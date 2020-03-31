2020 NFL Mock Draft: Redskins take Tua, Chase Young falls to Giants, Chargers trade up for Herbert

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Maybe another two weeks without sports will put me in a mindset to have the Bengals trade down or take Chase Young, but I'm not there yet.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Redskins quietly tried to trade Haskins before making this pick but found no takers. They take Tua anyway, so Haskins is on the block and is likely to go at some point during the draft. Just like Rosen last year.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Lions are eternally grateful to the Redskins for taking Tua, as it made their No. 3 pick extremely valuable. In the end, the Chargers wanted Herbert more than the Dolphins or anybody else, and move up to get him.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Remember when the Giants beat the Redskins late in the season, and it angered fans because it cost them a chance to draft Chase Young? Well, not in this quarantine-induced fever-dream, it doesn't!

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins flirt with the idea of taking Isaiah Simmons here, but decide that addressing the offensive line is much more important. Even with two more first-round picks, the top OTs could all be off the board before picking again at No. 18.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st If Matt Patricia is truly a student of Bill Belichick, he'll know that Belichick prefers to build his defense from the back end these days. So he gets the best corner in the draft and picks extra assets while doing so. Truly Belichickian.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is one of the three best players in this draft on my board, but circumstance drops him to seventh here. Carolina is pretty all right with the developments.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd It might be Wirfs, it might be somebody else, but after trading for DeAndre Hopkins, I'm more convinced than ever that Arizona is taking a tackle here.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Derrick Brown is extremely good at his job, but I'm not 100 percent convinced his pass-rush ability is strong enough to convince teams to take him this highly. Still, the Jaguars need help on the interior of their defensive line, and Brown's easily the best player in this draft there.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Same story as the Cardinals here in that I'm not sure which OT the Browns prefer, but I'm convinced an OT will go here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets would love to take a tackle here to protect Sam Darnold. The problem is the top three are off the board, so instead of getting Darnold some protection, they get him a weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd There are receivers in this draft with higher ceilings than Jeudy, but I'm not sure there's one in the class with a higher floor, or who is more ready to contribute right away than Jeudy.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs is one of those receivers with a higher ceiling. I don't know that he'll ever be a No. 1 from a target volume standpoint, but he has excellent hands and incredible athleticism and speed. He reminds me a lot of Santana Moss and could fit well with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in the 49ers passing attack.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Thomas is the fourth OT to go off the board in this mock draft, but he could easily end up as the best player at the position in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 15 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd All the top OTs are gone, as are the top three WR. Instead of addressing those needs, I have Denver taking a top CB. It's a need, and there will likely be a good WR available when they pick again in the second.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd I've had Chaisson going to the Falcons in so many mocks that I'm convinced there isn't the slightest chance of it happening.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys have to address their need at corner and will likely draft more than one in the draft. Maybe it's not Fulton here, but it should be a corner.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd After taking an OT with their first pick, Miami addresses its need at safety here by taking Delpit. Opinions vary, but I have him as the best safety in this class.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Others have Xavier McKinney as the best safety in the class, and Las Vegas (yes, I typed Oakland at first) addresses a need in the secondary with him.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th I don't think receiver is the most significant need in Jacksonville, but it's a need, and a second first-rounder allows them a chance to go for a "luxury" pick. Jefferson is likely better-served to be a No. 2 WR in the long run, but he could prove to be the best one Jacksonville has right away.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd In this mock, the Eagles decide to wait on addressing the need at WR and instead fill a need at linebacker with Murray. He's a sideline-to-sideline player that can get a bit overzealous at times but has a good chance of being a solid NFL starter.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th I really like Johnson, and I think his physicality will appeal to the Vikings. He's a corner with a bit of a strong safety mentality.

Round 1 - Pick 23 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Epenesa's talent and versatility make him the type of player that should appeal to Bill Belichick. You know, assuming New England doesn't trade down. Also, I'm not convinced the Pats will be taking a QB early. They took Jarret Stidham last year knowing full well that Brady could leave after the 2019 season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Emmanuel Sanders makes taking a WR less of a priority, and the Saints still need help at LB. They take the local kid with a whole lot of potential.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th Mims isn't a finished product, so he's not going to step in and replace Stefon Diggs. He does offer the big-play threat that Diggs had, and he has room to develop further.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd They missed out on Tua and Herbert at the top of the draft, but the Dolphins get Love here. This allows them a shot to develop him to be The Guy, but it comes at a cost that gives them the flexibility to go back to the QB well again next year if they have to.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th I like Gross-Matos, but opinions on him vary. I almost had the Patriots taking him at 23. Instead, he falls to the Seahawks, where I think he'd be a good fit.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th It's possible Baltimore trades down here without a top LB available, but getting Lamar Jackson another weapon in the passing game would be nice too. Shenault is more of an all-around threat in the passing game than Marquise Brown but has big-play ability of his own.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Baun is a player whose stock has risen throughout the draft process. He's smart and versatile and is the kind of player that Mike Vrabel could fall in love with.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th The search for a reliable receiver to pair with Davante Adams continues, with Jalen Reagor being the next candidate. I like his odds of sticking. He has good footwork and plays quicker than his 40 at the combine suggests. He'll drop some passes, though, which could put him in Aaron Rodgers' dog house.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco will likely look to trade down here to get more picks, but I'm not sure who is moving up for what in this spot. So they take an intriguing prospect for the interior of their defensive line.