Seven-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders surprise at No. 4, Panthers and Patriots take QBs on Day 2
Also check out our live mock draft show on CBS Sports HQ right here from 4-6 p.m. ET
The 2019 NFL Draft is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the league's biggest offseason spectacle than with a seven-round mock draft? In this version, we have a big surprise near the top and it doesn't involve Kyler Murray. Instead, the Raiders, who desperately need an pass rusher after trading Khalil Mack, take Michigan's Rashan Gary with the fourth-overall pick, even with Quinnen Williams on the board. Gary's a height/weight/speed freak who was miscast in Ann Arbor. And if Oakland can tap into his skills, he could be special.
In other developments, Drew Lock goes before Dwayne Haskins; Daniel Jones sneaks into the top 15, and the Patriots find a big target at the end of Round 1 to help replace Rob Gronkowski's productivity. In subsequent rounds, the Chiefs stock up on shifty playmakers, the Giants get a downfield playmaker, the Pats get a quarterback and the Steelers get one of the fastest players in the entire class.
As for the actual draft, you'll be able to stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) breaking down all the picks and everything you need to know during draft weekend. But before that, you should join us for our live mock draft show on CBS Sports HQ from 4-6 p.m. ET today -- yes, today! -- where all your favorite NFL personalities will run through the first round playing general manager, with trades, analysis and plenty more. You can find that above from 4-6 p.m. ET or at this link.
Alright, let's get to all 254 selections.
|1
| Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Another week and Murray remains the No. 1 pick. The Cardinals very well may stick with Josh Rosen and target other needs, but right now the former Oklahoma star and Heisman Trophy winner is Arizona's latest franchise quarterback.
|2
| Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.
|3
| Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season as well as a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.
|4
| Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Stick with us here. Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Yes, it would be hard for the Raiders to pass on Quinnen Williams here, but in terms of height/weight/speed, Gary checks every box. He can play anywhere on the defensive line but his quickness as an edge rusher could make him unblockable at the next level.
|5
| Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-five talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick. Yes, the Buccaneers drafted Vita Vea a year ago but Gerald McCoy is 31 years old and will count roughly $13 million against the cap in each of the next three years.
|6
| Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
If the Giants are truly insistent on rolling with 38-year-old Eli Manning one more year, they have to protect him. They signed Nate Solder to play left tackle last offseason and now they get the best tackle in this draft, Jawaan Taylor, to play the right side. He's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.
|7
| Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Sweat has a pre-existing heart condition, and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown), he will be an impact player.
|8
| T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
After signing Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola, the transformation to Patriots Midwest continues with Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. He reminds us more of Travis Kelce, but either way, a legit target for Matthew Stafford (Jesse James was added this offseason, but he's more of a blocking tight end than downfield threat).
|9
| Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
It's been popular to have the Bills target a defensive lineman here but offensive line makes a lot of sense too with second-year quarterback Josh Allen. Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and Allen was sacked 28 times in 12 games as a rookie.
|10
| Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
John Elway has reportedly been smitten with Lock since the fall. After back-to-back losing seasons, Elway hopes he's finally found his long-term franchise quarterback.
|11
| Devin White, LB, LSU
The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018, and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, is now in Oakland. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.
|12
| Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and the Packers would gladly welcome that production.
|13
| Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
The Dolphins need a quarterback, and at this stage of the proceedings Ryan Fitzpatrick is better served as a short-term starter. Haskins had a fantastic 2018 season, completing 70 percent of his passes and throwing 50 touchdowns. He's the No. 1 quarterback on our board and would save Miami having to answer questions about "Tanking for Tua."
|14
| Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Oliver is a top-five talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault, but other players have flashed in the meantime and that allows the Falcons to land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL.
|15
| Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Is this too high for Jones? Maybe, but NFL teams seem to be higher on him than the media. He'll give Washington a much-needed franchise quarterback who is as close as you're going to get to Eli Manning in this draft class (he played for David Cutcliffe at Duke).
|16
| Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
Williams, who is coming off an impressive 2018 season, can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard, if needed, and possibly even center.
|17
From ClevelandClelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
Ferrell was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-round talent. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers, and the Giants have a gaping need for edge rushers after shipping Olivier Vernon to the Browns this offseason.
|18
| Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Ford is coming off a strong season for the Sooners and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.
