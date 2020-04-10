Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Packers land Aaron Rodgers' replacement, New York bolsters offense

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away! There has never been a year that carries more intrigue than the present. Teams are trying to navigate the technological and personnel challenges of working from home. In CBS Sports' latest two round mock draft, we broach some new trade ideas and try to fill some holes for each of the league's teams.

Without further adieu, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Burrow and the Bengals unite for what they hope is a long, fruitful marriage.
  Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Round 1 - Pick 2
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Los Angeles gets aggressive in their attempt to secure a franchise quarterback. Tyrod Taylor watches on as history repeats itself. The Chargers surrender No. 6 overall and a 2021 first round pick to seal the deal.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Young is the top prospect in the draft so the Lions welcome his slide. They need an immediate impact player, which is exactly what the pass rusher provides.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants invested heavily into the linebacker position this offseason. They did not do so with the intention of taking the position at No. 4 overall. Wirfs is a slam dunk.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The third quarterback prospect falls to Miami. Time will tell if they are the beneficiaries of other teams making the decision for them.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Washington is able to add some draft capital and slide back to grade a defensive difference maker. They actually have a pretty solid defensive line so this has the greatest impact on their front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carolina was faced with a decision between Isaiah Simmons and Brown but Simmons was already off the board. They are happy to take their imposing interior defender.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Arizona needs a right tackle. Wills has locked down that side since joining the Alabama football program as a freshman.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jacksonville is able to replace Jalen Ramsey with a similarly graded player. They did not anticipate Okudah being on the board at this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cleveland added their right tackle, Jack Conklin, in free agency so now they address the left side through the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Jets desperately need wide receiver help but it is a deep class. They move to a key contributor at another position of need before heavily investing in the wide receiver position with later picks.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock loves players from championship programs because they come in with expectations to win. CeeDee Lamb and Jeudy come in with similar grades but Las Vegas knows they can count on the pass catcher from Tuscaloosa.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
San Francisco gets Ruggs to operate with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. The offense is opened up with speed and mismatch problems across the board.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Philadelphia watches as the draft's arguable top receiver slides down the board. They take matters into their own hands by moving up. The deal is No. 21, No. 53 and a future 7th round pick in exchange for No. 14, No. 117 and No. 161.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Denver was hoping to add a dynamic piece to their offense but that option was taken from them. Instead, they revamp their interior defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons were pass rush deficient last season. The addition of Dante Fowler Jr. does not solve their problems. By adding Chaisson, they have a few players capable of applying some pressure.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Dallas lands the draft's No. 2 cornerback to replace Byron Jones, who was handsomely paid by the Dolphins.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Jacksonville does not want to risk losing out on a sliding Love so they trade up a few spots. It costs them No. 20, No. 141 and No. 173 overall. It is a small price to pay for a potential franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 19
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Las Vegas returns to the well for another ex-Tiger. Terrell slips into that Raiders secondary alongside for Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen.
  Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 20
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
Miami locked up Devante Parker but that will not impress Justin Herbert. They need more pass production than just the one year wonder.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
5th
Tampa Bay was able to slide back, pick up some additional draft capital and add a talented tackle prospect to protect Tom Brady's blindside.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Minnesota adds some pass rush to account for the loss of Everson Griffen.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
New England gets bigger, faster and stronger along their defensive line. The Patriots take advantage of a good player unnecessarily falling.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
In several previous simulations, Queen was not on the board for New Orleans' pick. In this instance, they have their choice between Kenneth Murray and Queen. It is an ideal outcome for the NFC South franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Murray is the best player on the board. Minnesota will probably have to make some changes at the linebacker level soon for the health of their long-term cap space.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
9th
Miami lands a left tackle for Justin Herbert late in Round 1. Cleveland's public awareness began at the NFL combine and has continued to rise.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
Seattle starts planning for the future a bit with the addition of Austin Jackson. He can replace Duane Brown at left tackle immediately or begin at right tackle and eventually flip over.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Baltimore lands another dynamic piece to their offense for Lamar Jackson. Aiyuk has big-play ability.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
Baun is a versatile player that can play on the edge or inside. His skillset translates well to the modern NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Green Bay adds a tall receiver for Aaron Rodgers. They need to surround him with talent in the twilight of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
4th
San Francisco rejuvenates their interior defensive line with the addition of Gallimore. Relying upon Solomon Thomas to develop seems like an unnecessary risk.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Ruiz fortifies the interior offensive line for Kansas City. They should address the secondary and running back in the near future.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
1st
After parting with Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati adds Joe Burrow's soon-to-be best friend.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
Indianapolis adds another weapon for Philip Rivers. He has a reliable set of hands and a big body that presents mismatches down the field.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Detroit adds to its secondary after landing Chase Young in Round 1. McKinney is arguably the top safety prospect in the draft.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
6th
New York gets some much pass rush help to compete with Oshane Ximines.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers replace one Badger running back with another.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Carolina loves athletic specimens and Delpit fits the bill. Matt Rhule will gamble on coaching those elite traits out of him.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Miami continues its roster transformation with a productive running back out of Georgia, who has been a factory for NFL running backs.
