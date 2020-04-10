Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Packers land Aaron Rodgers' replacement, New York bolsters offense
The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away!
The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away! There has never been a year that carries more intrigue than the present. Teams are trying to navigate the technological and personnel challenges of working from home. In CBS Sports' latest two round mock draft, we broach some new trade ideas and try to fill some holes for each of the league's teams.
Without further adieu, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Burrow and the Bengals unite for what they hope is a long, fruitful marriage.
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Los Angeles gets aggressive in their attempt to secure a franchise quarterback. Tyrod Taylor watches on as history repeats itself. The Chargers surrender No. 6 overall and a 2021 first round pick to seal the deal.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Young is the top prospect in the draft so the Lions welcome his slide. They need an immediate impact player, which is exactly what the pass rusher provides.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Giants invested heavily into the linebacker position this offseason. They did not do so with the intention of taking the position at No. 4 overall. Wirfs is a slam dunk.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The third quarterback prospect falls to Miami. Time will tell if they are the beneficiaries of other teams making the decision for them.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Washington is able to add some draft capital and slide back to grade a defensive difference maker. They actually have a pretty solid defensive line so this has the greatest impact on their front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Carolina was faced with a decision between Isaiah Simmons and Brown but Simmons was already off the board. They are happy to take their imposing interior defender.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Arizona needs a right tackle. Wills has locked down that side since joining the Alabama football program as a freshman.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Jacksonville is able to replace Jalen Ramsey with a similarly graded player. They did not anticipate Okudah being on the board at this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Cleveland added their right tackle, Jack Conklin, in free agency so now they address the left side through the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The Jets desperately need wide receiver help but it is a deep class. They move to a key contributor at another position of need before heavily investing in the wide receiver position with later picks.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock loves players from championship programs because they come in with expectations to win. CeeDee Lamb and Jeudy come in with similar grades but Las Vegas knows they can count on the pass catcher from Tuscaloosa.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
San Francisco gets Ruggs to operate with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. The offense is opened up with speed and mismatch problems across the board.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Philadelphia watches as the draft's arguable top receiver slides down the board. They take matters into their own hands by moving up. The deal is No. 21, No. 53 and a future 7th round pick in exchange for No. 14, No. 117 and No. 161.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Denver was hoping to add a dynamic piece to their offense but that option was taken from them. Instead, they revamp their interior defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Falcons were pass rush deficient last season. The addition of Dante Fowler Jr. does not solve their problems. By adding Chaisson, they have a few players capable of applying some pressure.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Dallas lands the draft's No. 2 cornerback to replace Byron Jones, who was handsomely paid by the Dolphins.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Jacksonville does not want to risk losing out on a sliding Love so they trade up a few spots. It costs them No. 20, No. 141 and No. 173 overall. It is a small price to pay for a potential franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 19
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Las Vegas returns to the well for another ex-Tiger. Terrell slips into that Raiders secondary alongside for Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Miami locked up Devante Parker but that will not impress Justin Herbert. They need more pass production than just the one year wonder.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Tampa Bay was able to slide back, pick up some additional draft capital and add a talented tackle prospect to protect Tom Brady's blindside.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Minnesota adds some pass rush to account for the loss of Everson Griffen.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
New England gets bigger, faster and stronger along their defensive line. The Patriots take advantage of a good player unnecessarily falling.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
In several previous simulations, Queen was not on the board for New Orleans' pick. In this instance, they have their choice between Kenneth Murray and Queen. It is an ideal outcome for the NFC South franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Murray is the best player on the board. Minnesota will probably have to make some changes at the linebacker level soon for the health of their long-term cap space.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Miami lands a left tackle for Justin Herbert late in Round 1. Cleveland's public awareness began at the NFL combine and has continued to rise.
