2020 NFL Mock Draft: Lions can't pass up Isaiah Simmons, Patriots select Tom Brady's replacement

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I appreciate all the speculation about Joe Burrow not wanting to play for the Bengals so we can at least pretend there's a tiny chance this isn't going to be what happens here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins interviewed QBs at the combine, and they should. It's a new regime and it's the most important position on the field. Of course, that doesn't mean there's a QB available they believe is enough of an upgrade on Dwayne Haskins to pass on Chase Young.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Isaiah Simmons is a freak of nature, and I've been telling you that since my first mock. The combine only confirmed it for those who didn't already know and maybe it convinced the Lions that he's too intriguing of a talent to pass up on, even if he's not a major need.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 4 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins move up a spot to insure they get their guy. It costs them No. 5, No. 153, No. 173 and a 2021 fourth-round pick to do so. Tagovailoa didn't work out at the combine, but he was able to show he's recovering from his hip injury, and no QB did enough to knock him from No. 2 in this class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Mekhi Becton did a lot to help his stock in Indianapolis, and the Giants take him here to be the person who protects their franchise QB for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The combine was made for Justin Herbert, and he performed well as I fully expected him too. Of course, it's never been his measurables or athleticism that's left me skeptical. Still, he's enticing enough of a prospect that it'll be hard for the Chargers to pass him up here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I've had the Panthers taking Derrick Brown here in my first two mocks, but Jeff Okudah wasn't available at this point. He is here, and the Panthers start off their rebuild with the best corner in the class. A guy who has a legit shot of being a shutdown corner.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I know there's a lot of smoke about the Cardinals and a WR here, particularly CeeDee Lamb, but this WR class is so deep that the better value would be Wills or another OT here and then taking a WR on Day 2.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Brown slips a couple of spots down to the Jaguars. He's not the biggest need for Jacksonville, but it'll be hard for them to pass him up here. It's also possible the Jaguars could look to trade down further in the round here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The OL is a must-address spot for the Browns with this pick, and Wirfs opened a lot of eyes at the combine last week. He has Zion Williamson-like athleticism, except he's even bigger.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st With the Raiders ahead of them, and all their favorite QBs off the board, the Colts move ahead of Las Vegas to get the top WR on their board.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Al Davis might be gone, but a receiver with Ruggs' speed will be enticing to a Raiders team looking for somebody who can take the top off a defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets move down two spots, pick up some extra picks, and get Chaisson. He's explosive, does well against the run, and is scratching the surface of what he could be as a pass-rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd There's a lot of focus on the future of the QB position in Tampa, but this is a team that needs help on the interior of its defensive line as well. Kinlaw addresses that need.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Thomas didn't hurt himself at the combine by any stretch of the imagination, but the performances of Becton and Wirfs could push him down a bit. I'm sure the Broncos won't mind.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons need help at every level of their defense, and Fulton's the best corner left on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Jeudy didn't wow anybody at the combine, but the combine doesn't really suit his strengths as a player. He's got a high floor, and with some uncertainty around Amari Cooper's long-term status, Jeudy would make sense here.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Opinions will vary on Gross-Matos, but I'm a fan and I think he fits what the Dolphins will be looking for in an edge player.

Round 1 - Pick 19 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders took Ruggs with their first pick, and with their second they take a guy whose job it will be to cover guys like Ruggs. Henderson had a great combine, and might have boosted his stock high enough he won't be available here. If he is, the Raiders should take him.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd It's very possible the Jaguars take a LB here to play behind Derrick Brown, but they need help at safety as well, and Delpit is the best one in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th I knew Justin Jefferson was fast but I was still caught offguard by his 4.43 40 at the combine. He played a lot out of the slot last year, but I think he can play out wide as well and would give the Eagles a true deep threat to pair with their tight ends.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Higgins possesses some of the size that Buffalo lacks in its receiving corps, and could pair well with Josh Allen. Considering Allen's accuracy issues, it'd be nice to have a guy who can reach balls that might not be in the best spot. He'd also be an asset in the red zone.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray helped himself a lot in Indianapolis and he strikes me as the kind of player Baltimore will be fond of. The Saints could like him too, so Baltimore doesn't take any chances, trading up to get him.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints need somebody else at WR to take the load off Michael Thomas and Shenault might just be the perfect complement.

Round 1 - Pick 25 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th The Vikings need secondary help and Terrell has a lot of the qualities they have shown a fondness for at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th If the Dolphins leave the first night of the NFL Draft having addressed their QB, pass rush and offensive line, I can predict who everybody will say "won" the draft right now.

Round 1 - Pick 27 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The combine did not go well for Epenesa, but I don't think it's going to knock him out of the first round. This seems like a match made in heaven.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 28 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th We don't know where Tom Brady will be next year, but even if it's in New England, it's not like he's there for the long haul. Love is an intriguing prospect and excellent value here.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd I've had Gallimore to the Titans in every mock. He was able to show some of the explosiveness I've talked about in Indianapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd There are questions about his size, and this isn't the biggest need for the Packers, but Queen projects as somebody who can start in the NFL from Day 1. He reminds me of Myles Jack and Roquan Smith.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Most people believe the 49ers are going to trade down due to a lack of overall picks in this draft. Here the Bucs are happy to supply them with some for the chance to move up and get Jacob Eason.