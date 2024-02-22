We won't see as much veteran quarterback movement in the 2024 NFL offseason as we did a year ago, but there's one sizable domino set to fall -- Kirk Cousins.
In this mock, he signs with the New England Patriots to serve as a bridge quarterback who helps the team return to respectability fast.
As for the Vikings, they find their quarterback of the future from the Big Ten.
Let's get to the picks! We're going two rounds deep here.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears don't get a "Godfather'' type offer so they do the logical thing and pick Williams No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Daniels is a fun, dynamic athlete with awesome downfield touch. He's what the Commanders need offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
With Harrison Jr. and Cousins, the Patriots suddenly are a lot more relevant on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
After seeing the Texans pick eventual Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson from Alabama after trading with Arizona, the Cardinals get Anderson's former teammate to be the No. 1 outside rusher in the desert.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Jim Harbaugh loves old-school football, and possessing a top-tier tight end comes straight from the old school. If Bowers tests through the roof in Indianapolis, he could go this high.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen can't wait around anymore at quarterback. They jump at the opportunity to pick Maye here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Falcons go offensive skill-position inside the Top 10 for the fourth time with the dynamic wideout from LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
With Williams at No. 1 and Odunze, the Bears have struck gold here in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Home run selection for the Jets for the 2024 season with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback. Fashanu is young with All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
McCarthy wasn't a high-volume thrower at Michigan but has the physical goods to settle into a more formidable role in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
More secondary help for the Broncos with the super-smooth, highly aware cornerback from Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
A lockdown outside cornerback is precisely what the Raiders defense needs to take the next step.
Round 1 - Pick 14
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham is a strong and lengthy offensive tackle that can slot into either spot on the edges of the Saints offensive line. Instant impact.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Colts pass rush has left a lot to be desired in recent years, and Latu has the length and pass-rush move arsenal to provide a huge boost there in Indianapolis.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
While we don't have Pete Carroll in Seattle anymore, new head coach Mike McDonald may very well prioritize adding quality cornerbacks to his roster. And Wiggins is a long and athletic boundary type.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
The Jaguars need a serious presence on the interior of their defensive line and get it with the super-springy Murphy.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If Tee Higgins has indeed priced himself out of Cincinnati, getting another sizable outside receiver would be sensible for the Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell was always around the football in his long and illustrious career at Toledo. He can start his career as the de facto No. 1 outside corner in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Steelers jump at the opportunity to pick Fuaga here. With him, they'd have two monstrous and athletic blockers on the outside of their offensive front for Kenny Pickett and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Powers-Johnson is a rare center prospect who's built like an oversized guard but has supreme athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
If Haason Reddick is traded, the Eagles could use more outside edge help -- yes, even after drafting Nolan Smith in Round 1 a year ago.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Mitchell is a young but incredibly smooth athlete who thrived in his first season as a primary target at Texas. Massive upside here for Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Given DeMarcus Lawrence's age, the Cowboys plan for the future at the edge opposite Micah Parsons.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Packers love versatility up front, and Fautanu could probably play all five offensive line spots in the pros.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is a massive, well-balanced blocker who'd be plug-and-play at right tackle with the Buccaneers.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Franklin has a spindly frame but flies down the field and has the athletic chops to become a quality route-runner in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
How fun would Brian Branch and DeJean be in the Lions secondary?
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Ravens go with a SEC-tested boundary cornerback with plus athletic traits.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
The 49ers plan for the future up front with a highly athletic offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
McConkey can be a 100-catch guy in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football.
Round 2
No. 33: Carolina Panthers - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
No. 34: New England Patriots - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
No. 35: Arizona Cardinals - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
No. 36: Washington Commanders - Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
No. 37: Los Angeles Chargers - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
No. 38: Tennessee Titans - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
No. 39: New York Giants - Graham Barton, OL, Duke
No. 40: Washington Commanders - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
No. 41: Green Bay Packers - Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri
No. 42: Minnesota Vikings - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
No. 43: Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix, QB, Washington
No. 44: Las Vegas Raiders - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
No. 45: New Orleans Saints - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
No. 46: Indianapolis Colts - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
No. 47: New York Giants - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE/DL, Oregon
No. 48: Jacksonville Jaguars - Christian Hayes, OG, UConn
No. 49: Cincinnati Bengals - Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
No. 50: Philadelphia Eagles - Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
No. 51: Pittsburgh Steelers - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
No. 52: Los Angeles Rams - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
No. 53: Philadelphia Eagles - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
No. 54: Cleveland Browns - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
No. 55: Miami Dolphins - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
No. 56: Dallas Cowboys - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
No. 57: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
No. 58: Green Bay Packers - Calen Bullock, S, USC
No. 59: Houston Texans - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
No. 60: Buffalo Bills - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
No. 61: Detroit Lions - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
No. 62: Baltimore Ravens - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
No. 63: San Francisco 49ers - Kalen King, CB, Penn State
No. 64: Kansas City Chiefs - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State