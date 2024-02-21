We won't see as much veteran quarterback movement in the 2024 NFL offseason as we did a year ago, but there's one sizable domino set to fall -- Kirk Cousins.

In this mock, he signs with the New England Patriots to serve as a bridge quarterback who helps the team return to respectability fast.

As for the Vikings, they find their quarterback of the future from the Big Ten.

Let's get to the picks! We're going two rounds deep here.

Round 2

No. 33: Carolina Panthers - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

No. 34: New England Patriots - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

No. 35: Arizona Cardinals - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

No. 36: Washington Commanders - Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina

No. 37: Los Angeles Chargers - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

No. 38: Tennessee Titans - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

No. 39: New York Giants - Graham Barton, OL, Duke

No. 40: Washington Commanders - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

No. 41: Green Bay Packers - Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri

No. 42: Minnesota Vikings - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

No. 43: Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix, QB, Washington

No. 44: Las Vegas Raiders - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia

No. 45: New Orleans Saints - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

No. 46: Indianapolis Colts - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

No. 47: New York Giants - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE/DL, Oregon

No. 48: Jacksonville Jaguars - Christian Hayes, OG, UConn

No. 49: Cincinnati Bengals - Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State

No. 50: Philadelphia Eagles - Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

No. 51: Pittsburgh Steelers - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

No. 52: Los Angeles Rams - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

No. 53: Philadelphia Eagles - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

No. 54: Cleveland Browns - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

No. 55: Miami Dolphins - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

No. 56: Dallas Cowboys - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

No. 57: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

No. 58: Green Bay Packers - Calen Bullock, S, USC

No. 59: Houston Texans - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

No. 60: Buffalo Bills - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

No. 61: Detroit Lions - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

No. 62: Baltimore Ravens - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

No. 63: San Francisco 49ers - Kalen King, CB, Penn State

No. 64: Kansas City Chiefs - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State