|19
| Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February but he should be ready to go by training camp. He's a game-changing talent, which would be welcome news for Marcus Mariota.
|20
| Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
The Steelers need help at edge rusher and cornerback but if Bush, with his 4.44 40, is still on the board, they have to take him. He has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.
|21
| Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Wilkins returned for his senior season at Clemson, and it turned out to be his best. In addition to helping the Tigers to a national title, Wilkins set career bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (14.0). He's one of the most versatile players in this draft class.
|22
| D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard dash time at the combine, has game-changing talent. He would add another dimension to the Ravens' run-heavy offense.
|23
| Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused to putting his athleticism to work, there's no better cornerback in this draft. The Texans cut former first-rounder Kevin Johnson and let Kareem Jackson leave in free agency.
|24
From ChicagoJustin Layne, CB, Michigan State
A former wide receiver, Layne (6-foot-1, 4.5 40 at the combine) is a physical cornerback with exceptional ball skills who would immediately upgrade Oakland's secondary.
|25
| Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability, but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Eagles.
|26
| Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
We love this pick. Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season, and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.
|27
From DallasNoah Fant, TE, Iowa
Edge rusher and cornerback have been addressed with the first two first-rounders. Antonio Brown was acquired via trade to elevate the receiver group, and Fant replaces the lost production of Jared Cook, who led the team in receiving last season.
|28
| Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
Lindstrom, one of the best offensive linemen in this class, is coming off a strong season for the Eagles and he would be a huge upgrade along the interior line for the Chargers.
|29
| Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy didn't run well at the combine, but NFL teams loved his drill work. And while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.
|30
From New OrleansDalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season, and he did nothing to change that assessment with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL, but his versatility will serve him well in Green Bay.
|31
| Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Simmons is a top-10 talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But when he returns, the Rams will have a dominant young player in the middle of their defense.
|32
| A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Brown is a "big" slot receiver who played alongside D.K. Metcalf in college. Tough after the catch, Brown has big-play ability and will give Tom Brady a big-catch-radius player in the middle of the field in this new Post-Gronk.
Round 2
|1 (33)
| Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M
The Cardinals, who have a new franchise quarterback, need to upgrade the interior line. McCoy is the second-best center in this class who can also play guard in the NFL.
|2 (34)
| N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Harry can be dominant at times but questions about his deep speed and ability to separate could see him fall out of Round 1. Either way, he won't be the only show in town in Indy, where he'll join T.Y. Hilton, Eric Ebron and Andrew Luck.
|3 (35)
| Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
One more weapon for Derek Carr. Jacobs is the best running back in this class and will also be a weapon in the passing game. The Raiders' offensive makeover continues.
|4 (36)
| Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
Harmon ran a pedestrian 4.60 40 at the combine but he remains one of the best wideouts in this class. Just watch his tape for the Wolfpack last season for verification. He's a precise route runner who can make contested catches at every level of the defense.
|5 (37)
| Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
A physical corner who played just one year at Temple, Ya-Sin had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and combine.
|6 (38)
| Yodny Cajuste, OL, West Virginia
Cajuste was great as Will Grier's blindside protector and could play either tackle or guard at the next level.
|7 (39)
| Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Oruwariye is a long, physical corner who tested well at the combine but didn't have as strong a Senior Bowl as he would've liked. But he's only going to get better and the Bucs add secondary depth in Round 2.
|8 (40)
| Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
At 340 pounds, there are questions about whether Lawrence is a three-down player. But don't be fooled by his size because his athleticism is eye-popping. Buffalo gets their middle-of-the-DL anchor a round after getting a franchise left tackle.
|9 (41)
| Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
Bradbury ran a 4.93 40 at the combine -- he's a center! -- and he was already the best interior lineman in the class.
|10 (42)
| Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
Tyler Eifert re-signed, but how healthy is he? Smith gives the offense a reliable middle-of-the-field target in Round 2 in Zac Taylor's new offense.
|11 (43)
| Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rapp can play anywhere on the field, and that versatility will make him an integral part of the Lions' secondary from the moment he's drafted.
|12 (44)
| Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Adderley is a converted cornerback who can cover in the slot or play centerfield. His athleticism makes him a great fit in Green Bay's defense.
|13 (45)
| Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Winovich's nonstop motor, great hand usage and quickness will give the Falcons much-needed depth at edge rusher.
|14 (46)
| Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
At 6-foot-5, Butler is a first-round talent with a huge catch radius who can use his size and speed to stretch the field for the Redskins, who drafted Daniel Jones in Round 1.
|15 (47)
| Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign, and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40 and had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, could see him sneak into Round 1.
|16 (48)
| Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
A right tackle at Washington, McGary has a lot of the tools NFL teams covet but he needs to play with more consistency. He could also move inside to guard at the next level.
|17 (49)
| Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Baker is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker.
|18 (50)
| Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas
At the Senior Bowl, Omenihu described himself as "a bigger version of Chandler Jones." Can't imagine many teams wouldn't be interested in that type of talent.
|19 (51)
| L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU
Collier isn't a quick-twitch edge rusher but he can control the line of scrimmage with his strength, good hand usage, and non-stop motor.
|20 (52)
| Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
Savage, who can play deep centerfield or line up in the slot, is an athletic freak who uses his speed to explode downhill in the run game and to cover a lot of ground on the back end.
|21 (53)
| Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Little was mentioned as a first-round prospect early in the college season but inconsistent efforts saw him fall out of that conversation. He didn't have a great combine either, but he can be a reliable starter if he can put it all together.
|22 (54)
| Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State
Jenkins can play both center and guard. Related: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. SIXTY-TWO! The Texans have to improve the O-line.
|23 (55)
| David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
Montgomery is one of the most exciting players in this draft class but plays a position that has been devalued in recent years.
|24 (56)
| Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Sternberger is the latest name in a deep tight end class. He's not the blocker that Hockenson or Smith (or Rob Gronkowski, who retired on Sunday) may be, but he's every bit as dynamic when it comes to stretching the field.
|25 (57)
| Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
His numbers are impressive -- 45 sacks in four seasons -- but Ferguson struggles to disengage from blocks and there are questions about his flexibility around the edge to get to the quarterback.
|26 (58)
| Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Abram is a thumper and tone-setter who is more comfortable near the line of scrimmage than playing centerfield.
|27 (59)
| Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
Bunting, who had a strong combine, is a big, physical cornerback who excels in man coverage and has good ball skills.
|28 (60)
| Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
Wilson has seen his stock slip since the end of the college season, and he didn't test as well as the top linebackers in this draft class.
|29 (61)
| Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Samuel is a four-down player who can line up anywhere. He'd be a lot of fun to watch in the Chiefs' offense.
|30 (62)
| Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine, and while not many of his routes were deep ones, he's a crafty underneath technician who would likely find plenty of success in the Saints' system.
|31 (63)
| Ben Banogu, EDGE, TCU
Banogu is a bendy, athletic pass rusher who can set the edge in the run game and has the quickness and strength to get after the quarterback in passing situations.
|32 (64)
| Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
Allen isn't a quick-twitch pass rusher but he can control the line of scrimmage with his strength. The Boston College product uses his hands to beat blockers and shows a nonstop motor.
Round 3
|1 (65)
| Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
Mullen had a fantastic national title game against Alabama but his 2018 tape was up and down. He looks like an NFL cornerback, but he needs to play with more consistency.
|2 (66)
| Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Isabella may look like a slot receiver but he can line up anywhere and outrun anybody.
|3 (67)
Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB, Kentucky
|4 (68)
| Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
Love, who excels in coverage, is undersized but tenacious. He's not afraid to make plays in the running game but size can be an issue when tackling bigger backs.
|5 (69)
| Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
Can Leonard Fournette get back on track? Sanders, meanwhile, sat behind Saquon Barkley in 2017 but rushed for 1,274 yards last season (5.8 YPC) with nine touchdowns. He's also a threat in the passing game.
|6 (70)
| Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Polite is a first-round talent who saw his stock plummet during pre-draft workouts. He's an athletic pass rusher, but can Bruce Arians and the Bucs get the most out of him?
|7 (71)
| Renell Wren, DL, Arizona State
Wren is short in experience but long on strength and athleticism and benefited from a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.
|8 (72)
| Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
Grier had a impressive career at West Virginia but questions about inconsistency and arm strength see him fall to Round 3.
|9 (73)
| Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
Cashman brings his athleticism, playmaking ability and high football IQ to Foxborough.
|10 (74)
| Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
A long, physical corner who has had a strong pre-draft season and will match up well against bigger NFL receivers.
|11 (75)
| J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Arcega-Whiteside is a red-zone threat from Day 1. Questions about his deep speed were answered at his pro day (he ran a 4.449 40), and he uses his size to his advantage and excels at making contested catches.
