2019 NFL schedule release: Date and time for all 256 games in 2019 NFL season, including Bears-Packers opener
The full 2019 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night and here's everything you need to know
For months now, we have known who each NFL team will be playing in the 2019 season. Now we know when they'll be playing, with all 256 NFL games slotted out carefully by the league's talented schedule planners to try and create a semblance of competitive balance for every single team in the league.
We've been tracking the rumors all day long, and there's plenty of more breakdowns coming as it relates to the full schedule, but here are some interesting pieces of information worth digging into:
- Packers at Bears will open the season as the NFL celebrates its 100th anniversary in unique fashion
- The Patriots will open up their title defense at home on Sunday instead and will face off against the Steelers
- Chargers-Chiefs will be featured in Mexico, and we now know the full 2019 NFL International Series slate
- Thanksgiving is kicked off by Bears-Lions once again and closed by Falcons and Saints yet again
- The Monday night schedule features two games in Week 1 and then is highlighted by Browns-Jets in Week 2
- Thursday night is strong yet again, thanks probably to FOX spending a ton of cash on the package
- We'll have the 10 best revenge games in the NFL season to you soon.
- We'll also have the point spreads and odds for every single Week 1 game as they're available.
Now let's get to the full 256-game schedule in week-by-week fashion.
|Game
|ET
|TV
|WEEK 1
|Thursday, September 5
|Packers at Bears
|8:20p
|NBC
|Sunday, September 8
|Rams at Panthers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Titans at Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|Chiefs at Jaguars
|1:00p
|CBS
|Ravens at Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Falcons at Vikings
|1:00p
|FOX
|Bills at Jets
|1:00p
|CBS
|Redskins at Eagles
|1:00p
|FOX
|Colts at Chargers
|4:05p
|CBS
|Bengals at Seahawks
|4:05p
|CBS
|Lions at Cardinals
|4:25p
|FOX
|Giants at Cowboys
|4:25p
|FOX
|49ers at Buccaneers
|4:25p
|FOX
|Steelers at Patriots
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, September 9
|Texans at Saints
|7:10p
|ESPN
|Broncos at Raiders
|10:20p
|ESPN
|WEEK 2
|Thursday, September 12
|Buccaneers at Panthers
|8:20p
|NFLN
|Sunday, September 15
|Cardinals at Ravens
|1:00p
|FOX
|49ers at Bengals
|1:00p
|FOX
|Chargers at Lions
|1:00p
|CBS
|Vikings at Packers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jaguars at Texans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Patriots at Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Bills at Giants
|1:00p
|CBS
|Seahawks at Steelers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Colts at Titans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Cowboys at Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Chiefs at Raiders
|4:05p
|CBS
|Bears at Broncos
|4:25p
|FOX
|Saints at Rams
|4:25p
|FOX
|Eagles at Falcons
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, September 16
|Browns at Jets
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 3
|Thursday, September 19
|Titans at Jaguars
|8:20p
|NFLN
|Sunday, September 22
|Bengals at Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Dolphins at Cowboys
|1:00p
|FOX
|Broncos at Packers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Falcons at Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|Ravens at Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|Raiders at Vikings
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jets at Patriots
|1:00p
|CBS
|Lions at Eagles
|1:00p
|FOX
|Panthers at Cardinals
|4:05p
|FOX
|Giants at Buccaneers
|4:05p
|FOX
|Texans at Chargers
|4:25p
|CBS
|Saints at Seahawks
|4:25p
|CBS
|Steelers at 49ers
|4:25p
|CBS
|Rams at Browns
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, September 23
|Bears at Redskins
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 4
|Thursday, September 26
|Eagles at Packers
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, September 29
|Titans at Falcons
|1:00p
|CBS
|Browns at Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Patriots at Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Chiefs at Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Panthers at Texans
|1:00p
|FOX
|Raiders at Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|Chargers at Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Redskins at Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|Seahawks at Cardinals
|4:05p
|FOX
|Buccaneers at Rams
|4:05p
|FOX
|Vikings at Bears
|4:25p
|CBS
|Jaguars at Broncos
|4:25p
|CBS
|Cowboys at Saints
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, September 30
|Bengals at Steelers
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 5
|Thursday, October 3
|Rams at Seahawks
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, October 6
|Jaguars at Panthers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Cardinals at Bengals
|1:00p
|FOX
