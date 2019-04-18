Seven-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders surprise at No. 4, Panthers and Patriots take QBs on Day 2

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Another week and Murray remains the No. 1 pick. The Cardinals very well may stick with Josh Rosen and target other needs, but right now the former Oklahoma star and Heisman Trophy winner is Arizona's latest franchise quarterback.



Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season as well as a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Stick with us here. Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Yes, it would be hard for the Raiders to pass on Quinnen Williams here, but in terms of height/weight/speed, Gary checks every box. He can play anywhere on the defensive line but his quickness as an edge rusher could make him unblockable at the next level.



Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-five talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick. Yes, the Buccaneers drafted Vita Vea a year ago but Gerald McCoy is 31 years old and will count roughly $13 million against the cap in each of the next three years.



Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

If the Giants are truly insistent on rolling with 38-year-old Eli Manning one more year, they have to protect him. They signed Nate Solder to play left tackle last offseason and now they get the best tackle in this draft, Jawaan Taylor, to play the right side. He's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.



Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat has a pre-existing heart condition, and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown), he will be an impact player.



T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

After signing Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola, the transformation to Patriots Midwest continues with Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. He reminds us more of Travis Kelce, but either way, a legit target for Matthew Stafford (Jesse James was added this offseason, but he's more of a blocking tight end than downfield threat).



Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

It's been popular to have the Bills target a defensive lineman here but offensive line makes a lot of sense too with second-year quarterback Josh Allen. Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and Allen was sacked 28 times in 12 games as a rookie.



Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

John Elway has reportedly been smitten with Lock since the fall. After back-to-back losing seasons, Elway hopes he's finally found his long-term franchise quarterback.



Devin White, LB, LSU

The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018, and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, is now in Oakland. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.



Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and the Packers would gladly welcome that production.



Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Dolphins need a quarterback, and at this stage of the proceedings Ryan Fitzpatrick is better served as a short-term starter. Haskins had a fantastic 2018 season, completing 70 percent of his passes and throwing 50 touchdowns. He's the No. 1 quarterback on our board and would save Miami having to answer questions about "Tanking for Tua."



Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver is a top-five talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault, but other players have flashed in the meantime and that allows the Falcons to land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL.



Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Is this too high for Jones? Maybe, but NFL teams seem to be higher on him than the media. He'll give Washington a much-needed franchise quarterback who is as close as you're going to get to Eli Manning in this draft class (he played for David Cutcliffe at Duke).



Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

Williams, who is coming off an impressive 2018 season, can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard, if needed, and possibly even center.



From Cleveland Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Ferrell was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-round talent. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers, and the Giants have a gaping need for edge rushers after shipping Olivier Vernon to the Browns this offseason.



Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Ford is coming off a strong season for the Sooners and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.



Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February but he should be ready to go by training camp. He's a game-changing talent, which would be welcome news for Marcus Mariota.



Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The Steelers need help at edge rusher and cornerback but if Bush, with his 4.44 40, is still on the board, they have to take him. He has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.



Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Wilkins returned for his senior season at Clemson, and it turned out to be his best. In addition to helping the Tigers to a national title, Wilkins set career bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (14.0). He's one of the most versatile players in this draft class.



D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard dash time at the combine, has game-changing talent. He would add another dimension to the Ravens' run-heavy offense.



Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused to putting his athleticism to work, there's no better cornerback in this draft. The Texans cut former first-rounder Kevin Johnson and let Kareem Jackson leave in free agency.



From Chicago Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

A former wide receiver, Layne (6-foot-1, 4.5 40 at the combine) is a physical cornerback with exceptional ball skills who would immediately upgrade Oakland's secondary.



Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability, but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Eagles.



Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

We love this pick. Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season, and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.



From Dallas Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Edge rusher and cornerback have been addressed with the first two first-rounders. Antonio Brown was acquired via trade to elevate the receiver group, and Fant replaces the lost production of Jared Cook, who led the team in receiving last season.



Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

Lindstrom, one of the best offensive linemen in this class, is coming off a strong season for the Eagles and he would be a huge upgrade along the interior line for the Chargers.



Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy didn't run well at the combine, but NFL teams loved his drill work. And while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.



From New Orleans Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season, and he did nothing to change that assessment with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL, but his versatility will serve him well in Green Bay.



Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Simmons is a top-10 talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But when he returns, the Rams will have a dominant young player in the middle of their defense.