Round 1 - Pick 27
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Seattle starts planning for the future a bit with the addition of Austin Jackson. He can replace Duane Brown at left tackle immediately or begin at right tackle and eventually flip over.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Baltimore lands another dynamic piece to their offense for Lamar Jackson. Aiyuk has big-play ability.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Green Bay adds a tall receiver for Aaron Rodgers. They need to surround him with talent in the twilight of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
San Francisco rejuvenates their interior defensive line with the addition of Gallimore. Relying upon Solomon Thomas to develop seems like an unnecessary risk.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Ruiz fortifies the interior offensive line for Kansas City. They should address the secondary and running back in the near future.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
After parting with Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati adds Joe Burrow's soon-to-be best friend.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Indianapolis adds another weapon for Philip Rivers. He has a reliable set of hands and a big body that presents mismatches down the field.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Detroit adds to its secondary after landing Chase Young in Round 1. McKinney is arguably the top safety prospect in the draft.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
New York gets some much pass rush help to compete with Oshane Ximines.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
The Chargers replace one Badger running back with another.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Carolina loves athletic specimens and Delpit fits the bill. Matt Rhule will gamble on coaching those elite traits out of him.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Miami continues its roster transformation with a productive running back out of Georgia, who has been a factory for NFL running backs.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Houston needs some assistance at cornerback. They are taking their shots but it has yet to lead to stability.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Cleveland gets some competition along the interior defensive line. If Sheldon Richardson is released next offseason, the Browns have a ready-made replacement.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Jacksonville already added a starting cornerback and a quarterback. The newest pick gives them a new starting left tackle and allows them to slide Cam Robinson inside.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Cushenberry provides some stability along the interior offensive line for Chicago. He is a really talented player.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt is rising in the eyes of many. He has been present in my top 50 prospects for awhile. His future along the interior offensive line is bright.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Edwards-Helaire is the perfect compliment for Tom Brady. There is no one that will outwork him. He can be trusted in every facet of the game.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Denver gets a track star and solid cornerback in the second round. Igbinoghene is a great value in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Diggs has great length and will provide a much-needed attitude to that Falcons secondary.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
New York adds some wide receiver help in Round 2 but I suspect they are not done at the position.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Pittsburgh gets a jolt to the right side of its offensive line with the addition of Wilson.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Chicago adds a high-upside cornerback from the self-proclaimed DBU. They have a rightful claim to the title.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
The Cowboys continue building out their secondary after undergoing some changes this offseason.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
The Rams got rid of Todd Gurley but it had more to do with his contract. They add another field-stretching offensive playmaker.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Philadelphia adds some pop on the edge with Lewis. His length and raw ability will give Jim Schwartz something to be excited about this fall.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Weaver does a fantastic job getting off blocks, which is essential for an edge rusher. He could ultimately be a steal if he buckles down and uses the doubters to motivate him.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Miami adds a really talented piece to its interior defensive line. Brian Flores' team needs a lot of help and it is coming in waves through this draft class.
From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Pittman is a technician at the position. Les Snead noted at the combine that he is a big fan of this wide receiver class so he takes one to replace Brandin Cooks.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Minnesota signed Michael Pierce through free agency but Hamilton is a long-term solution for a roster under construction.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Seattle may be adding another L.J. Collier but at least it is not in the first round. Davidson gives them some competition, which is crucial because the pass rush is looking pretty bleak without Jadeveon Clowney.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Baltimore has gotten the most out of mid round pass rushers. Okwara is added with higher expectations but there is no better landing spot to develop him.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Winfield is an instinctual, hard-hitting safety. Kevin Byard and Winfield is frightening to go along with some other key pieces on Mike Vrabel's defense.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Green Bay adds a potential long-term replacement for Aaron Rodgers. He will not be thrust into the starting lineup but rather will sit and learn behind one of the league's best.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Chiefs land a steal late in Round 2. They have to be happy with this draft haul as they have addressed their biggest team needs.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Davis-Gaither is a rangy linebacker that can stand in for an aging linebacker unit.