|Falcons at Texans
|1:00p
|FOX
|Buccaneers at Saints
|1:00p
|FOX
|Vikings at Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|Bears at Raiders (London)
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jets at Eagles
|1:00p
|CBS
|Ravens at Steelers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Bills at Titans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Patriots at Redskins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Broncos at Chargers
|4:05p
|CBS
|Packers at Cowboys
|4:25p
|FOX
|Colts at Chiefs
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, October 7
|Browns at 49ers
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 6
|Thursday, October 10
|Giants at Patriots
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, October 13
|Panthers at Buccaneers (London)
|9:30a
|NFLN
|Bengals at Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Seahawks at Browns
|1:00p
|FOX
|Saints at Jaguars
|1:00p
|CBS
|Texans at Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|Redskins at Dolphins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Eagles at Vikings
|1:00p
|FOX
|Falcons at Cardinals
|4:05p
|FOX
|49ers at Rams
|4:05p
|FOX
|Titans at Broncos
|4:25p
|CBS
|Cowboys at Jets
|4:25p
|CBS
|Steelers at Chargers
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, October 14
|Lions at Packers
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 7
|Thursday, October 17
|Chiefs at Broncos
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, October 20
|Rams at Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Dolphins at Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Jaguars at Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Vikings at Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Raiders at Packers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Texans at Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|Cardinals at Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|49ers at Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Chargers at Titans
|4:05p
|CBS
|Saints at Bears
|4:25p
|FOX
|Ravens at Seahawks
|4:25p
|FOX
|Eagles at Cowboys
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, October 21
|Patriots at Jets
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 8
|Thursday, October 24
|Redskins at Vikings
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, October 27
|Seahawks at Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Eagles at Bills
|1:00p
|FOX
|Chargers at Bears
|1:00p
|FOX
|Giants at Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Raiders at Texans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Jets at Jaguars
|1:00p
|CBS
|Bengals at Rams (London)
|1:00p
|CBS
|Cardinals at Saints
|1:00p
|CBS
|Buccaneers at Titans
|1:00p
|FOX
|Panthers at 49ers
|4:05p
|FOX
|Broncos at Colts
|4:25p
|CBS
|Browns at Patriots
|4:25p
|CBS
|Packers at Chiefs
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, October 28
|Dolphins at Steelers
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 9
|Thursday, October 31
|49ers at Cardinals
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, November 3
|Texans at Jaguars (London)
|9:30a
|NFLN
|Redskins at Bills
|1:00p
|FOX
|Titans at Panthers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Vikings at Chiefs
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jets at Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Bears at Eagles
|1:00p
|FOX
|Colts at Steelers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Lions at Raiders
|4:05p
|FOX
|Buccaneers at Seahawks
|4:05p
|FOX
|Browns at Broncos
|4:25p
|CBS
|Packers at Chargers
|4:25p
|CBS
|Patriots at Ravens
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, November 4
|Cowboys at Giants
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 10
|Thursday, November 7
|Chargers at Raiders
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, November 10
|Lions at Bears
|1:00p
|CBS
|Ravens at Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Bills at Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|Panthers at Packers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Falcons at Saints
|1:00p
|FOX
|Giants at Jets
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cardinals at Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Chiefs at Titans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Dolphins at Colts
|4:05p
|CBS
|Rams at Steelers
|4:25p
|FOX
|Vikings at Cowboys
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, November 11
|Seahawks at 49ers
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 11
|Thursday, November 14
|Steelers at Browns
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, November 17
|Texans at Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Falcons at Panthers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cowboys at Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jaguars at Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|Bills at Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Broncos at Vikings
|1:00p
|CBS
