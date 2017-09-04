2017 NFL predictions: Wild AFC West, five different Super Bowl champions crowned

Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, Will Brinson and the rest of our experts predict the 2017 standings

A grueling offseason is nearly over, and Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is only days away.

Before the Chiefs and Patriots kick things off Thursday, the CBSSports.com NFL panel is ready to weigh in with exactly how they picture the standings looking at the end of the season, as well as which teams will meet in Super Bowl LII – and who will come out on top.

A few notes:

  • The AFC West turned out to be a tough division to forecast, as three different teams were pegged as division champions. What's most shocking is the team that no one picked: the 12-4 Oakland Raiders, who have been one of the most popular Super Bowl bets in Vegas this offseason. Despite not being anyone's pick to come out on top of the AFC West, five of our seven experts gave them a wild-card berth.
  • While four division winners were unanimous and one other (Seahawks) nearly so, the two divisions aside from the AFC West that saw plenty of disagreement were the NFC East and NFC South. The Giants and Cowboys received the same number of first-place nods in the NFC East, while the Falcons earned four first-place votes in their division, two more than the Buccaneers.
  • Five of our seven experts are picking the heavily-favored Patriots to return to the Super Bowl, but only three have them coming out on top for what would be the third time in four seasons. The other four are all taking different teams to win it all, including two teams from the NFC West.

Enjoy!

AFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
2.
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
3.
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
4.
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
AFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
2.
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Ravens
Bengals
3.
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Bengals
Ravens
4.
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
AFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
2.
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
3.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
4.
Colts
Colts
Colts
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
AFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Broncos
Chargers
Chargers
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chargers
Chiefs
2.
Chargers
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Chargers
Raiders
Broncos
3.
Raiders
Broncos
Chiefs
Broncos
Raiders
Chiefs
Raiders
4.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Broncos
Chargers
Broncos
Broncos
Chargers
AFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Chargers
Raiders
Raiders
Bengals
Bengals
Ravens
Broncos
2.
Raiders
Dolphins
Bengals
Raiders
Chargers
Raiders
Dolphins
NFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Giants
Giants
Eagles
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Giants
2.
Eagles
Cowboys
Cowboys
Eagles
Eagles
Giants
Cowboys
3.
Cowboys
Eagles
Giants
Giants
Giants
Eagles
Redskins
4.
Redskins
Redskins
Redskins
Redskins
Redskins
Redskins
Eagles
NFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
2.
Lions
Vikings
Vikings
Lions
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
3.
Vikings
Lions
Lions
Vikings
Lions
Lions
Bears
4.
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Lions
NFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Buccaneers
Falcons
Panthers
Buccaneers
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
2.
Falcons
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Falcons
Buccaneers
Panthers
Panthers
3.
Panthers
Saints
Falcons
Panthers
Saints
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
4.
Saints
Panthers
Saints
Saints
Panthers
Saints
Saints
NFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Seahawks
Seahawks
Cardinals
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
2.
Cardinals
Cardinals
Seahawks
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
3.
49ers
Rams
Rams
49ers
Rams
Rams
Rams
4.
Rams
49ers
49ers
Rams
49ers
49ers
49ers
NFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Falcons
Cardinals
Seahawks
Falcons
Vikings
Giants
Cardinals
2.
Lions
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Cardinals
Buccaneers
Panthers
Cowboys
Super Bowl Picks

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
Winner
Seahawks
Patriots
Cardinals
Steelers
Patriots
Packers
Patriots
Loser
Patriots
Packers
Chargers
Cowboys
Cowboys
Patriots
Packers
Score24-2338-3731-2431-2830-2731-2331-27
