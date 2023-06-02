Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Look, I'm going to cut right to the chase: It's National Donut Day and I have 17 donut shops to visit before the day is over, so in the interest of time, I'm going to have to keep this intro short today. That being said, we still have a jam-packed newsletter, so let's get to the rundown.

As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here.

1. Today's podcast: 12 NFL futures bets that you can make right now

USATSI

With the start of the NFL season roughly 100 days away, we decided to mark the occasion on today's episode of the podcast by having our producer Billy give all of us $100 so we could place four bets on the 2023 season. Just kidding, Billy would never give any money to anyone, but Will Brinson, Katie Mox and I did each make four bets for today's show and those bets had a total budget of $100.

Here's a look at each of our bets:

Brinson

Bills win AFC East (+135): $25 (Bet pays out $33.75 in profit)

$25 (Bet pays out $33.75 in profit) Falcons win NFC South (+260): $25 (Bet pays out $65 in profit)

$25 (Bet pays out $65 in profit) Texans win AFC South (+950): $25 (Bet pays out $237.50 in profit)

$25 (Bet pays out $237.50 in profit) Aaron Donald wins Defensive Player of the Year (+2500): $25 (Bet pays out $625 in profit)

Quick take: Brinson is driving the Falcons' bandwagon this year and for his sake, I hope it doesn't go straight off a cliff. Also, Brinson and I both seem pretty convinced that the Jaguars won't be repeating as AFC South champs. He put his money on the Texans while I took the Titans.

Breech

Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing (+800): $20 (Bet pays out $160 in profit)

$20 (Bet pays out $160 in profit) 49ers finish with NFL's best record (+800): $20 (Bet pays out $160 in profit)

$20 (Bet pays out $160 in profit) Titans win AFC South (+380): $45 (Bet pays out $171 in profit)

$45 (Bet pays out $171 in profit) Deshaun Watson leads NFL in passing yards (+3000): $15 (Bet pays out $450 in profit)

Quick take: I think the bet I love the most here is Derrick Henry leading the NFL in rushing. The man finished second in the league last year even though his starting QB was out for one-third of the season and even though the Titans had zero receivers, which meant every defense was 112% focused on Henry. He's also led the NFL in rushing in two of the past four seasons.

Mox

Lions/Chiefs under 54 points in week 1 (-110): $33 (Bet pays out $30 in profit)

$33 (Bet pays out $30 in profit) Bengals to win Super Bowl (+1000): $20 (Bet pays out $200 in profit)

$20 (Bet pays out $200 in profit) AFC North team wins the Super Bowl (+450): $20 (Bet pays out $90 in profit)

$20 (Bet pays out $90 in profit) Cardinals finish with under five wins (-135): $27 (Bet pays out $20 in profit)

Quick Take: After watching the Bengals make to two straight AFC title games, Katie thinks they are finally going to barge through the door and get a Lombardi Trophy this year. As the resident Bengals homer here at CBS Sports, I have to say I approve of her bet.

If you want to hear our full explanation for each bet, make sure to listen to today's episode by clicking here. You can listen to today's episode here. You can also watch today's show on YouTube by clicking here.

2. DeAndre Hopkins rumors: Browns and Patriots both possibly interested, but receiver is eyeing Houston

For the first time in his career, DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent, which means he'll be able to sign almost wherever he wants before the season starts and it's starting to look like he might want to head back to where his NFL career started.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the free agent receiver is interested in reuniting with the Houston Texans.

Here's the latest on Hopkins:

Hopkins' asking price is likely going to play a big part in where he ends up. According to the Athletic, the Bills are considered a "long shot" to land Hopkins unless he's willing to lower his asking price. Of the five teams that might be interested right now -- Houston, New England, Cleveland Buffalo and Kansas City -- the Texans currently have the most cap room with $16.8 million while the Browns and Patriots both have roughly $14 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. The Bills and Chiefs both have under $1.5 million in cap space, so they'd definitely have to create some salary cap room before being able to sign Hopkins.

3. Players in a contract year who are primed for a breakout

Getty Images

If there's one thing that happens almost every year in the NFL, it's that a player has a breakout season during a contract year and then uses that breakout season to cash in during free agency.

With that in mind, Chris Trapasso decided to take a look at five players who could be primed to have a breakout season as they head into the final year of their contract.

Let's take a look at his list:

1. Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. "Shenault has a legitimate case as the NFL's best yards-after-the-catch receiver. I'm serious. In 2021, he forced 20 missed tackles on just 63 receptions as a member of the Jaguars. Then, in 2022, he forced 15 missed tackles on a mere 27 grabs. Preposterous. He simply needs more opportunity and steady quarterback play."

"Shenault has a legitimate case as the NFL's best yards-after-the-catch receiver. I'm serious. In 2021, he forced 20 missed tackles on just 63 receptions as a member of the Jaguars. Then, in 2022, he forced 15 missed tackles on a mere 27 grabs. Preposterous. He simply needs more opportunity and steady quarterback play." 2. Titans DE Teair Tart. "After seeing the field for just under 500 total snaps in his first two seasons combined in Tennessee, Tart received 520 in 2022 and gave the Titans ample return on investment with 26 pressures on 305 pass-rushing snaps, which featured nine contests with at least two pressures. Tart and Jeffery Simmons are a load on the inside of Tennessee's defensive front. Simmons got a well-deserved extension a few months ago. Tart will be next -- and the deal could come during the season."