|Saints at Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jets at Redskins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Cardinals at 49ers
|4:05p
|FOX
|Bengals at Raiders
|4:25p
|CBS
|Patriots at Eagles
|4:25p
|CBS
|Bears at Rams
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, November 18
|Chiefs at Chargers (Mexico City)
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 12
|Thursday, November 21
|Colts at Texans
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, November 24
|Buccaneers at Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Broncos at Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Giants at Bears
|1:00p
|FOX
|Steelers at Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Dolphins at Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|Panthers at Saints
|1:00p
|FOX
|Raiders at Jets
|1:00p
|CBS
|Lions at Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Jaguars at Titans
|4:05p
|CBS
|Cowboys at Patriots
|4:25p
|FOX
|Packers at 49ers
|4:25p
|FOX
|Seahawks at Eagles
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, November 25
|Ravens at Rams
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 13
|Thursday, November 28
|Bears at Lions
|12:30p
|FOX
|Bills at Cowboys
|4:30p
|CBS
|Saints at Falcons
|8:20p
|NBC
|Sunday, December 1
|49ers at Ravens
|1:00p
|FOX
|Redskins at Panthers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Jets at Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Titans at Colts
|1:00p
|CBS
|Buccaneers at Jaguars
|1:00p
|FOX
|Raiders at Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|Eagles at Dolphins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Packers at Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|Rams at Cardinals
|4:05p
|FOX
|Chargers at Broncos
|4:25p
|CBS
|Browns at Steelers
|4:25p
|CBS
|Patriots at Texans
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, December 2
|Vikings at Seahawks
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 14
|Thursday, December 5
|Cowboys at Bears
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, December 8
|Panthers at Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Ravens at Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Bengals at Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|Redskins at Packers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Broncos at Texans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Lions at Vikings
|1:00p
|FOX
|49ers at Saints
|1:00p
|FOX
|Dolphins at Jets
|1:00p
|CBS
|Colts at Buccaneers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Chargers at Jaguars
|4:05p
|FOX
|Steelers at Cardinals
|4:25p
|CBS
|Chiefs at Patriots
|4:25p
|CBS
|Titans at Raiders
|4:25p
|CBS
|Seahawks at Rams
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, December 9
|Giants at Eagles
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 15
|Thursday, December 12
|Jets at Ravens
|8:20p
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Sunday, December 15
|Seahawks at Panthers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Patriots at Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Buccaneers at Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Bears at Packers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Broncos at Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|Dolphins at Giants
|1:00p
|CBS
|Bills at Steelers
|1:00p
|CBS
|Texans at Titans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Eagles at Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Browns at Cardinals
|4:05p
|CBS
|Jaguars at Raiders
|4:05p
|CBS
|Rams at Cowboys
|4:25p
|FOX
|Falcons at 49ers
|4:25p
|FOX
|Vikings at Chargers
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, December 16
|Colts at Saints
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 16
|Saturday, December 21
|TBD TBD 1:00p
|TBD TBD 4:30p
|TBD TBD 8:15p
|Date and time TBD
|Lions at Broncos
|TBD
|TBD
|Raiders at Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
|Bills at Patriots
|TBD
|TBD
|Rams at 49ers
|TBD
|TBD
|Texans at Buccaneers
|TBD
|TBD
|Sunday, December 22
|Jaguars at Falcons
|1:00p
|FOX
|Ravens at Browns
|1:00p
|CBS
|Panthers at Colts
|1:00p
|FOX
|Bengals at Dolphins
|1:00p
|CBS
|Steelers at Jets
|1:00p
|CBS
|Saints at Titans
|1:00p
|FOX
|Giants at Redskins
|1:00p
|FOX
|Cowboys at Eagles
|4:25p
|FOX
|Cardinals at Seahawks
|4:25p
|FOX
|Chiefs at Bears
|8:20p
|NBC
|Monday, December 23
|Packers at Vikings
|8:15p
|ESPN
|WEEK 17
|Sunday, December 29
|Steelers at Ravens
|1:00p
|CBS
|Jets at Bills
|1:00p
|CBS
|Saints at Panthers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Browns at Bengals
|1:00p
|CBS
|Redskins at Cowboys
|1:00p
|FOX
|Packers at Lions
|1:00p
|FOX
|Titans at Texans
|1:00p
|CBS
|Colts at Jaguars
|1:00p
|CBS
|Chargers at Chiefs
|1:00p
|CBS
|Bears at Vikings
|1:00p
|FOX
|Dolphins at Patriots
|1:00p
|CBS
|Eagles at Giants
|1:00p
|FOX
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|1:00p
|FOX
|Raiders at Broncos
|4:25p
|CBS
|Cardinals at Rams
|4:25p
|FOX
|49ers at Seahawks
|4:25p
|FOX