|12 (76)
| Dru Samia, OL, Oklahoma
Samia played on one of the best offensive lines in the country last season, and he'll upgrade the interior of the O-line in Washington.
|13 (77)
| Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
Ximines may be slightly undersized by edge rusher standards but he makes up for size with quickness. He followed up a strong season at Old Dominion with a good showing at the Senior Bowl.
|14 (78)
| Michael Deiter, OL, Wisconsin
Deiter can play tackle, guard or center and that versatility will prove beneficial in Miami.
|15 (79)
| Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
Henderson is a one-cut-and-go runner who puts foot in ground and gets north-south. He's tough to bring down -- even by much bigger defenders -- and averaged 8.9 yards per carry his last two seasons for Memphis.
|16 (80)
| Deionte Thompson, S Alabama
Thompson is a rangy free safety who has impressive ball skills but a poor finish to the college season saw his draft stock slip.
|17 (81)
| Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Hall was Drew Lock's favorite target at Missouri and was one of the fastest wide receivers in college football last season. He struggles with consistency but when he's on he's hard to stop.
|18 (82)
| Dawson Knox, TE, Broncos
Knox, who was underutilized at Ole Miss, has off-the-charts athleticism.
|19 (83)
| David Long, CB, Michigan
At 5-foot-10, Long may be undersized, but he's a physical cornerback who routinely showed the ability to match up against bigger wide receivers last season.
|20 (84)
| Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
One of the smartest players on the field, Hooker can play in the slot or deep centerfield, excels in run support and is a ball hawk -- he had four interceptions and seven passes defended in 2018.
|21 (85)
| Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii
A shoulder injury prevented him from taking part in predraft workouts but Tavai shows speed and athleticism on tape, explodes downhill to fill holes in run game, is a solid tackler and is smooth in coverage.
|22 (86)
| Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
McLaurin, who had an impressive Senior Bowl and combine (where he blazed a 4.35 40 time), regularly wins at the line of scrimmage and has the ability to be a big YAC player (he averaged 20 yards a reception last season).
|23 (87)
| Nate Davis, OL, UNC Charlotte
Davis played RT in college but will most likely move to guard in the NFL. Davis uses strength to control the line of scrimmage and has the athleticism to pull and get to second level with ease. Plays with an edge but will need time to grow into role.
|24 (88)
| Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
One of the most physical cornerbacks in the draft class, Dean suffered multiple knee injuries and that, more than his on-field abilities, could suppress his draft stock.
|25 (89)
| Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State
A converted safety, Pratt is still learning the position. He put up impressive numbers at the combine but that speed and flexibility didn't always translate on tape.
|26 (90)
| Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
Jones shows unique quickness for his size but sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks.
|27 (91)
| David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
The Chargers need to bolster the right side of their line; Edwards needs to improve as a pass blocker but he excelled as a run blocker at Wisconsin.
|28 (92)
| Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
Singletary runs bigger than his 5-foot-9, 200-pound frame. He has a wicked jump-step to force misses, especially in the backfield, and uses subtle side-steps effectively in small spaces. He's tough to bring down one-on-one, and don't even think about trying to tackle him high.
|29 (93)
| Ben Powers, OL, Oklahoma
Powers played on one of the best offensive lines in college football last season, and he'd add depth to the interior line in New York.
|30 (94)
| David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia
Long is undersized, but he plays with a low center, strength and speed. He has a nose for the ball, and when he knows where to go, he's unstoppable.
|31 (95)
| Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame
Boykin blew up the combine with a 4.42 40 and a 42.5-inch vertical but is extremely raw. He doesn't play as fast as he timed, but in the right system Boykin can grow into a consistent deep threat.
|32 (96)
| D'Andre Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Walker was 6-foot-2, 251 pounds at the combine but he probably played below that weight at Georgia last season. Still, great hand usage and strength allows him to win against bigger offensive linemen.
|33 (97)
| Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
Thick, compactly built and athletic, Saunders is a pocket collapser who excelled at the FCS level.
|34 (98)
| Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
Ridley didn't test well at the combine but he's a fantastic route runner who was underutilized at Georgia.
|35 (99)
| Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama
Miller had eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss during the 2018 season and he would give the Ravens a much-needed pass rusher after losing Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith in free agency.
|36 (100)
| Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
Jackson is 6-foot-7, can throw the ball a mile and is a fantastic athlete (he ran a 4.59 at the combine). But he lacks experience and while there is a lot to like about his game, he'll need a year or two on the bench at the next level.
|37 (101)
| Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
Finley is the best anticipation thrower in this class and has a great feel for identifying options based on defense. He processes information quickly, which he needs to do because of lack of elite arm strength.
|38 (102)
| Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
Harris is a one-cut runner who can turn it up a gear once he gets past the line of scrimmage. He's solid in pass protection and can contribute as a pass catcher.
