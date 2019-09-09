2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow's masterpiece against Texas catapults the LSU quarterback into Round 1
The LSU signal caller put himself on the draft radar with a 471-yard performance in Austin
How about Joe Burrow? The LSU quarterback pieced together a masterful effort in the Tigers' monster win over Texas in Austin. He demonstrated serious NFL-caliber throws to all portions of the field and was outstanding in managing the pocket. Because it's early, and because quarterbacks with a skill set like Burrow's tend to come off the board early, let's throw him in the first round.
The draft order below is based off the current SportsLine Super Bowl odds projections. Position rankings are based on pre-season evaluations.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
While I'll probably jump back and forth between Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert at No. 1 throughout the season, after thoroughly examining both of their opening contests along with what each did in their second outings, the Alabama passer gets the top-pick nod and lands in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
No changes here from last week. The Redskins are essentially rebuilding their offense from the ground up, and left tackle has to be a major priority considering the presence of Dwayne Haskins.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Same pick as last week. The Giants absolutely need to add an alpha edge rusher to their defense. Young is currently the top player at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
How about that season-opening performance from Andy Dalton in Zac Taylor's offense? Even if Dalton has a career resurgence under this new regime, Cincinnati has to prioritize their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Yes, the Cardinals need offensive line help. But Kliff Kingsbury will also bang the table for more receiver help in his Air Raid offense. Jeudy with Kyler in that offense would be a blast.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Yikes, Jameis. Bad performance from the former No. 1 overall selection in Week 1 at home. It's too early to call him in Bruce Arians' offense a flop, of course, but the pairing got off to a disastrous start, and Winston is playing on the fifth-year option in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 7
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The Bills can get after the quarterback but could use another youthful defensive end on the roster for 2020 and beyond. Epenesa is a towering, powerful edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Adebo is one of the many long, athletic, ball-hawking cornerbacks in this class. That's precisely what the Lions need.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Broncos continue to build their defensive front with Kinlaw, a disruptive lineman who can play multiple positions.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Hall is as sticky as they come on the perimeter, and the Jets have a major need at that position in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
Couldn't make a change here. The Colts will probably overachieve to a certain degree under Frank Reich, but they need a legit complement to T.Y. Hilton, and Lamb is a monster.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Titans throttled the Browns in Cleveland, and Marcus Mariota had a strong performance, so for this week, he dodges the Titans taking a quarterback. While Tennessee got after Baker Mayfield, the team does need an infusion of youth on the outside of its defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 13
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Fulton had a dazzling effort against the gigantic Collin Johnson in LSU's win and is capable of excelling in any type of coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Same selection as a week ago. Delpit needs to clean up some tackling issues but is a versatile playmaker with plus athletic talent.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Based on their willingness to trade for Antonio Brown this offseason, if the Raiders are still interested in an elite separator with excellent downfield speed and above-average ball-tracking ability for a smaller wideout, Reagor is that guy in the 2020 class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons looks like a safety, and has range like one, which is basically what the middle linebacker position has evolved to in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Dalton torched the Seahawks in Seattle. Quarterbacks rarely do that. Pete Carroll's club must acquire high-caliber secondary talent in next year's draft.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 18
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
While Tennessee has gotten off to an atrocious start, Smith has been healthy and dominant. He has insane upside based on his natural power and freakish athleticism. The Dolphins get Tua a promising offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Back to the edge-rusher well for the Falcons, who still need help at that position in 2020 and beyond. Weaver is a polished, twitchy, and bendy.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Second-straight week with this pairing. Gilman has impressive center field range and is the type of player the Jaguars need.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
The Vikings want to run it and find Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs off playaction. But they could use another receiving weapon. This is too good of a value to pass on Snenault outside of the top-20 picks.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Packers have a well-rounded roster, so why not add another receiver at the twilight of Aaron Rodgers' career.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs
The Steelers have to get younger in the secondary, and Bassey is one of the most tenacious, disruptive corners in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Hey, Burrow in Round 1! Why not? He was tremendous in a gigantic win over Texas in Austin. His performance definitely warrants him being put on the draft radar.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
As Week 1 reminded us, the Browns have to get stronger up front on the offensive line. Throckmorton is super experienced and will be in the spotlight protecting Justin Herbert all season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
What do the Eagles really need? How about a young edge rusher? Taylor has major juice around the corner and knows how use his hands to beat blockers.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs
Davis is a monstrous defensive lineman who can be productive from multiple positions up front. The Saints could probably use more depth on the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Biadasz is the premier center in the country, and the Rams could use a high-caliber talent at that position in Sean McVay's system.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Okwuegbunam has major receiving ability at the tight end spot, and that's the biggest weak area on the Patriots' roster.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 31
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Johnson is a long, aggressive cornerback who can be a little grabby at times but flashes dominance on the outside. The Raiders need as much cornerback help as they can get.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Troy Dye LB
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 226 lbs
You know what the Chiefs desperately need? More athleticism in their linebacker room. Dye would provide exactly that.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Draft QB Watch: Burrow makes case
Burrow was lights-out against the Longhorns but how did Tua, Herbert and Fromm fare this week?
-
Film breakdown: Inside Herbert's debut
Herbert had a good outing against Auburn, but Oregon probably needed him to be great to win
-
Film breakdown: Inside Tua's debut
It was difficult to find anything Tagovailoa did wrong as a passer in the Crimson Tide's opening...
-
2020 Mock Draft: Dolphins land Tua
Justin Herbert was the top prospect a year ago, but he doesn't go first overall
-
WR Watch: Jeudy, Higgins, Wallace shine
Two top receivers on college football's two best teams shined, and Oklahoma State star Tylan...
-
2020 Mock Draft: Hurts, Eason go Round 1
Both transfer QBs looked outstanding in season-opening wins over the weekend