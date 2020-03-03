2020 NFL Mock Draft: Lions can't pass up Isaiah Simmons, Patriots select Tom Brady's replacement
The top 10 belongs to QBs, OTs and defensive freaks
The NFL Combine has come and gone, and my biggest takeaway from it has nothing to do with anything I saw from an individual player. No, it's that I hate the combine in primetime.
I love watching the combine, but I love it when it's during the afternoon a lot more than I do at night. During the afternoon, I'm not forced to choose between guys running drills and actual sporting events. I understand that I'm coming from a perspective of somebody who works from home and has the chance to watch it on a Thursday afternoon, and plenty of fans are likely to feel differently, but I hate it. I hope it's moved back to the afternoon. Odds are it won't.
My other takeaways from the event worth considering can be seen below in my first mock draft following the combine. I've made one significant change in this one compared to my first two in that this is the first time the Lions do not trade down from No. 3 to a team looking to take a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
I appreciate all the speculation about Joe Burrow not wanting to play for the Bengals so we can at least pretend there's a tiny chance this isn't going to be what happens here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Redskins interviewed QBs at the combine, and they should. It's a new regime and it's the most important position on the field. Of course, that doesn't mean there's a QB available they believe is enough of an upgrade on Dwayne Haskins to pass on Chase Young.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Isaiah Simmons is a freak of nature, and I've been telling you that since my first mock. The combine only confirmed it for those who didn't already know and maybe it convinced the Lions that he's too intriguing of a talent to pass up on, even if he's not a major need.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The Dolphins move up a spot to insure they get their guy. It costs them No. 5, No. 153, No. 173 and a 2021 fourth-round pick to do so. Tagovailoa didn't work out at the combine, but he was able to show he's recovering from his hip injury, and no QB did enough to knock him from No. 2 in this class.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Mekhi Becton did a lot to help his stock in Indianapolis, and the Giants take him here to be the person who protects their franchise QB for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The combine was made for Justin Herbert, and he performed well as I fully expected him too. Of course, it's never been his measurables or athleticism that's left me skeptical. Still, he's enticing enough of a prospect that it'll be hard for the Chargers to pass him up here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
I've had the Panthers taking Derrick Brown here in my first two mocks, but Jeff Okudah wasn't available at this point. He is here, and the Panthers start off their rebuild with the best corner in the class. A guy who has a legit shot of being a shutdown corner.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
I know there's a lot of smoke about the Cardinals and a WR here, particularly CeeDee Lamb, but this WR class is so deep that the better value would be Wills or another OT here and then taking a WR on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Brown slips a couple of spots down to the Jaguars. He's not the biggest need for Jacksonville, but it'll be hard for them to pass him up here. It's also possible the Jaguars could look to trade down further in the round here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The OL is a must-address spot for the Browns with this pick, and Wirfs opened a lot of eyes at the combine last week. He has Zion Williamson-like athleticism, except he's even bigger.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
With the Raiders ahead of them, and all their favorite QBs off the board, the Colts move ahead of Las Vegas to get the top WR on their board.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Al Davis might be gone, but a receiver with Ruggs' speed will be enticing to a Raiders team looking for somebody who can take the top off a defense.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Jets move down two spots, pick up some extra picks, and get Chaisson. He's explosive, does well against the run, and is scratching the surface of what he could be as a pass-rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
There's a lot of focus on the future of the QB position in Tampa, but this is a team that needs help on the interior of its defensive line as well. Kinlaw addresses that need.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Thomas didn't hurt himself at the combine by any stretch of the imagination, but the performances of Becton and Wirfs could push him down a bit. I'm sure the Broncos won't mind.
Round 1 - Pick 16
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Falcons need help at every level of their defense, and Fulton's the best corner left on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Jeudy didn't wow anybody at the combine, but the combine doesn't really suit his strengths as a player. He's got a high floor, and with some uncertainty around Amari Cooper's long-term status, Jeudy would make sense here.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Opinions will vary on Gross-Matos, but I'm a fan and I think he fits what the Dolphins will be looking for in an edge player.
Round 1 - Pick 19
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Raiders took Ruggs with their first pick, and with their second they take a guy whose job it will be to cover guys like Ruggs. Henderson had a great combine, and might have boosted his stock high enough he won't be available here. If he is, the Raiders should take him.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
It's very possible the Jaguars take a LB here to play behind Derrick Brown, but they need help at safety as well, and Delpit is the best one in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
I knew Justin Jefferson was fast but I was still caught offguard by his 4.43 40 at the combine. He played a lot out of the slot last year, but I think he can play out wide as well and would give the Eagles a true deep threat to pair with their tight ends.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Higgins possesses some of the size that Buffalo lacks in its receiving corps, and could pair well with Josh Allen. Considering Allen's accuracy issues, it'd be nice to have a guy who can reach balls that might not be in the best spot. He'd also be an asset in the red zone.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Murray helped himself a lot in Indianapolis and he strikes me as the kind of player Baltimore will be fond of. The Saints could like him too, so Baltimore doesn't take any chances, trading up to get him.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
The Saints need somebody else at WR to take the load off Michael Thomas and Shenault might just be the perfect complement.
Round 1 - Pick 25
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Vikings need secondary help and Terrell has a lot of the qualities they have shown a fondness for at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 26
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
If the Dolphins leave the first night of the NFL Draft having addressed their QB, pass rush and offensive line, I can predict who everybody will say "won" the draft right now.
Round 1 - Pick 27
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The combine did not go well for Epenesa, but I don't think it's going to knock him out of the first round. This seems like a match made in heaven.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
We don't know where Tom Brady will be next year, but even if it's in New England, it's not like he's there for the long haul. Love is an intriguing prospect and excellent value here.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
I've had Gallimore to the Titans in every mock. He was able to show some of the explosiveness I've talked about in Indianapolis.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
There are questions about his size, and this isn't the biggest need for the Packers, but Queen projects as somebody who can start in the NFL from Day 1. He reminds me of Myles Jack and Roquan Smith.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Most people believe the 49ers are going to trade down due to a lack of overall picks in this draft. Here the Bucs are happy to supply them with some for the chance to move up and get Jacob Eason.
Round 1 - Pick 32
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
The Chiefs could do anything here. For this exercise, I have them taking Blacklock who could pair well with Chris Jones, and possibly be his replacement one day.
