer other than Tua

For more than a month now, it's been nearly impossible to peg where Tua Tagovailoa will land, but the Miami Dolphins have seemed like a safe projection. However, now, I don't think we should rule out Jordan Love for Brian Flores' team.

That's the team that takes him in this mock.

The order of selections below is based on the draft order which is now set through No. 20 overall. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.

Now, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
After arguably the best quarterback season in college football history, Joe Burrow will (almost assuredly) be in the shotgun for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
While the Redskins have prioritized building the defensive line in the past few drafts, Young is too big, too powerful, and too refined as a pass rusher for Washington to not pick him here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions somewhat quietly won only three games in 2019 but had to labor through the majority of the season without Matthew Stafford. The real problem is the club's defense, and even if Darius Slay is retained, Okudah is the easy pick for Detroit at No. 3 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants would miss out on Young by two picks, but landing Thomas wouldn't be considered a bad consolation prize whatsoever. He has franchise left tackle everything.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
7th
The hiring of spread specialist Chan Gailey could point the Dolphins in the direction of Love, who played in a wide-open system at Utah State. This would be the biggest surprise in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After researching quarterbacks the past few drafts but not taking one, the Chargers land a real prize in Tagovailoa, and with Tyrod Taylor in Los Angeles, the Alabama product wouldn't have to play instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
In this scenario, Cam Newton gets a clean bill of health and is the Panthers quarterback in 2020. Therefore, Carolina goes defensive line to bolster that group in a big way with a big man in Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals go with Lamb over Jerry Jeudy to pair the former Oklahoma star with his college teammate, Kyler Murray, in the desert.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons is a stellar safety/linebacker hybrid with immense athletic talents, and the Jaguars need safety and linebacker on defense. Perfect.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
If the Browns can't pry Trent Williams from Washington or he lands elsewhere, Wirfs needs to be the top target for the new GM in Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets would likely be more interested in blocking help but aren't mad in the least that they were able to get Jeudy at No. 11 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fulton has No. 1 cornerback traits, size, and experience in a top conference. After teams ignored him in 2018, he was targeted more in 2019 and had 13 pass breakups.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Ruggs is somewhat small but may have legit 4.2-something speed and isn't stiff running routes or after the catch. Sounds like a perfect West Coast Offense receiver to me.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The young Buccaneers cornerbacks played much better down the stretch. The safety spot needs help. Delpit is a towering presence and a playmaker in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Broncos had a strong finish to the year with Drew Lock at quarterback but need to fortify the defensive front. Kinlaw can be a menace at any defensive line spot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons dip into the Round 1 edge rusher well again with Gross-Matos, a long, fluid hand-move master with a gigantic frame and room to grow into it.
Round 1 - Pick 17
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Terrell is a mirroring machine down the field, which leads to him not being targeted often. The Cowboys will likely be in the cornerback market this offseason.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Epenesa is a three-down mauler who can handle himself on the inside and disrupt around.the corner with his length and pass-rushing moves.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Shenault has rare movement abilities after the catch at 220-plus pounds and has shown the ability to make contested catches.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Jaguars have to emphasize the cornerback spot after trading Jalen Ramsey. Hall's injury happened early in the 2019 season so he should be ready to contribute immediately for Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
This is an obvious selection after the year the Eagles had on the injury front, especially at receiver. Higgins is tall, fluid, and fast with the best ball skills I've seen at the receiver position since Mike Evans.
Round 1 - Pick 22
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Titans have to invest in another edge rusher for 2020 and beyond, and Chaisson has serious juice around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
10th
Going slightly off the radar here, Baun is more of an edge rusher than linebacker who plays with dynamic athleticism and refined hand work. While smaller, Baun could fit immediately into the Lorenzo Alexander role on Buffalo's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
Leatherwood was a big recruit and has thrived in his move from right guard to left tackle this season, and the Vikings must upgrade that key position this offseason.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
10th
Wills has flourished as a well-balanced, powerful right tackle for the Crimson Tide this season and would be an instant starter on a line that desperately needs more talent.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
7th
Another week, another run on tackles. The Seahawks have to do something to help Russell Wilson by way of better, more reliable blocking. Jackson is a fine athlete who'll likely be of interest to the Seattle run office.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Herbert to the Patriots is starting to make more sense. He wouldn't have to play right away but has All-Pro potential.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Murray is the second-rangiest linebacker in this class after Simmons, and with Blake Martinez bound to hit free agency, the Packers add a playmaker at the second level of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Travis Etienne RB
Clemson • Jr • 5'10" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
3rd
For a Super Bowl caliber team with a glaring need at running back in the long-term future, this would be an exciting pick for the Chiefs. Etienne is an incredibly explosive, hard-to-tackle back with high-end receiving skills.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
Reagor would go from being held back by his quarterbacks at TCU to catching passes from Drew Brees.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This is a stellar pairing, as Davis would add to already stout defense and has a versatile skill set to be a run-support stud or ball-hawking center fielder.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Depending on what happens in free agency, the Ravens could have a major need on the edge in 2020. Weaver is a thick, relatively bendy, and heavy-handed outside linebacker.

