2020 NFL Mock Draft: Redskins take Tua, Chase Young falls to Giants, Chargers trade up for Herbert
The Redskins shake things up at the top
What if things don't go according to plan? What if a team at the top of the NFL Draft makes a move nobody is expecting? These are a couple of questions I was pondering as I began to work on my fifth mock draft for 2020. Well, truthfully, I've pondered these questions plenty of times, but in each of my first four mocks, I've had Joe Burrow going first to the Bengals and Chase Young second to the Redskins.
All of that was going on while we still had sports. Now I'm bored, so the best way to combat that boredom is to try new things, and in my latest mock, I'm trying something different. The Bengals are still taking Joe Burrow, but what if the Redskins take a quarterback as well?
The team checked out the QBs at the combine, and while it was seen as due diligence, it's not crazy to believe the Redskins are seriously interested. There's a new front office, and maybe this one doesn't believe in Dwayne Haskins. The Cardinals did it last year, jettisoning Josh Rosen to take Kyler Murray, and for this mock, that move proves to be the start of a trend.
Now, I still think Washington takes Chase Young in real life, but it was interesting to ponder what kind of impact it would have on the first round if Washington threw a curveball. Let's see what happened!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Maybe another two weeks without sports will put me in a mindset to have the Bengals trade down or take Chase Young, but I'm not there yet.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The Redskins quietly tried to trade Haskins before making this pick but found no takers. They take Tua anyway, so Haskins is on the block and is likely to go at some point during the draft. Just like Rosen last year.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Lions are eternally grateful to the Redskins for taking Tua, as it made their No. 3 pick extremely valuable. In the end, the Chargers wanted Herbert more than the Dolphins or anybody else, and move up to get him.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Remember when the Giants beat the Redskins late in the season, and it angered fans because it cost them a chance to draft Chase Young? Well, not in this quarantine-induced fever-dream, it doesn't!
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Dolphins flirt with the idea of taking Isaiah Simmons here, but decide that addressing the offensive line is much more important. Even with two more first-round picks, the top OTs could all be off the board before picking again at No. 18.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
If Matt Patricia is truly a student of Bill Belichick, he'll know that Belichick prefers to build his defense from the back end these days. So he gets the best corner in the draft and picks extra assets while doing so. Truly Belichickian.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Simmons is one of the three best players in this draft on my board, but circumstance drops him to seventh here. Carolina is pretty all right with the developments.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
It might be Wirfs, it might be somebody else, but after trading for DeAndre Hopkins, I'm more convinced than ever that Arizona is taking a tackle here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Derrick Brown is extremely good at his job, but I'm not 100 percent convinced his pass-rush ability is strong enough to convince teams to take him this highly. Still, the Jaguars need help on the interior of their defensive line, and Brown's easily the best player in this draft there.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Same story as the Cardinals here in that I'm not sure which OT the Browns prefer, but I'm convinced an OT will go here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Jets would love to take a tackle here to protect Sam Darnold. The problem is the top three are off the board, so instead of getting Darnold some protection, they get him a weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
There are receivers in this draft with higher ceilings than Jeudy, but I'm not sure there's one in the class with a higher floor, or who is more ready to contribute right away than Jeudy.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Ruggs is one of those receivers with a higher ceiling. I don't know that he'll ever be a No. 1 from a target volume standpoint, but he has excellent hands and incredible athleticism and speed. He reminds me a lot of Santana Moss and could fit well with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in the 49ers passing attack.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Thomas is the fourth OT to go off the board in this mock draft, but he could easily end up as the best player at the position in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
All the top OTs are gone, as are the top three WR. Instead of addressing those needs, I have Denver taking a top CB. It's a need, and there will likely be a good WR available when they pick again in the second.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
I've had Chaisson going to the Falcons in so many mocks that I'm convinced there isn't the slightest chance of it happening.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Cowboys have to address their need at corner and will likely draft more than one in the draft. Maybe it's not Fulton here, but it should be a corner.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
After taking an OT with their first pick, Miami addresses its need at safety here by taking Delpit. Opinions vary, but I have him as the best safety in this class.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Others have Xavier McKinney as the best safety in the class, and Las Vegas (yes, I typed Oakland at first) addresses a need in the secondary with him.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
I don't think receiver is the most significant need in Jacksonville, but it's a need, and a second first-rounder allows them a chance to go for a "luxury" pick. Jefferson is likely better-served to be a No. 2 WR in the long run, but he could prove to be the best one Jacksonville has right away.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
In this mock, the Eagles decide to wait on addressing the need at WR and instead fill a need at linebacker with Murray. He's a sideline-to-sideline player that can get a bit overzealous at times but has a good chance of being a solid NFL starter.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
I really like Johnson, and I think his physicality will appeal to the Vikings. He's a corner with a bit of a strong safety mentality.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa's talent and versatility make him the type of player that should appeal to Bill Belichick. You know, assuming New England doesn't trade down. Also, I'm not convinced the Pats will be taking a QB early. They took Jarret Stidham last year knowing full well that Brady could leave after the 2019 season.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Emmanuel Sanders makes taking a WR less of a priority, and the Saints still need help at LB. They take the local kid with a whole lot of potential.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Mims isn't a finished product, so he's not going to step in and replace Stefon Diggs. He does offer the big-play threat that Diggs had, and he has room to develop further.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
They missed out on Tua and Herbert at the top of the draft, but the Dolphins get Love here. This allows them a shot to develop him to be The Guy, but it comes at a cost that gives them the flexibility to go back to the QB well again next year if they have to.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
I like Gross-Matos, but opinions on him vary. I almost had the Patriots taking him at 23. Instead, he falls to the Seahawks, where I think he'd be a good fit.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
It's possible Baltimore trades down here without a top LB available, but getting Lamar Jackson another weapon in the passing game would be nice too. Shenault is more of an all-around threat in the passing game than Marquise Brown but has big-play ability of his own.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
The search for a reliable receiver to pair with Davante Adams continues, with Jalen Reagor being the next candidate. I like his odds of sticking. He has good footwork and plays quicker than his 40 at the combine suggests. He'll drop some passes, though, which could put him in Aaron Rodgers' dog house.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
San Francisco will likely look to trade down here to get more picks, but I'm not sure who is moving up for what in this spot. So they take an intriguing prospect for the interior of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
There was once a time when Andy Reid had a three-down back he could rely on, and was nearly a guarantee to be a top player in your fantasy league. Well, Andy's going back to the old days with D'Andre Swift, making an unfair offense a little less fair.
