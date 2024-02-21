Getty Images

We won't see as much veteran quarterback movement in the 2024 NFL offseason as we did a year ago, but there's one sizable domino set to fall -- Kirk Cousins. 

In this mock, he signs with the New England Patriots to serve as a bridge quarterback who helps the team return to respectability fast. 

As for the Vikings, they find their quarterback of the future from the Big Ten. 

Let's get to the picks! We're going two rounds deep here.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears don't get a "Godfather'' type offer so they do the logical thing and pick Williams No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Daniels is a fun, dynamic athlete with awesome downfield touch. He's what the Commanders need offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
With Harrison Jr. and Cousins, the Patriots suddenly are a lot more relevant on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
After seeing the Texans pick eventual Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson from Alabama after trading with Arizona, the Cardinals get Anderson's former teammate to be the No. 1 outside rusher in the desert.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jim Harbaugh loves old-school football, and possessing a top-tier tight end comes straight from the old school. If Bowers tests through the roof in Indianapolis, he could go this high.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen can't wait around anymore at quarterback. They jump at the opportunity to pick Maye here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans love what they have in Will Levis. He needs to be better protected. Alt needs to get stronger, but had a spectacular career at Notre Dame.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons go offensive skill-position inside the Top 10 for the fourth time with the dynamic wideout from LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
8th
With Williams at No. 1 and Odunze, the Bears have struck gold here in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Home run selection for the Jets for the 2024 season with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback. Fashanu is young with All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
McCarthy wasn't a high-volume thrower at Michigan but has the physical goods to settle into a more formidable role in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
More secondary help for the Broncos with the super-smooth, highly aware cornerback from Alabama.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
A lockdown outside cornerback is precisely what the Raiders defense needs to take the next step.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Latham is a strong and lengthy offensive tackle that can slot into either spot on the edges of the Saints offensive line. Instant impact.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts pass rush has left a lot to be desired in recent years, and Latu has the length and pass-rush move arsenal to provide a huge boost there in Indianapolis.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
While we don't have Pete Carroll in Seattle anymore, new head coach Mike McDonald may very well prioritize adding quality cornerbacks to his roster. And Wiggins is a long and athletic boundary type.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars need a serious presence on the interior of their defensive line and get it with the super-springy Murphy.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
If Tee Higgins has indeed priced himself out of Cincinnati, getting another sizable outside receiver would be sensible for the Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Mitchell was always around the football in his long and illustrious career at Toledo. He can start his career as the de facto No. 1 outside corner in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Steelers jump at the opportunity to pick Fuaga here. With him, they'd have two monstrous and athletic blockers on the outside of their offensive front for Kenny Pickett and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
Powers-Johnson is a rare center prospect who's built like an oversized guard but has supreme athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
If Haason Reddick is traded, the Eagles could use more outside edge help -- yes, even after drafting Nolan Smith in Round 1 a year ago.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Mitchell is a young but incredibly smooth athlete who thrived in his first season as a primary target at Texas. Massive upside here for Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Given DeMarcus Lawrence's age, the Cowboys plan for the future at the edge opposite Micah Parsons.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Packers love versatility up front, and Fautanu could probably play all five offensive line spots in the pros.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Mims is a massive, well-balanced blocker who'd be plug-and-play at right tackle with the Buccaneers.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cardinals aren't ready to move on from Kyler Murray, but Nix represents good value here if for nothing else beyond the fact that he's a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
9th
Franklin has a spindly frame but flies down the field and has the athletic chops to become a quality route-runner in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
How fun would Brian Branch and DeJean be in the Lions secondary?
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Kamari Lassiter CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Ravens go with a SEC-tested boundary cornerback with plus athletic traits.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
8th
The 49ers plan for the future up front with a highly athletic offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
17th
McConkey can be a 100-catch guy in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football.

Round 2

No. 33: Carolina Panthers - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
No. 34: New England Patriots - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
No. 35: Arizona Cardinals - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State 
No. 36: Washington Commanders - Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
No. 37: Los Angeles Chargers - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
No. 38: Tennessee Titans - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
No. 39: New York Giants - Graham Barton, OL, Duke
No. 40: Washington Commanders - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
No. 41: Green Bay Packers - Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri
No. 42: Minnesota Vikings - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
No. 43: Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix, QB, Washington
No. 44: Las Vegas Raiders - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
No. 45: New Orleans Saints - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
No. 46: Indianapolis Colts - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
No. 47: New York Giants - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE/DL, Oregon
No. 48: Jacksonville Jaguars - Christian Hayes, OG, UConn
No. 49: Cincinnati Bengals - Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
No. 50: Philadelphia Eagles - Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
No. 51: Pittsburgh Steelers - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
No. 52: Los Angeles Rams - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
No. 53: Philadelphia Eagles - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
No. 54: Cleveland Browns - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
No. 55: Miami Dolphins - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
No. 56: Dallas Cowboys - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
No. 57: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
No. 58: Green Bay Packers - Calen Bullock, S, USC
No. 59: Houston Texans - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
No. 60: Buffalo Bills - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
No. 61: Detroit Lions - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
No. 62: Baltimore Ravens - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
No. 63: San Francisco 49ers - Kalen King, CB, Penn State
No. 64: Kansas City Chiefs - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State