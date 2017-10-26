2018 Super Bowl odds Week 8: Patriots gain ground as Super Bowl favorites

The AFC is in its annual "exceptionally top-heavy" midseason form, with the Patriots, Steelers and Chiefs emerging as clear frontrunners. In the NFC, things are a lot sloppier. No one knows who in the NFC South is good, and the NFC North is the biggest crapshoot in recent memory due to quarterback messes. The Vikings, however, are overcoming their obstacles extremely well, quietly improving to 5-2 and taking a commanding lead in the division. Otherwise, things are muddy. The Seahawks are de facto frontrunners in the NFC West due to the sheer confusion over the Rams' hot start. The Eagles, meanwhile, just keep on winning, and they're now the leaders in terms of odds in the NFC.

The Falcons and Panthers both took hits, and the Raiders -- against all odds -- are hanging tough in the mid-20s range due to a huge Week 7 win over the Chiefs. They'll have a test against another prove-it team in the Bills on Sunday, and if they can win that game then they might be able to gain some ground in the difficult West. The Broncos are also hanging around the middle of the league, despite dropping to .500, while the Chargers continued to gain ground with their win streak.

Here's a look at the full league.

The short of it is, no one knows who's good in the NFC. The Eagles are finally getting some well-deserved respect, but people don't trust the Rams just yet even though they lead the division out of their bye week. The Seahawks got a big win over the Giants on Sunday to keep pace. The Colts are almost cooked with Andrew Luck getting potentially shut down for the season, and the Giants taking another loss makes the math on them difficult to overcome. The Saints were the only team in the NFC South to win, and their four-game win streak has marked them as a favorite to take the division.

The Steelers got back on track with a dominant victory over the Bengals, and the Dolphins are also getting some trust back from bettors in spite of the injury to Jay Cutler. The Cowboys are back on the rise after a huge week from Ezekiel Elliott. The Packers are hanging around in the conversation, presumably from bettors hoping that the NFC North stays relatively weak and Aaron Rodgers comes back in time for a run. It's a long shot, but to some it could pay dividends in the future. The Patriots, however, are still the frontrunners. They're catching fire, and their dominance in the Super Bowl rematch against the Falcons has a lot of people thinking that they're really back.