I continue to workshop Justin Fields trade ideas for the Bears. Clearly, Fields can play quarterback in the NFL. Has he been good enough for Chicago, the club essentially locked into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to pass on this class of quarterbacks? Probably not.
Also, how about Caleb Williams in Las Vegas with the Raiders?
Here's the mock trade I've conjured this time around for Fields and the Bears:
Buccaneers get: QB Justin Fields
Bears get: No. 20 overall, a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick that becomes a third-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps
Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 14. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
After the Fields trade, the Bears have their sights set on the quarterback market in the draft and land on Maye, a polished, multiple-year starter with mobility and a strong arm.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Surprise! The Patriots go with Daniels over Caleb Williams as the second quarterback off the board. Daniels is an athletic marvel with two years of high-caliber passing productivity in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals would have quite the conundrum here: in this mock, they stay with Murray and get him the premier weapon in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Commanders would have a major decision to make here: go Caleb Williams, pick a stellar offensive tackle prospect, or trade down. In this mock, they go with the brick-wall blocker from Penn State who boasts All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson has the athletic juice to be selected this high. The Bears would love the complementary duo of the large and long Montez Sweat and the sleek and explosive Robinson on the edges of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
While Aidan O'Connell has played decent football as the starter after Jimmy Garoppolo was rightfully benched, the Raiders run this pick to the podium.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Maybe not immense positional value here, but Bowers is a different cat at tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Titans add to Will Levis' receiver arsenal with the explosive pass-catcher from LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Chargers get the premier interior pass rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry is the exact cornerback the Falcons need in their secondary opposite A.J. Terrell.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Saints have no qualms about picking defensive linemen in the first round, and this selection is made given the age of franchise legend Cam Jordan.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
How often do receivers come off the board in the exact order in which everyone expects? Almost never. And the Seahawks have a long track record of making surprising first-round picks. Worthy is the most threatening game-breaker at receiver in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga's an athletic masher who'd fit well at one of the tackle spots in Los Angeles.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
You can bet head coach Jonathan Gannon will be pounding the table for some pass-rush help, and Verse is a first-round specimen with advanced skills.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze's size and physicality will make him a fun downfield option for Josh Allen in Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Another big-bodied perimeter winner added to the offense for the Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
This Packers regime is unafraid of going cornerback early in the draft, and Wiggins is a large, dynamic athlete at the defensive back spot.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Taylor is a freaky specimen with an NFL body to man an interior spot.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold will be a draft riser as a productive cornerback from Alabama who gets to play in the College Football Playoff. The Colts should address cornerback again early in the 2024 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
I keep going back to this prospect-team pairing. Love it so much. Nix operated Oregon's offense amazingly well after a mostly disappointing start to his collegiate career at Auburn. He'd be dropped into a luxuriously cozy situation in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Trice is an ultra-refined pass-rush-move karate master with his hands who'd generate a fun pairing with Will Anderson Jr. on the edge in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
More reinforcement in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Although they have Kerby Joseph, it wouldn't hurt the Lions to add youth to the safety spot. Nubin's a three-down playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Lassiter enjoyed an stellar season in 2023 -- sticky in coverage with plenty of ball production inside Kirby Smart's defense. The Eagles need to get younger at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is a people-mover at tackle who excels in pass pro. He's the type the Dolphins need on their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Best-player-available approach here for the Cowboys, and Turner was a stud rushing the passer around the corner at Alabama in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is the ideal high-caliber long-term investment at the tackle position for Kyle Shanahan, especially given the age of Trent Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Another chess piece defensively for Mike Macdonald's defense. DeJean is such a fun, dynamic defensive back.