Round 4
103. Cardinals - Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State
104. 49ers - Daylon Mack, DL, Texas A&M
105. Jets - Stanley Morgan Jr., WR, Nebraska
106. Raiders - Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford
107. Buccaneers - Alex Bars, OL, Penn State
108. Giants - Trysten Hill, DL, UCF
109. Jaguars - Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
110. Bengals - Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
111. Lions - Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU
112. Bills - Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
113. Ravens - Connor McGovern, OL, Penn State
114. Packers - Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
115. Panthers - Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
116. Dolphins - Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
117. Falcons - Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
118. Packers - Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame
119. Browns - Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma
120. Vikings - Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State
121. Titans - Gerald Willis, DL, Miami
122. Steelers - Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
123. Ravens - Marquise Blair, S, Utah
124. Seahawks - Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
125. Broncos - Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame
126. Bears - Mark Fields, CB, Clemson
127. Eagles - Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida
128. Cowboys - Joe Jackson, DE, Miami
129. Colts - Drew Sample, TE, Washington
130. Chargers - Michael Jackson, CB, Miami
131. Bills - Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Eastern Michigan
132. Giants - Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
133. Rams - Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina
134. Patriots - Kingsley Keke, DL, Texas A&M
135. *Colts - Will Harris, S, Boston College (compensatory)
136. *Cowboys - Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia (compensatory)
137. *Falcons - Emeke Egbule, LB, Houston (compensatory)
138. *Eagles - Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple (compensatory)
Round 5
139. Cardinals - Daniel Wise, DT, Kansas
140. Raiders - Max Scharping, OL, Northern Illinois
141. Steelers - David Sills, WR, West Virginia
142. Giants - Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
143. Giants - Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke
144. Browns - Chris Slayton, DT, Syracuse
145. Buccaneers - Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
146. Lions - Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia
147. Bills - Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn
148. Broncos - Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
149. Bengals - Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn
150. Packers - Armon Watts, DL, Arkansas
151. Dolphins - Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
152. Falcons - Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
153. Redskins - Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
154. Panthers - Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama
155. Browns - DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss
156. Broncos - Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State
157. Titans - Tyrel Dodson, LB, Texas A&M
158. Bills - Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia
159. Seahawks - Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho
160. Ravens - Shareef Miller, EDGE, Penn State
161. Texans - Donnell Greene, OT, Minnesota
162. Bears - Ugo Amadi, S, Oregon
163. Eagles - Hjalte Froholdt, G, Eagles
164. Colts - Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan
165. Cowboys - Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor
166. Chargers - Cortez Broughton, DL, Cincinnati
167. Chiefs - John Cominsky, DE, Charleston (WV)
168. Saints - Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
169. Rams - Beau Benzschawel, OL, Wisconsin
170. Browns - T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin
171. *Giants - Travyeon Williams, RB, Texas A&M (compensatory)
172. *Falcons - Marcus Green, WR, Louisiana-Monroe (compensatory)
173. *Redskins - Travis Fulgham, WR, Old Dominion (compensatory)
Round 6
174. Cardinals - Josiah Tauaefa, LB, USTA
175. Steelers - Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
176. 49ers - Terrill Hanks, OLB, New Mexico State
177. Saints - Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson
178. Jaguars - Jordan Ta'amu, QB, Ole Miss
179. Cardinals - KeeSean Johnson, WR, Fresno State
180. Giants - Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison
181. Bills - Hamp Cheevers, CB, Boston College
182. Broncos - Evan Worthington, S, Colorado
