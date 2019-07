2019 NFL training camp: Start dates and locations for all 32 teams as season approaches

Football is almost back.

The 2019 NFL season (full schedule here) is less than two months away and the preseason (full schedule here) is less than one month away, which means training camp is almost here. Later this month, all 32 NFL teams will open up camp as they begin to make their final preparations for the upcoming season.

Training camp is the time for quarterback battles to play out -- most notably in Miami with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen and in Washington with Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum, and Colt McCoy. It's a time for rookies to get acclimated to the NFL -- most notably the top-overall pick, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. It's a time for new coaches to install their new offenses -- most notably in Green Bay as Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers try to develop a productive relationship. And it's also, unfortunately, a time when a few devastating injuries almost always happen.

Below, you'll find the 32 locations and start dates for all 32 training camps in alphabetical order.

Arizona Cardinals

Rookies: July 17

Veterans: July 24

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Rookies: July 18

Veterans: July 21

Location: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia

Rookies: July 17

Veterans: July 24

Location: Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland

Rookies: July 22

Veterans: July 24

Location: St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 24

Location: Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Rookies: July 22

Veterans: July 25

Location: Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 26

Location: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

(The Bengals will hold their first camp practice in Dayton, Ohio)

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 24

Location: Cleveland Browns Training Complex in Berea, Ohio

Rookies: July 26

Veterans: July 26

Location: Marriott Residence Inn in Oxnard, California

Rookies: July 17

Veterans: July 17

Location: UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado

Rookies: July 18

Veterans: July 24

Location: Detroit Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan

Rookies: July 22

Veterans: July 24

Location: St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin

Rookies: July 21

Veterans: July 24

Location: Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas

Rookies: July 21

Veterans: July 24

Location: Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana

Rookies: July 22

Veterans: July 24

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Rookies: July 23

Veterans: July 26

Location: Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 24

Location: Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 26

Location: University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California

Rookies: July 21

Veterans: July 24

Location: Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie, Florida

Rookies: July 22

Veterans: July 25

Location: TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota

Rookies: July 22

Veterans: July 24

Location: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Rookies: July 19

Veterans: July 24

Location: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey

Rookies: July 21

Veterans: July 24

Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Rookies: July 18

Veterans: July 25

Location: New Orleans Saints Training Facility in Metairie, Louisiana

Rookies: July 23

Veterans: July 26

Location: Napa Valley Marriott in Napa, California

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 24

Location: NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 25

Location: Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Rookies: July 26

Veterans: July 26

Location: SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, California

Rookies: July 17

Veterans: July 24

Location: Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington

Rookies: July 21

Veterans: July 25

Location: AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida

Rookies: July 22

Veterans: July 25

Location: Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tennessee

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 24

Location: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia