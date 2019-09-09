2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow's masterpiece against Texas catapults the LSU quarterback into Round 1

Round 1 - Pick 1 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st While I'll probably jump back and forth between Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert at No. 1 throughout the season, after thoroughly examining both of their opening contests along with what each did in their second outings, the Alabama passer gets the top-pick nod and lands in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st No changes here from last week. The Redskins are essentially rebuilding their offense from the ground up, and left tackle has to be a major priority considering the presence of Dwayne Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Same pick as last week. The Giants absolutely need to add an alpha edge rusher to their defense. Young is currently the top player at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th How about that season-opening performance from Andy Dalton in Zac Taylor's offense? Even if Dalton has a career resurgence under this new regime, Cincinnati has to prioritize their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 4th PROSPECT RNK 1st Yes, the Cardinals need offensive line help. But Kliff Kingsbury will also bang the table for more receiver help in his Air Raid offense. Jeudy with Kyler in that offense would be a blast.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Yikes, Jameis. Bad performance from the former No. 1 overall selection in Week 1 at home. It's too early to call him in Bruce Arians' offense a flop, of course, but the pairing got off to a disastrous start, and Winston is playing on the fifth-year option in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 7 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills can get after the quarterback but could use another youthful defensive end on the roster for 2020 and beyond. Epenesa is a towering, powerful edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Adebo is one of the many long, athletic, ball-hawking cornerbacks in this class. That's precisely what the Lions need.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos continue to build their defensive front with Kinlaw, a disruptive lineman who can play multiple positions.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Hall is as sticky as they come on the perimeter, and the Jets have a major need at that position in their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Couldn't make a change here. The Colts will probably overachieve to a certain degree under Frank Reich, but they need a legit complement to T.Y. Hilton, and Lamb is a monster.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kenny Willekes DE Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans throttled the Browns in Cleveland, and Marcus Mariota had a strong performance, so for this week, he dodges the Titans taking a quarterback. While Tennessee got after Baker Mayfield, the team does need an infusion of youth on the outside of its defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton had a dazzling effort against the gigantic Collin Johnson in LSU's win and is capable of excelling in any type of coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Same selection as a week ago. Delpit needs to clean up some tackling issues but is a versatile playmaker with plus athletic talent.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Based on their willingness to trade for Antonio Brown this offseason, if the Raiders are still interested in an elite separator with excellent downfield speed and above-average ball-tracking ability for a smaller wideout, Reagor is that guy in the 2020 class.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons looks like a safety, and has range like one, which is basically what the middle linebacker position has evolved to in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Dalton torched the Seahawks in Seattle. Quarterbacks rarely do that. Pete Carroll's club must acquire high-caliber secondary talent in next year's draft.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 18 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th While Tennessee has gotten off to an atrocious start, Smith has been healthy and dominant. He has insane upside based on his natural power and freakish athleticism. The Dolphins get Tua a promising offensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Back to the edge-rusher well for the Falcons, who still need help at that position in 2020 and beyond. Weaver is a polished, twitchy, and bendy.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alohi Gilman S Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Second-straight week with this pairing. Gilman has impressive center field range and is the type of player the Jaguars need.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings want to run it and find Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs off playaction. But they could use another receiving weapon. This is too good of a value to pass on Snenault outside of the top-20 picks.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers have a well-rounded roster, so why not add another receiver at the twilight of Aaron Rodgers' career.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Essang Bassey CB Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers have to get younger in the secondary, and Bassey is one of the most tenacious, disruptive corners in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Hey, Burrow in Round 1! Why not? He was tremendous in a gigantic win over Texas in Austin. His performance definitely warrants him being put on the draft radar.

Round 1 - Pick 25 J.R. Reed S Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys could use a big, athletic, game-changing safety and that's precisely what Reed is.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Calvin Throckmorton OT Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd As Week 1 reminded us, the Browns have to get stronger up front on the offensive line. Throckmorton is super experienced and will be in the spotlight protecting Justin Herbert all season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Darrell Taylor LB Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th What do the Eagles really need? How about a young edge rusher? Taylor has major juice around the corner and knows how use his hands to beat blockers.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Raekwon Davis DT Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Davis is a monstrous defensive lineman who can be productive from multiple positions up front. The Saints could probably use more depth on the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st Biadasz is the premier center in the country, and the Rams could use a high-caliber talent at that position in Sean McVay's system.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Okwuegbunam has major receiving ability at the tight end spot, and that's the biggest weak area on the Patriots' roster.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 31 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 7th Johnson is a long, aggressive cornerback who can be a little grabby at times but flashes dominance on the outside. The Raiders need as much cornerback help as they can get.