Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville sits on the throne for the first time this season. As its first order of business, they select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to usher in a new era for the Jaguars.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Zach Wilson will likely start to distance himself as the No. 2 quarterback in this class after his latest performance. A fresh start is in the best interest of New York and Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati upgrades its protection of Joe Burrow by selecting Penei Sewell. Sewell's selection enables incumbent left tackle Jonah Williams to flip to right tackle or slide inside as many had projected in the pre-draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Georgia native is afforded the chance to stay home and play for the Falcons. The nation will be watching the College Football Playoffs, and that will start to shape the public perception of Justin Fields as an NFL draft prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th We are about three months removed from Trey Lance's showcase against Central Arkansas. There are traits that bring excitement but his game could use a little polish. Joe Brady has experience elevating young quarterbacks.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st DeVante Parker has been good, not great when healthy. Lynn Bowden Jr. is starting to make some plays for the Dolphins, but they need more firepower. Tua Tagovailoa had a better receiving room at Alabama, so to make his life easier, they should add a more reliable threat at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia might have been sweating each pick until No. 7 overall arrived. The Eagles need help at linebacker and could find it in Happy Valley? Easy sell.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Los Angeles needs to stabilize its protection for Justin Herbert. Some want to see more urgency from Christian Darrisaw but his calm nature is what has drawn me to him. He executes and never gets too high or too low.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Rashawn Slater has the versatility to play tackle or to slide inside. Dallas needs to fix their offensive line, specifically after the injury to Dak Prescott. Slater is going to fill at least one void.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Rinse and repeat. The Giants get an edge rusher in this mock setting nearly every week. They have a strong interior defensive line group but they can't apply pressure from the outside. The addition of a competent pass rusher would not only lead to more sacks but it would also funnel the quarterback forward into the pocket where the aforementioned interior defensive line awaits.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd It just feels as though Detroit is going to press the reset button this offseason. They've had two seasons of 10-plus wins since 1995. What they have been attempting to do has not worked, and it is time for change. Devonta Smith can step in and fill the shoes left by departing wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st San Francisco likely did not expect Caleb Farley to fall this far, but that is one byproduct of four quarterbacks being taken in the top five.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver will have some players returning from injury but they lack a shutdown player at the cornerback position. Patrick Surtain II offers that upside. The Broncos are not far away if they can figure out the quarterback position, but the options available do not meet the value.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota gambled on Yannick Ngakoue but that gamble failed. They know they are in dire straits with the salary cap and must make some significant changes. By selecting Gregory Rousseau, they get a talented young pass rusher that also allows them to save cap space elsewhere.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st New England picked up two tight ends a year ago, but they have not been effective in the pass game. There is more than one way for the Patriots to add a weapon in the pass game. In an ideal world, they would target a free agent wide receiver to go along with Pitts.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Alijah Vera-Tucker has some in his corner suggesting that he can play tackle in the NFL. He has done well there in his first season but I still think it's a stretch to think he would do that at a high level in the NFL. His future is best served inside, and the Bears could use an animal like him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Once again, Las Vegas adds a big body at the heart of its defensive line. The Raiders have several players that need to take the next step in their young careers. Levi Onwuzurike can grow with them.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Some may be scared away by the idea of selecting Jaylen Waddle because they've been beaten over the head with speed, speed, speed as a descriptive term and Marquise Brown has not exactly worked out for them. Waddle has much better play strength and is a more polished route runner.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Washington is off to a great start with its defensive line. Any player added in the secondary would benefit by the consistent pressure brought on by the defensive line. Jaycee Horn is a ball of clay that still requires some molding but he became a much more physical player in 2020, and that will serve him well in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona could go in a number of different directions. The Cardinals are likely set with Haason Reddick and Chandler Jones rushing the passer but interior defensive line and tight end could be appealing if the right players are available. Derion Kendrick is a former wide receiver that possesses elite athleticism and could be another building block for that young foundation.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is more of a coverage linebacker but Brian Flores should be able to deploy him in the appropriate manner. He has been able to get the most out of his team this season.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville has a couple of talented pass rushers in Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson. If the Jaguars can add a capable interior defensive lineman, then they will have at least one unit on the roster settled for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th We are hitting a stretch of pass rushers here. Tampa Bay is not going to be able to retain everyone this offseason and there is a solid chance that Shaq Barrett outprices himself. Jayson Oweh would be a solid replacement.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Jaelan Phillips is a former No. 1 overall high school recruit. His journey to potential first-round pick has been meandrous but it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Phillips is a long player that can slide in next to Quinnen Williams and start to give that New York front some attitude.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis might have to replace Justin Houston sooner rather than later, although he is still a productive player. Joseph Ossai is an ascending talent still learning his down rush role.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th With extra third and fourth round picks in the bank, Cleveland might be drawn to move up in the draft order to secure its top pass rush prospect. Azeez Ojulari has been a rotational player for the Bulldogs this season but his growth from 2019 to 2020 has been astounding.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Kadarius Toney has a lot of game-breaking ability and is starting to round off his game as an attentive route-runner. Tennessee could finally get out from underneath Adam Humphries' contract, and Corey Davis might be too expensive to retain after the contracts doled out to Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Pittsburgh's offensive line has regressed ever since Mike Munchak left for Denver. Right tackle is not the only position on the line that needs to be addressed, but it is a start. Jalen Mayfield is one of the best tackle prospects available.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans could use a long-term defensive back opposite Marshon Lattimore. Asante Samuel Jr. fits the bill.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo adds a rising prospect at the linebacker position. Zaven Collins is a balanced player that could add more stability to that defense alongside Tremaine Edmunds.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay attempted to save some money at the linebacker position in 2020 and it has not favored them on the field. The addition of Nick Bolton would give them the quality play that they have been lacking at the bargain value coveted.