"After seeing the field for just under 500 total snaps in his first two seasons combined in Tennessee, Tart received 520 in 2022 and gave the Titans ample return on investment with 26 pressures on 305 pass-rushing snaps, which featured nine contests with at least two pressures. Tart and Jeffery Simmons are a load on the inside of Tennessee's defensive front. Simmons got a well-deserved extension a few months ago. Tart will be next -- and the deal could come during the season." 3. Jets DE Bryce Huff. "Last year -- his third season in the NFL -- Huff registered 36 pressures on 173 pass-rush snaps, equivalent to a 20.8% pressure-generate rate, which extrapolated out is in the Micah Parsons range. He's primed for a dynamic season thanks to his burst, bend, and tenacious hand work. He has the goods to beat tackles in a multitude of ways, which will spark his breakout campaign."

"Last year -- his third season in the NFL -- Huff registered 36 pressures on 173 pass-rush snaps, equivalent to a 20.8% pressure-generate rate, which extrapolated out is in the Micah Parsons range. He's primed for a dynamic season thanks to his burst, bend, and tenacious hand work. He has the goods to beat tackles in a multitude of ways, which will spark his breakout campaign." 4. Falcons LB Mykal Walker. "Walker is the best linebacker in football you've likely never heard of. A former fourth-round pick from Fresno State, Walker's production has swelled in each of his first three seasons in Atlanta, culminating with a 107-tackle, six pass-breakup, four tackle-for-loss, two-interception campaign without much defensive line help -- outside of Grady Jarrett -- in front of him in 2022."

"Walker is the best linebacker in football you've likely never heard of. A former fourth-round pick from Fresno State, Walker's production has swelled in each of his first three seasons in Atlanta, culminating with a 107-tackle, six pass-breakup, four tackle-for-loss, two-interception campaign without much defensive line help -- outside of Grady Jarrett -- in front of him in 2022." 5. Saints WR Bryan Edward. "The Saints receiver spent the first two seasons of his career catching passes from Derek Carr with the Raiders, and now, he'll be catching passes from Carr again in New Orleans. Yes, there's Chris Olave and Michael Thomas in the Saints wideout room. But not much else. I expect Edwards to finally get the chance to play like the pass-catcher he was in college in 2023 and earn a lucrative albeit not super-expensive contract next offseason."

If you want to read Trapasso's full explanation for why he put each player on his list, be sure to click here.

4. Free agency matchmaker: DeAndre Hopkins makes sense with Chiefs, Carson Wentz to Green Bay

As everyone knows, when it comes to playing matchmaker, there's no one better than Cody Benjamin. I'm not sure if it's because he spends half his week watching old episodes of "Blind Date" or if it's because the only show he used to watch as a kid was "The Newlywed Game," but Cody is the king of matchmaking.

Due to that fact, we asked him to match up several free agents with the team that would be the best fit for them. Cody decided to play matchmaker for 11 free agents and we're going to list five of those below.

To check out where Cody has six other free agents landing, be sure to click here

5. One burning question for every team in the AFC East

With all the roster changes that have happened around the league this offseason, there are plenty of questions that each team will need to answer before we know if they'll actually be good in 2023.

With that in mind, we've been going through each division to look at the biggest questions for each team, and today, we're going to cover the AFC East.

Here's one burning question Tyler Sullivan has come up with for each team.

Bills: Can Dalton Kincaid contribute immediately? "The Bills identified Kincaid as the missing piece to their offense and decided to trade up to the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to take the Utah tight end. The question surrounding this addition is whether or not Kincaid can buck the trend of first-round tight ends having so-so rookie seasons. There have been eight tight ends taken in the first round since 2014 and only two have recorded at least 45 receptions (Evan Engram and Kyle Pitts)."

"The Bills identified Kincaid as the missing piece to their offense and decided to trade up to the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to take the Utah tight end. The question surrounding this addition is whether or not Kincaid can buck the trend of first-round tight ends having so-so rookie seasons. There have been eight tight ends taken in the first round since 2014 and only two have recorded at least 45 receptions (Evan Engram and Kyle Pitts)." Dolphins: Will Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy? "If Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy after a scary concussion-filled season in 2022, Miami has the ability to crash the division race in the AFC East and the overall AFC playoff picture.The Dolphins were 8-5 when Tagovialoa started last season and he enjoyed the best season of his career in his first year under McDaniel. ... If he can remain healthy, he has the ability and weaponry to go toe to toe with Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen in the division."

"If Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy after a scary concussion-filled season in 2022, Miami has the ability to crash the division race in the AFC East and the overall AFC playoff picture.The Dolphins were 8-5 when Tagovialoa started last season and he enjoyed the best season of his career in his first year under McDaniel. ... If he can remain healthy, he has the ability and weaponry to go toe to toe with Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen in the division." Patriots: Can Bill O'Brien get Mac Jones back on track? "After decades of dominance within this division, the Patriots find themselves at the bottom of the AFC East power rankings. However, the team did make a significant move by hiring Bill O'Brien to be its offensive coordinator after the debacle of Matt Patricia running the unit in 2022. The former Alabama OC should provide some stability for this unit, which gives Mac Jones a shot at getting his career back on track."

"After decades of dominance within this division, the Patriots find themselves at the bottom of the AFC East power rankings. However, the team did make a significant move by hiring Bill O'Brien to be its offensive coordinator after the debacle of Matt Patricia running the unit in 2022. The former Alabama OC should provide some stability for this unit, which gives Mac Jones a shot at getting his career back on track." Jets: Will Aaron Rodgers live up to the hype? "The Jets have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL next season based on their opponents' projected win total, so the path will be a difficult one for Aaron Rodgers. He'll need to overcome that as he looks to live up to the championship aspirations his arrival has brought to New York."

To read Sullivan's full answer to each of these burning questions, be sure to click here.

6. Extra points: Raiders don't seem worried about Jimmy Garoppolo's injury

Getty Images

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.