  From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Houston needs some assistance at cornerback. They are taking their shots but it has yet to lead to stability.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cleveland gets some competition along the interior defensive line. If Sheldon Richardson is released next offseason, the Browns have a ready-made replacement.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Prince Tega Wanogho OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
Jacksonville already added a starting cornerback and a quarterback. The newest pick gives them a new starting left tackle and allows them to slide Cam Robinson inside.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Lloyd Cushenberry III OL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
7th
Cushenberry provides some stability along the interior offensive line for Chicago. He is a really talented player.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
84th
POSITION RNK
16th
Hunt is rising in the eyes of many. He has been present in my top 50 prospects for awhile. His future along the interior offensive line is bright.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
5th
Edwards-Helaire is the perfect compliment for Tom Brady. There is no one that will outwork him. He can be trusted in every facet of the game.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Denver gets a track star and solid cornerback in the second round. Igbinoghene is a great value in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
Diggs has great length and will provide a much-needed attitude to that Falcons secondary.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
7th
New York adds some wide receiver help in Round 2 but I suspect they are not done at the position.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
10th
Pittsburgh gets a jolt to the right side of its offensive line with the addition of Wilson.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Chicago adds a high-upside cornerback from the self-proclaimed DBU. They have a rightful claim to the title.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Cowboys continue building out their secondary after undergoing some changes this offseason.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Rams got rid of Todd Gurley but it had more to do with his contract. They add another field-stretching offensive playmaker.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Philadelphia adds some pop on the edge with Lewis. His length and raw ability will give Jim Schwartz something to be excited about this fall.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
7th
Weaver does a fantastic job getting off blocks, which is essential for an edge rusher. He could ultimately be a steal if he buckles down and uses the doubters to motivate him.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
4th
Baltimore is building an offense to keep pace with Kansas City. They will get some edge help later in this round.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Jordan Elliott DL
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
7th
Miami adds a really talented piece to its interior defensive line. Brian Flores' team needs a lot of help and it is coming in waves through this draft class.
  From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
10th
Pittman is a technician at the position. Les Snead noted at the combine that he is a big fan of this wide receiver class so he takes one to replace Brandin Cooks.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Davon Hamilton DL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
106th
POSITION RNK
9th
Minnesota signed Michael Pierce through free agency but Hamilton is a long-term solution for a roster under construction.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
5th
Seattle may be adding another L.J. Collier but at least it is not in the first round. Davidson gives them some competition, which is crucial because the pass rush is looking pretty bleak without Jadeveon Clowney.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
8th
Baltimore has gotten the most out of mid round pass rushers. Okwara is added with higher expectations but there is no better landing spot to develop him.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Antoine Winfield Jr. S
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
4th
Winfield is an instinctual, hard-hitting safety. Kevin Byard and Winfield is frightening to go along with some other key pieces on Mike Vrabel's defense.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
Green Bay adds a potential long-term replacement for Aaron Rodgers. He will not be thrust into the starting lineup but rather will sit and learn behind one of the league's best.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Chiefs land a steal late in Round 2. They have to be happy with this draft haul as they have addressed their biggest team needs.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Davis-Gaither is a rangy linebacker that can stand in for an aging linebacker unit.