183. Bengals - Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
184. Lions - Justin Hollins, EDGE, Oregon
185. Packers - Tyler Jones, OL, N.C. State
186. Falcons - Parker Baldwin, S, San Diego State
187. Panthers - Montre Hartage, CB, Northwestern
188. Titans - Blace Brown, CB, Troy
189. Browns - Blessuan Austin, CB, Rutgers
190. Vikings - Lamont Gaillard, G, Georgia
191. Ravens - Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Virginia
192. Steelers - Deshaun Davis, LB, Auburn
193. Ravens - Michael Jordan, C/G, Ohio State
194. Packers - Jeff Smith, WR, Boston College
195. Texans - Terry Godwin, WR, Georgia
196. Jets - James Williams, RB, Washington State
197. Eagles - Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn
198. Bengals - Derrick Baity, CB, Kentucky
199. Colts - Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
200. Chargers - Keelan Doss, WR, UC Davis
201. Chiefs - Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
202. Saints - Donnie Lewis, Jr., CB, Tulane
203. Rams - Sheldrick Redwine, S, Miami
204. Lions - Jamal Custis, WR, Syracuse
205. *Patriots - Saivion Smith, CB, Patriots (compensatory)
206. *Redskins - Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky (compensatory)
207. *Steelers - Diontae Johnson, WR, Toldeo (compensatory)
208. *Buccaneers - Byron Cowart, DE, Maryland (compensatory)
209. *Vikings - Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska (compensatory)
210. *Bengals - Terrone Prescod, OL, N.C. State (compensatory)
211. *Bengals - Mike Bell, S, Fresno State (compensatory)
212. *49ers - Khari Willis, S, Michigan State (compensatory)
213. *Bengals - Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington (compensatory)
214. *Chiefs - Cameron Smith, LB, USC (compensatory)
Round 7
215. Buccaneers - Cody Thompson, WR, Toledo
216. Chiefs - Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama
217. Jets - Zach Gentry, TE, Notre Dame
218. Raiders - Immanuel Turner, DL, Louisiana Tech
219. Steelers - Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State
220. Texans - Xavier Crawford, CB, Central Michigan
221. Browns - Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State
222. Bears - Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
223. Bengals - Trenton Irwin, WR, Stanford
224. Lions - Terry Beckner, DL, Missouri
225. Bills - Bunchy Stallings, OL, Kentucky
226. Packers - Sutton Smith, EDGE, Northern Illinois
227. Redskins - Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State
228. Bills - Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson
229. Lions - Zedrick Woods, S, Ole Miss
230. Falcons - Wes Hills, RB, Slippery Rock
231. Saints - Preston Williams, WR, Colorado
232. Giants - Olive Sagapolu, DT, Wisconsin
233. Dolphins - Tre Watson, LB, Maryland
234. Dolphins - Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State
235. Raiders - Jalen Guyton, WR, North Texas
236. Jaguars - Michael Dogbe, DE, Temple
237. Broncos - Iman Marshall, CB, USC
238. Bears - Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming
239. Patriots - Tommy Sweeney, TE, Boston Collge
240. Colts - Oli Udoh, T, Elon
241. Cowboys - Tony Pollard, RB, Kentucky
242. Chargers - Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State
243. Patriots - Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest
244. Saints - Jalin Moore, RB, Appalachian State
245. Giants - Reggie White Jr., WR, Monmouth
246. Patriots - Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State
247. *Vikings - Gary Johnson, LB, Texas (compensatory)
248. *Cardinals - Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State (compensatory)
249. *Cardinals - Jalen Jelks, EDGE, Oregon (compensatory)
250. *Vikings - Wyatt Ray, EDGE, Boston College (compensatory)
251. *Rams - Malik Reed, EDGE, Nevada (compensatory)
252. *Patriots - Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State (compensatory)
253. *Redskins - Lukas Denis, S, Boston College (compensatory)
254. *Cardinals - Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State (compensatory)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven-round mock: 4 QBs go in top 15
The draft is almost here and here's our seven-rounder to get you in the mood
-
Mock Draft: Cardinals pass on Murray
Dwayne Haskins drops out of the top 10 as Drew Lock gets taken ahead of him
-
Mock Draft: Bengals trade up for Haskins
Plus, the Giants take Drew Lock and the Cardinals go with Kyler Murray
-
NFL Draft: 10 best prospect-team fits
Fit is so important for players in the NFL, so let's pick the best prospect-team fits in this...
-
Draft: Buyer beware prospects
These highly touted draft prospects are likely to be top picks but are risky propositions
-
Mock: Seven rounds, every team analyzed
Here's a look at what your team might do in every round of the 2019 NFL Draft