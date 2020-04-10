Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Packers land Aaron Rodgers' replacement, New York bolsters offense

Round 2 - Pick 1 (33) Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 1st After parting with Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati adds Joe Burrow's soon-to-be best friend.

From From Washington Redskins Round 2 - Pick 2 (34) Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Indianapolis adds another weapon for Philip Rivers. He has a reliable set of hands and a big body that presents mismatches down the field.

Round 2 - Pick 3 (35) Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Detroit adds to its secondary after landing Chase Young in Round 1. McKinney is arguably the top safety prospect in the draft.

Round 2 - Pick 4 (36) Josh Uche EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 6th New York gets some much pass rush help to compete with Oshane Ximines.

Round 2 - Pick 5 (37) Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers replace one Badger running back with another.

Round 2 - Pick 6 (38) Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina loves athletic specimens and Delpit fits the bill. Matt Rhule will gamble on coaching those elite traits out of him.

Round 2 - Pick 7 (39) D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami continues its roster transformation with a productive running back out of Georgia, who has been a factory for NFL running backs.

From From Arizona Cardinals Round 2 - Pick 8 (40) Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Houston needs some assistance at cornerback. They are taking their shots but it has yet to lead to stability.

Round 2 - Pick 9 (41) Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland gets some competition along the interior defensive line. If Sheldon Richardson is released next offseason, the Browns have a ready-made replacement.

Round 2 - Pick 10 (42) Prince Tega Wanogho OL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 11th Jacksonville already added a starting cornerback and a quarterback. The newest pick gives them a new starting left tackle and allows them to slide Cam Robinson inside.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 2 - Pick 11 (43) Lloyd Cushenberry III OL LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 7th Cushenberry provides some stability along the interior offensive line for Chicago. He is a really talented player.

Round 2 - Pick 12 (44) Robert Hunt OL Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 84th POSITION RNK 16th Hunt is rising in the eyes of many. He has been present in my top 50 prospects for awhile. His future along the interior offensive line is bright.

Round 2 - Pick 13 (45) Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 5th Edwards-Helaire is the perfect compliment for Tom Brady. There is no one that will outwork him. He can be trusted in every facet of the game.

Round 2 - Pick 14 (46) Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Denver gets a track star and solid cornerback in the second round. Igbinoghene is a great value in Round 2.

Round 2 - Pick 15 (47) Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Diggs has great length and will provide a much-needed attitude to that Falcons secondary.

Round 2 - Pick 16 (48) Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th New York adds some wide receiver help in Round 2 but I suspect they are not done at the position.

Round 2 - Pick 17 (49) Isaiah Wilson OL Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 10th Pittsburgh gets a jolt to the right side of its offensive line with the addition of Wilson.

Round 2 - Pick 18 (50) Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago adds a high-upside cornerback from the self-proclaimed DBU. They have a rightful claim to the title.

Round 2 - Pick 19 (51) Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 5th The Cowboys continue building out their secondary after undergoing some changes this offseason.

Round 2 - Pick 20 (52) J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams got rid of Todd Gurley but it had more to do with his contract. They add another field-stretching offensive playmaker.

Round 2 - Pick 21 (53) Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia adds some pop on the edge with Lewis. His length and raw ability will give Jim Schwartz something to be excited about this fall.

Round 2 - Pick 22 (54) Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 7th Weaver does a fantastic job getting off blocks, which is essential for an edge rusher. He could ultimately be a steal if he buckles down and uses the doubters to motivate him.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 2 - Pick 23 (55) Cam Akers RB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 4th Baltimore is building an offense to keep pace with Kansas City. They will get some edge help later in this round.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 2 - Pick 24 (56) Jordan Elliott DL Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 7th Miami adds a really talented piece to its interior defensive line. Brian Flores' team needs a lot of help and it is coming in waves through this draft class.

From From Houston Texans Round 2 - Pick 25 (57) Michael Pittman Jr. WR USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 10th Pittman is a technician at the position. Les Snead noted at the combine that he is a big fan of this wide receiver class so he takes one to replace Brandin Cooks.

Round 2 - Pick 26 (58) Davon Hamilton DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 106th POSITION RNK 9th Minnesota signed Michael Pierce through free agency but Hamilton is a long-term solution for a roster under construction.

Round 2 - Pick 27 (59) Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th Seattle may be adding another L.J. Collier but at least it is not in the first round. Davidson gives them some competition, which is crucial because the pass rush is looking pretty bleak without Jadeveon Clowney.

Round 2 - Pick 28 (60) Julian Okwara EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 8th Baltimore has gotten the most out of mid round pass rushers. Okwara is added with higher expectations but there is no better landing spot to develop him.

Round 2 - Pick 29 (61) Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 4th Winfield is an instinctual, hard-hitting safety. Kevin Byard and Winfield is frightening to go along with some other key pieces on Mike Vrabel's defense.

Round 2 - Pick 30 (62) Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay adds a potential long-term replacement for Aaron Rodgers. He will not be thrust into the starting lineup but rather will sit and learn behind one of the league's best.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 2 - Pick 31 (63) Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th The Chiefs land a steal late in Round 2. They have to be happy with this draft haul as they have addressed their biggest team needs.